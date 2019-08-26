Sports
Basketball Clinic Ends In PH …Throws Up Talents
The founder of the DA-F basketball Holiday Camp/Clinic, Coach Fubara Oyanabo has said that this year’s edition of Holiday Camp/ Clinic has discovered a lot of talents.
He stated that the talents discovered have expressed determination to take the game of basketball to the next level.
Coach Oyanabo, who is also the national under 16 basketball coach, made the assertion at the closing ceremony of the this year’s (12th) edition, on Friday, at the basketball court, Old Port Harcourt, township.
In the same vein, the Athletes for Peace and Re- Orientation Initiative in conjunction with the Rivers State Basketball Association has presented an Award of Excellence to veteran sports journalist, in the State, China Acheru.
Speaking shortly after, the award ceremony, coach Oyanabo, said this is in recognition of Acheru’s contributions towards sports development, most especially DA-F basketball programmes, since its inception in 2004.
“This award is in recognition of his outstanding contribution towards sports development, especially his goodwill, support and encouragement for DA-F. We say thank you” Coach Oyanabo said.
In his response, China Acheru popularly known as Ikwerreman, expressed shock over the award given to him, saying that he was not expecting any payback for his contributions.
He explained that he has been part of DA-F basketball programmes since 2004, because he loves what Coach Oyanabo is doing in terms of building career for teenagers through basketball.
“When you see a person encouraging the youth in our society everybody needs to support” Acheru said.
He noted that the DA-F basketball programmes have discovered a lot of basketball players that featured in the national team.
“Godsgift Chiuwa and Tony Zekeri playing in US today and some in the NBA and a lot to mention all have grown up here, “he stated.
Kiadum Edookor
Sports
Australia Ends United States’ Basket Ball Winning Streak
The United States suffered their first loss in 13 years in a shock defeat by Australia in a World Cup warm-up in Melbourne on Saturday.
The Boomers won 98-94 to end the American’s 78-game winning streak in front of 52,079 fans – a record crowd for the sport at Docklands Stadium.
“Obviously, this was a great step for us,” Australia guard Joe Ingles said.
The win also gave the Australians their first win over the Americans after 26 attempts dating back to 1964.
Andrej Lemanis’ side overcame a 10-point deficit in the second half to end the United States’ streak, a run which started with the bronze medal game at the 2006 World Championships.
Guard Patty Mills, who plays for San Antonio Spurs, scored a game-high 30 points for Australia, against an American side ranked number one in FIBA’s world rankings but without many of the NBA’s top stars who have opted not to take part in the World Cup.
“They wanted it more than us tonight,” US and Boston Celtics guard Kemba Walker said. “Lesson learned for us.”
Organisers had faced criticism after hundreds of fans complained about seating arrangements during Thursday’s opener.
The United States face Canada in a third World Cup warm-up in Sydney on Monday.
Sports
Arsenal’s Pepe SnapsVan Dijk’s Defensive Record
Nicolas Pepe, has snapped Virgil van Dijk’s dribble sequence at the 50-game mark, with the Arsenal’s forward getting the better of the Liverpool defender in a Premier League clash at Anfield.
The Netherlands international centre-half has established a reputation for being an immovable object.
Few opponents can claim to have got the better of him during his time with Liverpool.
Van Dijk has been a defensive rock for the Reds, with a healthy return offered on the £75 million ($92m) invested in his talent.
Arsenal splashed out a similar sum breaking their own transfer record over the summer, with Pepe acquired for £72m ($88m).
They have eased him into Premier League life, but Unai Emery handed out a first Premier League start for the Ivory Coast international on Saturday.
The intention was for him to provide support for frontman, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang with his pace and direct running.
Once on the ball, Pepe offered an early indication of what he is capable of by bursting beyond Van Dijk.
No player has achieved that feat since March 2018, when Mikel Merino managed it for Newcastle.
Van Dijk has taken in a half-century of Premier League appearances without allowing anyone to dribble past him.
That run has now come to an end.
The Dutchman had already seen his impressive record when it comes to containing rivals come to a close in non-Premier League competition.
He was beaten by Manchester City striker, Gabriel Jesus during a Community Shield contest at Wembley in August.
Two English top-flight outings have been taken in since then, against Norwich and former club Southampton.
Liverpool, who boasted the meanest defence in the Premier League last season, were unable to keep a clean sheet in either of those games.
They were also breached on two occasions before seeing off Chelsea on penalties during a dramatic UEFA Super Cup clash.
Questions have been asked of a defensive unit that was watertight in 2018-19, with Brazil international goalkeeper, Alisson proving to be a big miss between the sticks.
Van Dijk has remained a talismanic presence, but even he has been shown to be mortal after finally seeing an opponent run the ball beyond him.
Sports
Adekanbi, Farombi Win 4th BOVAS Open Golf Tournament
Adedeji Adekanbi and
Tope Farombi yesterday emerged the overall net prize winners in the male and female categories respectively at the fourth edition of the BOVAS Open Golf Tournament.
Tidesports reports that the one-day tournament was held at the Tiger Golf Club, Odogbo Barracks, Ibadan.
Tidesports reports that Farombi won by 95 Gross and 74 Net while Adekanbi won by 64 Net.
Adekanbi, who spoke with newsmen after his victory, said hard work and consistency ensured his triumph.
He said that prior to the competition he was determined to play well and win.
“When I started playing golf in November 2017, I told myself I must play this sport well and be good at it.
“I was second at the last edition and I’m glad I won this year’s edition. I’m a perfectionist and I always make sure I work on all my lapses to get better,” he said.
Adedayo Olabanji, the representative of BOVAS, a leading oil marketing firm, commended participants and urged them to keep striving hard.
Olabanji said that this year’s edition had a higher turnout than previous ones.
” Since the inception of this annual competition, I must say that this year had more participants.
“I want all winners to keep striving hard in getting better; those that didn’t win too should just keep on with getting better,” he said
He assured of a better tournament at the next edition in 2020.
The Captain of Tiger Golf Club, Alfred Amubioyathanked the organisers for hosting the competition at a time the country was in dire need of golfers.
Amubioya said that the tournament attracted many golfers and enthusiasts from across the country.
“We appreciate the sponsor for including golf as its corporate social responsibility to move the frontiers of golfing to greater heights.
“Golf is the closest game to the game we call life. You get bad breaks from good shots,you get good breaks from bad shots but you have to play the ball where it lies,” he said.
The Local Organising Chairman, Chris Nzekea lauded the sponsor for its consistency in the last four years of hosting the tournament.
“They haven’t allowed the unfavorable economic condition to affect the annual hosting and that’s very commendable,” he said.
It would be recalled that no fewer than 140 golfers from across the country took part in the competition.
