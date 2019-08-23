Entertainment
Prince Charles To Feature In New James Bond Film
The idea of a British royal appearing in a James Bond film might have sounded surreal just a decade ago until we started learning how attuned the royals are to pop culture.
When a short film was made for the 2012 Summer Olympics opening ceremony in London, depicting James Bond (Daniel Craig) meeting with the real Queen Elizabeth, we knew what was possible.
This might have set the stage for the idea of a real Windsor appearing in a Bond film. They’ve resisted for years until rumors popped up recently about several royals maybe appearing in Bond 25.
Now the latest rumuor is Prince Charles may have a substantial acting role in the project. Should he, or would it heighten the troubles the film already has?
Other recent rumours have popped up about producers of ‘Bond 25’ also wanting Harry and William to participate as actors. If they do, it’ll most likely be cameos since they have no proven acting experience. Most Star Wars fans know they ended up being excised out of The Last Jedi, despite being unrecognisable anyway as Storm troopers.
What kind of acting would they be able to do to add legitimacy to the Bond franchise? All bets would go to Harry being the best natural actor since he’s always entertaining in front of cameras. William maybe wouldn’t base on how reserved he is in public.
It’s quite different being in a movie from speaking at royal events. The jury’s out whether they could essentially play themselves from a script without sounding stilted.
We might be surprised at Prince Charles being a technically better natural actor than his sons.
Entertainment
BBNaija 2019: Joe, Enkay Evicted From House
The ongoing TV reality show, Big Brother Naija is becoming more interesting as two new housemates were evicted last Sunday after they joined other housemates three weeks ago.
The eviction left one of the new housemates Venita, shattered and in tears. The beautiful damsel and popular actress could not hold back her tears as she helplessly watched the duo of Joe and Enkay whom she had bonded with leave the house.
Joe, who was a member of the Cruistopia Team could have escaped eviction but for Diane who exercised her veto power to save and replace a housemate, saved Sir Dee and replaced him with Joe.
During his chat with the show host Ebuka Obi -Uchendu after the eviction last Sunday, Joe explained that he was not able to showcase his talents to the viewers, hence fans did not vote for him.
On the other hand, Enkay who is also a fashion designer said that she did not take the misunderstanding she had with Cindy during the ludo game to heart as some fans seem not to like her attitude towards Cindy.
According to her, it was just a game and she was pissed at that moment that is why she declined playing with her (Cindy); insisting that what had happened did not affect her love for Cindy.
Also, there seemes to be a competition between the new and old housemates. So this week, one of the new housemates Elozonam, had the veto power, and he was asked to save and replace a housemate, he chose to save Venita and replaced her with one of the old housemates, Frodd.
Judging from Diane’s and Elozonam’s picks, it is obvious that there is some kind of competition going on in the house.
Meanwhile, the Icons Team escaped eviction this week. The likes of Omashola and Tacha were excited as they would not stand to face the fever of possible eviction as it were this Sunday.
Agnes Onwuegbu
Entertainment
Nollywood Thriller, The Millions Premieres, August 25
Ex international model and TV personality, Chika Lann, has released the official poster of her film titled; ‘The Millions’ after high level anticipation from movie lovers across the country on its release date, which has been fixed for August 25th, 2019.
The film, which was shot across Nigeria, featured top Nollywood stars such as Ramsey Nouah, Blossom Chukwujekwu, Ali Nuhu, Toyin Abraham, Nancy Isime and ace comedian Ayodeji Makun, popularly known as AY amongst others.
According to a statement released by its producer, Chika Lann, the movie will hit cinemas across Nigeria on August 30th after its premiere on 25th of August(same month).
Lann became an internet sensation with her fourty Million Avant-garde hairstyle
.The producer said she found it difficult that people do not believe she could spend such amount of money on a hairstyle adding that she can invest in her hair and business at the same time.
“I believe it is my money and I will spend it how I wish. I would repeat it again that my hair is a work of art and it is worth fourty million naira,” Lann said.
Agnes Onwuegbu
Entertainment
Nude Photos Of Nollywood Actresses Trend In Social Media …As Omotola Joins Clique
A shocking nude photograph of delectable Nollywood actress, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde has resurfaced on line, setting tongues wagging. It was first published by blogger, Olu Famous. The photo appears to be destined to go viral as it is already being reposted by a number of people.
In the photo, she wears only bra while holding a transparent cloth over her bare buttocks. An inscription eats into Omotola’s left leg brands in the photograph. A number of people have expressed outrage over the photograph.
Omotola, 34, is married to Captain Mathew Ekeinde with four children; the marriage was recently rocked by allegations of infidelity by Omotola which she vehemently denied.
The shocking photo was first published by Olu Famous under the heading “this is just unbelievable, Omotola poses nude:? while underneath appears the comment” I really find it difficult to believe that a respected actress like her would engage in this shameless act”.
On reproducing the photo, broadcaster, Moyo Oyatogun wrote: could this be our Omotola? I saw it on Olu Famous, is this really Omosexy or na photoshop?”.
Posing near nude photos seems to be the trend among some Nollywood actresses as they have kept the social media buzzing taking to their instagram pages, showing their fans and followers how sexy they look in bikini.Actresses like Genevieve Nnaji, Uche Jombo, Chika Ike, Osas Ighodaro are few others that have generated lots of controversy on social media as a result of their controversial posts.
As expected, fans seem disappointed by the actions of these celebrities whom many see as their role models, wondering what the industry is turning into.
Although, posting nude pictures on social media is not new in the entertainment industry, it is now common with Nollywood celebrities. The big issue is, why would highly respected movie stars like Genevieve Nnaji, Uche Jombo, Chika Ike, Osas Ighodaro and others follow the trend?
Shortly after award winning Genevieve Nnaji posted a picture of hers in bikini at the beach on her instagram page, other top female celebrities followed suit.
About a week ago, Uche Jombo posted her nude picture on social media, even as most fans and colleagues did not see this coming. This picture which left fans and colleagues in awe was captioned “Work in progress, not there yet, but beach ready!”
It would be recalled that Sandra Achums,another Nollywood star, had also joined the bandwagon as her nude picture was also recently showcased on the social media.
However, some fans of these Nollywood celebrities have criticised them for posting the embarrassing pictures as they have no choice than to feed their eyes.
As these celebrities take part in the bikini/nude picture challenge, as fans have tagged it, we still believe that Nollywood still has some decent actresses in the industry.
Also, people are wondering what would happen to the younger ones that look up to them. Should they also emulate their lifestyle? Where would Nollywood be in the future? These are some of the unanswered questions on the lips of many.
Agnes Onwuegbu
