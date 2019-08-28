Illegal Detention:Two Chinese Nationals, Three Nigerians Drag IGP To Court

The acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, yesterday, disclosed that the collaboration between the commission and the United States’ Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), has led to the recovery of the sums of $314,000 and about N373million from perpetrators of computer-related fraud.

Magu also explained that while the sum of $314,000 had been recovered, the sum of N373million had been traced to various commercial banks by the Lagos Zonal Office of the commission.

The EFCC Head, Media and Publicity, Wilson Uwujaren, said this in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja, yesterday.

He also disclosed that the recent joint operations coordinated by the commission had yielded 28 arrests, adding that 14 suspects had been charged and convicted.

He added, “Nine of the suspects are currently undergoing trial, while five are still under investigations.

“Over 80 cases are still under investigation from the EFCC-FBI joint operations.”

But Magu said the Lagos zone of the commission, prior to the collaborative efforts with the FBI, had independently launched a sustained operation on perpetrators of various computer-related frauds.

He said: “From 2018 to date, the EFCC had launched a sustained operation on perpetrators of various computer-related frauds, which resulted in over 200 arrests, 130 convictions and recovery of a large number of exotic cars and properties suspected to have been acquired through the proceeds of crime.

“We had independently launched intensive investigative actions against the infamous ‘Yahoo Yahoo’ boys culminating in various strategic raids and onslaught on their hideouts.

“Our efforts in this regard have recorded tremendous successes leading to a number of arrests, prosecutions and convictions’.

The EFCC acting chairman, therefore, called on the media to continue to lend its voice to the fight against corruption and economic and financial crimes, saying that “no one has the monopoly of knowledge of how the fight should be fought and won.

“All the critical stakeholders, particularly the media, must continue to collaborate and cooperate with us to make the fight a success.

“I urge you to continue to help us sensitize, mobilize and educate all the critical stakeholders to continue to support the fight against economic and financial crimes. We must collectively strive to achieve the Nigeria of our dream.

“It is very critical for you to understand that you owe the youth that social responsibility of awakening their consciousness to the importance of a noble life devoid of crimes.”

The FBI had released a list of 80 persons – mostly Nigerians – for their alleged role in email scams in which Americans were duped of over $70million.