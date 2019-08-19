Nigeria’s Detained Shia Leader IbraheemZakzakyTo Seek Medical Treatment In India

One of the greatest inventions in cannabis history is THC vape juice. With the extraction of these cannabinoids, it does not require that you take many puffs. Only a few puffs, and you are “there.”

Another reason you should use THC vape juice is that you can enhance it. While preparing the THC vape oil, you can improve its taste, scent, and its viscosity.

The best thing to use to thicken THC vape oil is a high-quality thickener.

If you want to know more about these solutions (thickeners), then this article offers all the details you would like to know about them.

Thickeners in a nutshell

The best thickeners contain elements that help in converting the wax or distillate into a THC vape juice. Since you add a few drops to it, it is vital to know that these solutions do not dilute the concentrate in any way. Your THC level will remain constant.

Some thickeners, by the way, contain cannabis, not all of them. It is essential to note this because some people buy these terpene thickening agent because they think they will get high. Point of correction: It only enhances the impact of the THC vape juice. That is by adding scent and taste to your vape.

Are thickeners worth it?

The answer is yes. Your THC vape juice will not be anything close to being an e-liquid if you do not use it. Burning or dabbing wax or distillate in its raw state is very strenuous. Your vape pen, which I believe requires charging, will need to use extra power to burn down the concentrate into a vape juice.

When preparing cannabis strains, its natural scent can fill a home. However, if you use an excellent thickener with the right flavor, then the smell becomes discreet. No one will notice what you are making, not even the best cops.

Aside from that, THC concentrates can be tasteless. That, for many, may not be what they want for their THC vape juice.

Difference between diluents and thickeners

A diluent does the opposite. If your THC vape juice is thick, then you can use the diluent to thin it without diluting the vape oil. However, both of them are terpenes and come with a variety of flavors and scents.

Whether you want a diluent or a terpene, is also something you should consider when buying the right terpene.

Are thickeners safe?

Most of the thickening solutions contain terpenes. For first-timers, terpenes are organic compounds found in almost every plant. Cannabis has its own. These compounds give plants their natural taste and scent. Thickeners are extracted terpenes that contribute to the heaviness or lightness of the THC vape juice.

Besides that, the ingredients used to make these solutions are safe for consumption. When buying, check the label to see the components used. If it does not have PG and VG, then that is a safe product to use.

Which is the best to use?

You first have to consider the flavor used. THC vape oil gives you the freedom to add any savor you would want to experience. By the way, there are also flavorless options.

After that, you should find out what amount of it you should add when preparing the THC vape juice. Most of them work best with up to two drops maximum. One drop can bring in a considerable difference.

Therefore, when it comes to this, you have to know what you need first before anything else.

Prefilled cartridges and thickeners

The cartridges that people purchase from shops are often customized to the likeness of the retailer. More often than not, they may not be what we would like.

Since they can compromise on taste, flavor, and the thickness, it is okay if you add a thickener to it. However, ensure that you check the concentration levels to avoid diluting the vape juice. It should also not upset the flavor within the prefilled cartridge.

Mixing calculators

All terpene thickeners you will buy come with a manual. These manuals differ. Ensure that you consult the manuals to get the right mixing ratios.

Final Thoughts

With thickeners, the two most important things to consider are having the right one for your THC vape juice. The other factor is mixing it right.

Wrong proportions can destroy the entire THC vape juice. If you have any questions about how you should mix it, do not hesitate to ask the retailer. He or she should provide all the details you require without hiding anything