Task Before New Ministers
At the 2-day presidential retreat that preceded the inauguration of new ministers, President Muhammadu Buhari apprised the appointees on the enormity of the tasks ahead.
The president told them that Nigerians were anxiously waiting for their services; hence they could not afford to fail on their mandates.
According to Buhari, there is a collective responsibility to improve the welfare of majority of Nigerians.
The president reiterated the urgency of driving accelerated economic development as majority of Nigerians were poor and eagerly hoping for a better life.
“Hoping for a Nigeria in which they do not have to worry about what they will eat, where they will live or if they can afford to pay for their children’s education or healthcare.
“Our responsibility as leaders of this great country is to meet these basic needs for our people.’’
More, so, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha said that the retreat underpinned the appropriate Key Performance Indicators (KPls) and measures of success for each initiative.
“Some of the agreements from our deliberations include: Consolidate and accelerate on the agricultural agenda to achieve full food sufficiency, increase revenue, implement measures to reduce leakages and drive cost optimisation and ensure effective coordination, between monetary and fiscal policy.
“Invest in human capital development with strong focus on early education and health insurance, facilitate investment in oil and gas sector by ensuring speedy passage of the Petroleum Industry Bill and Deep Offshore Oil and Exploration and Production Bill, resolve the liquidity challenge in power sector and facilitate private sector investment,’’ he said.
Again, at the swearing in of the 43 ministers on Aug. 21, Buhari reminded the appointees that the primary business of the administration over the next four years was to work together towards delivering the results that the people of Nigeria expect.
Buhari said that there was a great opportunity as an administration to build on the progress already made, in order to ensure steady growth and development.
“While recognising the existing challenges and the urgent need to surmount them; we must not fail to note the progress we have made since inception.
“Our economic policy, which is the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan, is still robust and on course with the necessary policies and initiatives to sustain the country’s exit from recession, engender growth and promote the value chain of infrastructural development, he said.
In tandem with the focus of the administration, the new ministers, after taking their oath of office, expressed optimism on delivering on the mandate of their respective ministries.
Sen. Chris Ngige, who was returned as the Minister of Labour and Employment said that it was a good home coming for him as he hoped for better working relations with labour unions.
“I expect better working relations; I will align with labour in their legitimate struggles.
“There is no job that does not have hazards; what happened at the last moment was part of the hazards of the job.
“There is nothing like crisis; we are a family; we had family disagreement and we have resolved them; we are in good term,’’ he said.
On the stalemate about the implementation of the minimum wage, Ngige said it would be resolved immediately.
He however, explained that there were intricacies of minimum wage negotiations which would be sorted out.
“We know what a good template will be for government at federal, states and local governments and for the workers themselves; we want them to smile; so, we must do something that put smile on their faces.
“We are bringing a template that we will send down from the Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission.
“We will agree on it with the Joint Negotiating Council; my permanent secretary held forth while I was away; he will brief me and we will take it up from there,’’ the minister said.
Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs Zainab Ahmed said the ministry under her would work to sustain the Nigerian economy on the part of growth.
She said that the ministry would try its best to make sure that the economy was sustained on the path of growth and prevent fiscal crisis.
Ahmed said that her focus would be on the economy.
On combining finance, budget and national planning, the minister said that she had worked with budget and national planning, therefore combining both tasks would not pose a challenge to her.
“There are competent persons on both sides that will support me in my work.
“I will be co-coordinating both the budget and planning work as well as that of finance.
“So, I am sure that we are going to do well,” she said.
On his part, Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed reminded heads of parastatals under the ministry, that the only reward for hardwork was more work.
He said that they were entrusted with the responsibility to turn down the heat, hostility and hatred that was threatening the country.
“Use your powerful platforms to restore unity to the country and promote cordial relationship among the various groups, irrespective of ethnicity or religion.
“I want to appeal to you to please redouble your efforts and ensure that we work together to take back our country from agents of disunity and destabilisation.
“I have no doubt that together we can turn down the acrimony that is being promoted by enemies of the country, using platforms which are not as powerful as yours,” he said.
On his part, the new Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Mr Olamilekan Adegbite said that President Buhari had set an agenda from the 2-day retreat.
He said he would put in his best and deliver on his mandate for Nigerians.
“In line with the three-point agenda of the President, there is a lot of potential in mineral resources which we can exploit further to diversify from oil.
“Also, we want to lift people out of poverty; we will begin to encourage our people to add value to the minerals, instead of just sending the minerals raw like that,’’ he said.
For George Akume, the new minister of Special Duties, it was a rare privilege to be selected to serve in a country of over 200 million people.
“What I have to say at this stage is that all the ministers are committed to the success of this administration.
“Nigerians are expecting so much from us; we cannot afford to fail and I believe by the grace of God, we shall not fail,’’ he said.
The new Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Sen. Godswill Akpabio said he knew why the ministry was set up and would deploy his energy toward achieving the mandate.
“Being a Niger Delta person, I will ensure that things are better for further and effective development of the region.
“So the president is looking forward to commissioning a lot of projects in the Niger Delta region.
“I believe the Niger Delta region and its people, are looking forward to the alleviation of poverty in their lives and transformation of infrastructure,” he said.
Minister of Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola on his part harped on the need for cost and wastage reduction in implementation of projects.
As the ministers exude confidence on their ability to deliver, Nigerians await to see if they will perform.
Okoronkwo is of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).
Chijioke Okoronkwo
Buhari Urges Action Against Modern Day Slavery
President Muhammadu Buhari at the weekend said four centuries after the first 20 documented African slaves arrived on the shores of Virginia, the slave trade still exists.
The president said this via a statement released on Saturday to mark the International Day for the Remembrance of the Slave Trade and Its Abolition.
Buhari said in the years that followed, millions more were shipped in dehumanising conditions across the ocean and enslaved.
“Slavery had, of course, existed before. But this indicated the beginning of a mechanised trade that saw human beings reduced to property on an unprecedented scale,” he added.
The president explained that despite the fact that descendants of African slaves have made valuable contributions across society, they are still dealing with the effects of this poisonous legacy. They still have to navigate its everyday manifestations, such as discrimination, racism or lack of access to resources and opportunities. This must not be overlooked or forgotten.
Yet, as we reflect on this day, International Day for the Remembrance of the Slave Trade and Its Abolition, it is clear slavery did not only thrive then. It still thrives today. Across the world it is estimated there are as many as 40 million men, women and children living in forced servitude. They are the industrial victims of a business many believe was abolished hundreds of years ago. They are the modern enslaved.
Their exploitation appears in many guises, though usually unrecognized as slavery. Many victims are unseen, hidden beneath opaque supply chains. Others are hidden in plain sight, entrapped by circumstances that rob them of autonomy. In any case, their labour, often dangerous, is no product of choice and its conditions are self-perpetuating.”
He said in Africa, its modern forms include debt bondage, the enslavement of war captives, commercial sexual exploitation and forced domestic servitude. Holding people held against their will, controlling their movements and forcing them to work for the sole profit of others – wherever they are – is slavery today and always.
The abolitionists of the 19th century succeeded more than any before: By working to extinguish the transatlantic slave trade that had claimed 15 million victims, they laid the groundwork to ensure it did not manufacture millions more. But their work is not done. We must take up their examples as we forge a path forward to eliminate modern-day slavery in all its forms.
Slavery, once again, has become entwined in the global economy – and it is largely unseen. For instance, most of us might know in principle that the mining of cobalt crucial to our smartphones might have used forced labour.
Presidency Explains Buhari’s Directive To Ministers
The Presidency over the weekend explained that President Muhammadu Buhari’s directive that ministers willing to meet with the president pass through the Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari was not a new one.
President Buhari’s Spokesperson, Garba Shehu said that has been the policy even during Mr Buhari’s first term in office.
He said the president reiterated it to ministers last week because many of the ministers “are new appointments and cannot therefore be expected to know how matters of liaising with the president operate.”
“Recent media and social media reports on the responsibilities of the Chief of Staff to the President have suggested that the role has changed. This is not the case.
Today, under the Buhari II administration the role of chief of staff remains the same as it was under Buhari I.
It is worth stressing that the role and responsibilities of the chief of staff and the method of communication and arranging scheduling between cabinet members and the president are, in Nigeria, based on the US model, where the same system operates – and has done for decades – in precisely the same way.
That role is to act as the head of the presidential administration at Aso Rock; to be an adviser to the president on any and all matters; to be the line manager for all staff at Aso Rock; and to manage appointments and scheduling for the President.”, Garba Shehu said.
Abe Tackles Amaechi On Call For Rivers apc Congress …Says It’s Unacceptable
Main opposition political party in Rivers State, the All Progressives Congress (APC) may be in for another round of crisis as immediate past Senator who represented Rivers South East District at the National Assembly, Senator Magnus Ngei Abe, has condemned the call by Minister of Transportation, Rt. Hon. Rotimi Amaechi on the party to prepare for a congress, describing it as unacceptable.
Amaechi had shortly after been assigned portfolio as Minister of Transportation by President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja on August 21, said there woulf be party Congress in Rivers State.
But Abe in a statement issued by his spokesman, Parry Benson said the Minister made the announcement without minding the extant judicial pronouncement on the subject matter and the need for consultation as it affects the interest of party members.
The statement said that Abe who spoke during a courtesy visit on him by the Rivers APC Visionary Media Team in Port Harcourt noted that Amaechi rather than concentrate on achieving the needed contribution to national development is creating another avenue for tension and crisis in the political structure of the party.
He accused the minister of demonstrating the same behaviour that brought the party in Rivers State to its knees before the 2019 general elections, just as he queried him for making such announcement when he was not the national chairman of the party.
While urging Amaechi to think of rebuilding the party by admitting his faults and respect the rights and feelings of party members in the state, Abe said that the former’s attitude had led the party to where it is today in the state.
Senator Abe however appealed to his supporters to be resolute and more committed to the growth of the party APC in the state and assured the group that though he is out of office, he is still a politician that is committed to the ideologies of the party.
Abe further said: “Look at our party here today in Rivers State, the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, on assumption of office as Minister of Transportation, the first thing he did was to announce congress in Rivers State and I ask myself, this was the same kind of behaviour that led the party to where it is.
Dennis Naku
