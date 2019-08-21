FG Approves Lab Evaluation Of HIV With Rapid Test Kits

Lemon grass also known as “cymbopogon citrates” is a local herb commonly grown in many homes and gardens in Nigeria. It has a unique aroma that makes it a detectable to have around the neighbounhood.

It’s claimed that lemon grass is a native of India, and other tropical regions in Asia. In parts of India it’s used for soups and makes a delicious fasted in meals with its citrus aroma.

Apart from the culinary uses of lemon grass, it has great medicinal virtues. It’s used in teas, curries and beverages to revitalize the body.

One quality that imbues lemon grass with healing properties is because it has lots of essential nutrients such as vitamin A, vitamin B, vitamin B2, foliate and vitamin C.

It also has lots of essential minerals including calcium, magnesium, potassium, phospharous, manganese, copper, zinc and iron.

It has been confirmed that lemon grass has therapeutic properties, drinking a cup of lemon grass tea can uplift the spirit and refresh the body. In other words, the herb has anti depression properties.

Not only that, the consumption of lemon grass in moderate will help to promote the body health as it helps to reduce high cholesterol. We know bad cholesterol is harmful and can give the body stress. High cholesterol can lead to heart disease including stroke and heart attack.

That said lemon grass help lower blood pressure. The herb contains potassium, so with regular consumption of a tea or soup made from lemon grass, one may not suffer the fear of high blood pressure.

Lemon grass is good for the digestive system, as it has huge contiseptic properties. These constituents have a role in killing the bad bacteria, parasites and other pathogens in the digestive system.

With a good effect in the digestive system, the herb can help reduce constipation, diarrhea, bloating, indigestion and vomiting.

Lemon grass is one of the healthy herbal plants that has analgesic properties which is valuable to deal with pain, and discomfort.

At this point, lemon grass is responsible for treating headache and migraines.

Also, other benefits of reducing pain are in improving the blood circulations that it help to relieve the muscle cramps, spasms, and back aches.

The grass further helps in building a strong immune system. We all need a strong body to fight diseases, and lemon grass is very effective.

Consequently, lemon grass has nutrients that promote a good immune system, as it promotes the work of digestion, respiration and also the nervous system with a good consumption of lemon grass, the body inhibits the presence of bacteria and viruses.

Finally, the herb has the effect to control fever. The way it cures fever is by inducing sweating when consumed hot. It deals with coughs, cold and flu. The grass is packed with lots of vitamin C, so that it protects the body with strong immune system against infection. Always make lemon grass your regular beverage.