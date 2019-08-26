News
USAID Lauds Conflict Resolution Strategy In Bwari Community
Chief Administrator, USAID, Mr Mark Green, has applauded the strategy put in place by Igu Community of Bwari Area Council in the FCT, toward resolving conflicts between farmers and herders.
Green gave the applause when he led his team on a social visit to the District Head of the community yesterday.
While commending the leadership of the community for ensuring peace and stability in the area, Green said that the move was worth emulating which was, indeed, the reason for his visit.
“We have heard stories of the hospitality of this community. Our mission, basically, is to learn from you how you are able to resolve small disputes successfully.
“Because of your leadership, people here live in harmony. I want to learn from your success as this will help us take the lessons to other people in other places,” Green said.
In his response, District Head of Igu, Mr Tanzako Solomon, said that farmer/herder clashes in the area had, in the past, disrupted the peace of the community.
He explained that after he was inaugurated district head five years ago, he constituted a committee which comprised of members from both parties, who initiated strategies to resolve the issues at hand.
News
Buhari Ignores Kanu’s Threat, Departs Abuja For Japan
President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, departed Abuja for Japan to participate in the Seventh Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD7) holding in the City of Yokohama, ignoring the threat issued against him by the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.
Among the dignitaries accompanying Buhari to Japan are the Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu; his counterpart in Borno, Babagana Umara Zulum; and Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha.
The TICAD7 will take place in the City of Yokohama from August 28 to 30.
The President is expected back on August 31.
Kanu had directed his group in Japan to attack, humiliate and arrest Buhari, if he visits Japan.
His directive has long been condemned by Nigerians who took to their social media handles to criticise Kanu, calling him coward and ingrate.
However, the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, yesterday, said he has written the Emperor of Japan, over the visit of President Muhammadu Buhari to the country.
Kanu, in a copy of the letter made available to newsmen, yesterday, through IPOB’s Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, said: “the Nigerian President visit of the esteemed and revered throne of Chrysanthemum Emperor Naruhito of Japan, is a likely desecration of the Royal Palace in Tokyo.
“Yesterday, August 24, 2019, I took the liberty of writing to the court of His Imperial Majesty of the most esteemed and revered Throne of Chrysanthemum Emperor Naruhito of Japan, on the likely desecration of the royal palace in Tokyo with the presence of Nigeria President.
“I most respectfully drew the attention of His Imperial Majesty to the damaging impact the presence of Nigeria President would have on the ancient values of the Japanese society that prides itself in upholding the highest standards of honour and probity.
“I equally requested the Emperor use his considerable standing as the symbol of Japan to demand an honest investigation into some of the issues we have raised over who the President is.
“IPOB planned campaign against Buhari and the request on the Japanese authorities we know are best placed to unravel and confirm the truth and the rude shock Nigeria is about to receive on a rude awakening over its President”, Kanu said.
News
Amaechi, Abe Renew Rivalry As Rivers APC Gears For Congress
The main opposition political party in Rivers State, the All Progressives Congress (APC) may be in for another round of crisis as the immediate past Senator who represented Rivers South East District, Senator Magnus Abe, has condemned the call by Minister of Transportation, Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi on the party members to prepare for elective congresses, describing the move as unacceptable.
Amaechi had shortly after being assigned portfolio as minister of transportation by President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja on August 21, said there would be party congress to elect leaders in Rivers State.
But in a swift reaction, Abe, in a statement on his behalf by his spokesman, Parry Benson, said the minister made the announcement without minding the extant judicial pronouncements on the subject matter and the need for consultation as it affects the interest of party members.
The statement said that Abe, who spoke during a courtesy visit on him by the Rivers APC Visionary Media Team in Port Harcourt, noted that Amaechi rather than concentrate on achieving the needed contribution to national development was creating another avenue for tension and crisis in the political structure of the party.
Both Amaechi and Abe lead two factions of the APC in the state.
He accused the minister of demonstrating the same behaviour that brought the party in Rivers State to its knees before the 2019 general election; just as he queried Amaechi for making such provocative announcement when he was not the national chairman of the party.
While urging Amaechi to think of rebuilding the party by admitting his faults and respecting the rights and feelings of party members in the state, Abe said that the minister’s attitude had led the party to where it is today in the state.
The senator, however, appealed to his supporters to be resolute and more committed to the growth of the APC in the state, and assured the group that though he is out of office, he is still a politician that is committed to the ideologies of the party.
Abe further said: “Look at our party here today in Rivers State, the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, on assumption of office, the first thing he did was to announce congress in Rivers State, and I ask myself, this was the same kind of behaviour that led the party to where it is.
“Everybody in Nigeria knows that the origin of the crisis in Rivers APC was from the congress and how the congress was handled, and there are Judicial pronouncements on the congress which you ignored, and led the party to ignore, and we have all kept quiet in the hope that by keeping quiet, we will create room for resolution of some of these challenges so that the party can move forward.
“Instead, you become crazier, in your challenge to the rights, feelings and interests of others within the same political party. How do we do that, and expect to make progress?
“What kind of congress? Is he the chairman of the party? Is he the National Working Committee (NWC)? Is he the court? What gives him the power to come and announce congress on the day he was inaugurated as minister?
“Rather than address the issues of the country and the issues of your ministry, the first thing you could do is to reopen sour points in the heart of members of the party. And it is on that basis that party members have been deprived of every benefit. Is that how to grow a political family? Is that how to grow politics? We will not accept that congress!
Earlier, Director General of Rivers APC Visionary Media Team, Robertson Jack, had said the visit was to pledge their support to his (Abe’s) peaceful disposition in the pursuit of internal democracy, inclusiveness, justice and equity in Rivers APC, and assured that the group would do all it takes to ensure that the party succeeds in the state.
Dennis Naku
News
Taraba Killings: DHQ Panel Submits Report, Today
The Joint Investigative Panel set up by the Defence Headquarters (DHQ), in Abuja, to probe the killing of four police officers and one civilian by soldiers in Taraba State, is set to submit its report to the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Abayomi Olonisakin, today.
This is just as it was gathered that the seven-man panel with members drawn from the Army, Navy, Air Force, Police, Department of State Security (DSS) and the Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA), have raised suspicion over the alleged confession of the man at the centre of the incident and kidnap kingpin, Hamisu Bala (aka Wadume), in a video released by the Force Headquarters, Abuja.
The panel, which commenced its sitting in Taraba State where it interviewed all those involved in the gruesome act, relocated to Abuja, last week, to conclude its hearing.
The panel, which held its interview session at the Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA), was said to have interviewed the three police officers alleged to have played a role in the killing of their colleagues as well as the re-arrested kidnap kingpin, Wadume, who was taken to the venue by the personnel of the IGP Intelligence Response Team (IRT).
It was gathered that the outcome of the report might indict the role played by the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Divisional Crime Officer (DCO) and the Station Crime Officer (SCO), respectively.
Sources close to the panel said that members of the panel had difficulties having access to the police suspects who were transported from Taraba to Abuja, by the authorities before the panel members got to the state.
It was gathered that the police authorities also made it difficult for the panel members to have access to the suspects, who allegedly connived with the Army Captain (Tijani Balarabe) to kill the IRT officers.
Sources further revealed that investigation by the panel showed that one of the police officers actually provided the keys to the leg chain and handcuffs on Wadume after he was rescued from the IRT operatives.
However, the police are said to have countered that claim as it has the keys to both the leg and handcuffs.
The coming days is bound to be interesting as the outcome of the report may expose the roles the two security services played in the saga.
It was gathered that the two services are waiting for the final report of the panel to be made public before they would begin a cold war.
On the fate of Captain Tijani Balarabe, it was gathered that the captain was not the Commanding Officer of 93 Battalion, Takum, as it was being speculated.
It was gathered that an officer in the rank of a major was the commanding officer of that Battalion and not the captain.
It was also gathered that the captain, who is now in detention in one of the military detention facilities at Ibi, after being interviewed by the panel, has been moved to Yola, which is the headquarters of the brigade in the area.
However, the Nigerian Army authorities have made arrangements to move all the soldiers and officer who participated in the killings of the police officers.
The suspects, it was gathered, would be moved to the brigade headquarters in Yola, from where they would be moved to Jos, Plateau State, that heads the 3 Division, which is the mother unit of the brigade.
Pending the recommendations of the panel, it is expected that a Board of Inquiry (BoI), would be constituted to investigate the matter in preparation for a General Court Martial (GCM), and if found guilty, the culprits risk life sentence.
It was also gathered that aside Captain Tijani, who ordered the killing of the police officers, other personnel mentioned by Wadume, have been picked up and made useful confessional statements to the panel.
Meanwhile, the killing of the police officers has continued to draw condemnation from both the military, police and the public, who are awaiting the report of the panel to be made public, shortly after its submission, today.
