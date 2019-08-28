Law/Judiciary
Police Arrest Cleric Over Rape In Oyo
The Oyo State Police Command says it has arrested a self -acclaimed pastor who lures his female victims to his hideout and rapes them after disposesing them of their belongings.
The Tide reports that the suspect was one of the 29 paraded by the command last Monday in Ibadan.
The Commissioner of Police in the state, Shina Olukolu, said information about the suspect got to the office of the State Anti Robbery Squad (SARS) in Oyo on August 15.
Olukolu said that the suspect specialised in luring unsuspecting female victims to his hideout at Awe town where he allegedly rapes them.
According to the police chief, the suspect will then dispose the female victims of their belongings as well as engage in ” spiritual cleansing” for ritual purposes.
He said some items including a cell phone was recovered from him.
“One Infinix cell phone with which he took obscene pictures of his victims was recovered from him.
” He claimed to be the pastor of one Gospel Ministry Commission based in Bashi Quarters in Awe upon interrogation.
“His confessions led to the arrest of one of his accomplices, an alleged quack medical practitioner who performed abortion on one of his victims,” Olukolu said.
The Tide reports that the police also paraded another suspected rapist who made video recordings and took obscene pictures of his sexual activities with the victims in order to blackmail them after posting them on the internet.
Olukolu said that two jack knives and a Mazda car were recovered from him.
Law/Judiciary
Court Summons AGF, EFCC Over Ex-Gov’s Property
The Federal High Court, Abuja, last Monday, summoned the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), to appear before it over plans to seize the property of the immediate-past Governor Abdulaziz Yari of Zamfara.
Justice Nkeonye Maha, who gave the order after listening to the arguments canvassed in a motion exparte by counsel to Yari, Mahmud Magaji, SAN, adjourned the matter until Aug. 30.
Yari, in the motion ex parte marked FHC/ABJ/CS/948/2019, was brought pursuant to Section 46(1) and (3) of the 1999 Constitution and Order 4 Rule 3 and 4, of the Fundamental Rights (Enforcement Procedure) Rules 2009.
The Tide reports that the AGF, who is also the Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, is the 1st respondent while the EFCC is the 2nd respondent in the suit.
The former governor had attributed his travails in the hands of the respondents to the fallout of the 2019 elections in the state.
He described the actions of the respondents against him as politically motivated to witch-hunt him.
Yari in a 17-paragraph affidavit in support of his motion, further stated that “the 1st and 2nd respondents are determined on a follow up attack upon him and his family by the use of allegations of wrongdoing which had been concocted against him in 2019 as an excuse to arrest him and his wife and to arraign them on trumped up charges.”
The affidavit, deposed to by Malam Affis Matanmi, traced the genesis of the case against Yari to the political events within the Zamfara chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) that eventually led to the party losing out the leadership of the state to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) by the judgment of the Supreme Court.
It read: “that after the decision of the Supreme Court, some aggrieved individuals who are very powerful decided to use agents of the 1st and 2nd respondents against the applicant.
“These individuals thus decided to carry out a vendetta and revenge against the applicant including instigating the respondents against the applicant upon their spurious conclusion without evidence that he was guilty of corrupt practices as former governor of Zamfara and was in breach of the Code of Conduct Act.
“This witch-hunt, is clearly politically motivated, baseless, and has been designed only to discredit and humiliate the applicant in a bid to decimate him politically.
“That the agents of the 2nd respondents invaded the applicant private residence without court order in Talata Marafa, off Sokoto road, Zamfara and nothing incriminating was ever found against the applicant despite the several investigations carried out by the respondents.”
Magaji further informed the court that his client’s residence in Talafa Marafa, off Sokoto road, Zamfara, was on August 5 invaded by the EFCC for five hours without any court order, in its bid to effect his arrest.
He said that during the said invasion, the “agents forcefully did not allow the family members of the applicant who was away in Saudi Arabia for Haji, to go out and come in from the residence.
Law/Judiciary
Magistrate Remands Man Accused Of N865,100 Fraud
An Ile-Ife Magistrates’ Court in Osun, last Monday, remanded in prison custody, a 37-year-old man, Olaniyan Akinniyi, who was accused of N865,100 fraud.
The defendant, of no fixed address, is facing a two-count charge of fraud and breach of public peace.
The Defence Counsel, Mr Ben Adirieje, had applied for the bail of the defendant in most liberal term, and pledged that he would not jump bail.
But the Magistrate Olukunle Owolawi, did not grant the defendant bail after he had pleaded not guilty, and ordered that he be remanded in Ile-Ife Prison.
The magistrate adjourned the case until September 13, for hearing.
Earlier, the Prosecutor, Insp. Monday Ojiezele, told the court that the defendant committed the offences sometime in June in Iremo Street, Ile-Ife.
Ojiezele said the defendant converted to his own use, N865,100 realised from a transport business involving a Volvo FM7 lorry with registration number APM-234 XA which the complainant, Oluyomi Adenuga, gave him.
He added that the defendant also conducted himself in a manner likely to cause the breach of peace.
The prosecutor said the offences contravened Sections 249(d), 383 and 390 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Osun, 2002.
Law/Judiciary
Court Vacates Forfeiture Order On Nwaoboshi’s Assets, Bank Accounts
The Federal High Court, Abuja, last Monday, dismissed its earlier interim forfeiture order on Sen. Peter Nwaoboshi’s assets, including funds in four banks, granted to the Federal Government.
The Tide reports that the Special Presidential Investigation Panel for Recovery of Public Property (SPIP) had, on July 14, taken temporary possession of several property allegedly owned by Nwaoboshi, representing Delta North Senatorial District, including accounts in Zenith, Access, UBA and Sterling Banks.
This followed an interim forfeiture order by Justice Taiwo Taiwo, on July 2, giving the lawmaker or anyone who might have owned the seized assets 30 days to convince the court why they should not be permanently forfeited to the Nigerian government.
In a motion on notice by Counsel to the senator, Mr Robbert Clarke, SAN, filed on July 11 and brought to the court’s attention, Nwaoboshi urged the court to set aside the ruling.
He also challenged the court’s jurisdiction to further grant audience to the SPIP in relation to his assets.
Justice Taiwo, while delivering ruling, last Monday, however set aside the earlier order, giving the SPIP to seize the assets.
The judge said that the court found that the SPIP lacked power to institute an action against Nwaoboshi as its establishment statute had limited its powers to only investigation.
Justice Taiwo said that the senator’s instant case was on all fours with the decision of Court of Appeal on Tumsah’s case.
He added that there was nothing before the court to show that SPIP had issued prior notice to the applicant before it approached the court for the order made on July 2.
“There was also no pending trial against the applicant (Nwaoboshi ) where a prima facie case had been made to warrant the forfeiture’s order,” he said.
The judge averred that seizure of property by law enforcement agency must be done in a manner that would not negate the principles of fair hearing.
He said that the fact that the SPIP had brought the application in the name of the Attorney General of the Federation did not derogate the fact that “due process was not followed”.
“The Special Presidential Investigation Panel for Recovery of Public Property cannot rely on the provisions of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to seek forfeiture of the applicant’s property,” he said.
He said that in the light of the findings, he would not make a further order but to set aside the court earlier order made on July 2.
The Tide reports that the SPIP, in ex parte application moved by the panel’s lawyer, Celsus Ukpong, had described the assets as suspicious or suspected to be far beyond the legitimate income of Nwaoboshi.
