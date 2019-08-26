Education
VC Solicits Association’s Support To Reposition Varsity
The Acting Vice Chancellor of Rivers State University, Nkpolu Oroworukwo, Port Harcourt, Prof Opuenebo Binya Owei, has called on the members of the National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT) to support the various efforts being made by the university management to reposition the institution towards the attainment of set goals.
Prof. Owei commended members of NAAT, RSU chapter, for their invaluable contributions and support towards the realisation of the university mandate.
She made the call while playing host to Executive Members of NAAT who paid her a courtesy visit in her office in Port Harcourt, recently.
She told the delegation of her desire to set up a committee for the establishment of alternative renewable energy system that will boost power supply in the University.
Prof Owei opined that the alternative renewable energy when operational will save the University from the outrageous estimated billing from the Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company (PHED) and improve both academic and social activities in the university.
Earlier in her speech, the Chairperson of the Association, Comr. Stella Eleba said their visit to the Acting Vice Chancellor was to formally congratulate her on her recent appointment by Governor Nyesom, Ezenwo Wike, adding that the Acting Vice Chancellor has the capacity to take the University to greatness.
Education
RSU Set To Host 2019 Agric Expo
The Dean, Faculty of Agriculture in the Rivers State University, Nkpolu Oruworukwo Port Harcourt, Prof. Nkalo Hudson Ukoima, says arrangements are on to ensure the successful hosting of the 2019 Agric Expo billed to hold in the university next month.
The event which has the theme ,“Agriculture, Looking Beyond Oil,” is geared towards providing an alternative avenue to diversify the nation’s economy.
Ukoima stated this when he led other members of the faculty to pay a courtesy visit on the Acting Vice-Chancellor of the University in her office, last Friday
He disclosed that the proposed Agric Expo will have sister universities from the South-South region and other stakeholders in attendance, adding that it will be an avenue for the exchange of knowledge , learning, skill acquisition as well as revenue generation.
Also speaking ,the Chairman of the Local Organising Committee, Dr. Foby Isaiah disclosed that the proposed Agric Expo will hold from 25th to 28th of September, 2019 at the university campus, adding that it would feature symposium, workshop, lecture, exhibition and training of farmers by the various departments in the faculty.
Dr Isaiah while congratulating the Acting Vice-Chancellor on her recent appointment as the first female to head the institution since its inception in 1980, prayed God to grant her the wisdom to pilot the affairs of the University.
In her response, the Acting Vice-Chancellor Prof. Opuenebo Binya Owei assured the delegation of the support of the University’s management towards the success of the event stating that the enormity of such symposium will not just benefit only the university community but the entire states in the South-South region.
Prof. Owei commended the Faculty of Agriculture and its leadership for initiating such an excellent programme which she said ,was in line with the Federal Government’s recent policy on foreign agricultural goods in the country, adding that the North and South-West are already making huge revenue from the exportation of agricultural produce.
She called on Agric lecturers and other stakeholders in the South-South region to borrow a leaf from their counterparts in the North and South-West by exploring the opportunities in the agricultural sector, stressing that with the way agricultural produce are now packaged in supermarkets shows that agric business is no longer a poor man’s job.
Education
Don Identifies Secret Behind UNILAG’s Success
Prof. Mike Adebamowo of University of Lagos, says consistent infrastructural development and partnership are part of the measures adopted by the university to promote culture of excellence especially in the area of research.
Adebamowo of the Department of Architecture at Unilag, disclosed this in an interview with newsmen yesterday in Lagos.
He was speaking against the backdrop of the ongoing two key projects : the re-designing of the institution’s ‘main gate at Akoka and the vertical extension of the Faculty of Law.
The Dean of the Faculty of Environmental Sciences added that the university was also intensifying its efforts to attract more partnership, funding, scholarship and support, especially in research.
He said that would continue to give it the necessary visibility it deserved.
”Right now, the work going on at the university gate is the construction of a canopy over the existing gate, as well as the construction of some lay-bys along the road.
”The entire intention of the project which, incidentally, I happen to be the architect is to minimise the level of public activities around the university gate.
”If you are coming into the campus, you will agree with me that there are lots of activities other than the congruent activities to an institution of this class.
”University of Lagos is a brand but we believe that those commercial activities like the tricycles, (keke marwa), bikes (okada) and others, passenger drop offs and the rest of that, especially in the evening, around the gate do not befit our institution as we are to promote excellence.
”So, first and foremost, there is an urgent need to redesign the frontal approach of the institution in order to eliminate the current chaos that is ongoing there,” he said.
Education
‘Age Should Not Be Barrier For Varsity Admission Seekers’
Founder and Chancellor, Gregory University, Uturu in Abia State, Prof. Gregory Ibe, has said that age should not be a barrier for anyone seeking admission into the university.
“Age should not stop anyone from enrolling into the university. The controversy over how old one must be before being accepted into a university is very unnecessary,’’ Ibe told newsmen in Abuja.
He was reacting to public concerns that followed a university’s decision to reject Ekele Franklin, the overall best candidate in the 2019 UTME.
Master Ekele Franklin, who scored 347 points from a maximum of 400, was not considered for an admission slot because he was just 15 years. His choice institution had insisted that he must be 16 before being considered.
But Ibe said that there was nowhere in the world where age was a limit to a brilliant student’s ambition to enter the university.
“Everywhere in the world, you will see people of 12 years, eight years getting degrees and succeeding.
“Is there a barrier in making money? If there is no barrier to making money, if a child can develop a software at age 20 and sell it for billions and make money, there should be no age barrier in educational pursuit.
“To me, there is no need for the controversy. Age should not stop anyone from doing anything in this world. It is all about your articulation and readiness to deliver,” he said.
Ibe explained that individuals were gifted by God, adding that there was no need for artificial barriers on the path to exploring one’s gift.
“People should be supported and encouraged to identify their gifts and explore them. No one should place hurdles on the way”, he said.
He noted that the Ministry of Education once created some special science schools for children with special talents, saying that the initiative should be expanded to accommodate other exceptional students.
“The special children school was a good idea, but I don’t know about its implementation at the moment.
“If in such schools we discover exceptionally brilliant children, we should not frustrate them,’’ he said.
He recalled that a three-year-old child in Ghana recently recited all the states and their capitals in the country, saying that such immensely gifted individuals must be supported to excel and not held back by age considerations.
“My take is that universities should follow the minimum bench mark provided by the National Universities Commission (NUC). Anything outside that will be detrimental to educational development in the country.’’
