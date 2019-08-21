ICAN Boss Tasks PH District On National Positions

The President of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN), Mazi Nnamdi Okwudigbo, has charged members of the Port Harcourt District Society to show more interest in the national office of the professional body.

The ICAN President gave the charge while addressing members of Port Harcourt District of ICAN during the investiture and inauguration of 2019/2020 executive of the district, recently.

Okwuadigbo, who is also from the Port Harcourt District of the institute, noted the contributions of the district to the national body, saying this is the second time the district would produce the ICAN president.

He assured that the national body had already awarded the contract for the construction of “state of art building” on the seven plots of land of the district in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area, saying the building would commence as soon as the contractor was mobilised.

Also speaking during the investiture and inauguration ceremony, the 27th chairman of the district, Dr Princewill Elendu, commended the ICAN members for the confidence reposed in the executive to lead the Port Harcourt District, adding that “together we shall move our district society in particular and ICAN in general to an enviable height”.

He said that his administration had increased the mental capacity of members through continuous education and seminars.

Earlier, the chairman of the occasion, Dr George Nwaeke, had commended the professional body for electing a man that is qualified for the job, stating that Dr Elendu has served ICAN in various capacities since he became a member of the body.

Dr Nwaeke, who was a chairman of ICAN in the state, and currently the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Finance, called on the executive committee to move the body forward and correct all the errors made by past leaders of the institute.

In an interview with The Tide, Mr Silas Igwe, who is the Managing Consultant of S. Igwe Co Chartered Accountants, said that a year was enough for ICAN executive to achieve set targets, adding that the many years of political rot was responsible for the system somersaults in the country.

Igwe said that the professional body has a clear cut assignment for leaders which bordered on the welfare of members.

According to him, “Accountancy is a profession that enables one to work anywhere in the society, even in the mortuary. The fixing of the wobbling Nigerian economy can only be fixed by accountants”.

The highlight of the occasion included the visit of the ICAN president to many companies in Rivers and Bayelsa states, as well as the launching of the second edition of Port Harcourt District magazine.