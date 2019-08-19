MASSOB Locks Horns With IPOB Over Attack On Ekweremadu …Urges Arrest Of Perpetrators In Germany …Senators, Reps Seek Protection For Political Leaders Abroad …FG, PDP Condemn Attack By IPOB Members

The Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) has disagreed with the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) over the attack on Senator Ike Ekweremadu, last Saturday.

In a statement signed by its Director of Information, Edeson Samuel, yesterday, MASSOB stated that, “The leadership of the Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) has condemned in its totality, the assault, physical attack and disrespectful actions of some Igbos against Senator Ike Ekweremadu in Nuremberg, Germany, which we later confirmed as members of IPOB in Germany through the affirmation of IPOB’s spokesman, Emma Powerful.

“It is disheartening that some groups have turned the non-violent struggle for the actualisation of Biafra State into an abusive and systematic Gestapo against the supposed citizens of Biafra.

“The physical attack on Ike Ekweremadu by IPOB is not commendable. Igbo culture abhors disrespect on elders and persons in authoritative positions. If Ike Ekweremadu is sabotaging or has sabotaged Biafra struggle as alleged by IPOB, what meaningful and acceptable steps has IPOB taken to draw the attention of Ike Ekweremadu to the alleged degradation?

“MASSOB as a leading figure of current Biafra agitation advise other pro- Biafra groups, including IPOB that Igbo political leaders are not the major obstacle of our chances of achieving independence from the Nigerian state, the major hurdles militating against the freedom of Biafra people from Nigeria is non-cohesion and brotherhood among the leaders of leading pro-Biafra groups. The tendency of superiority complex on ideology and the spirit of lordship over others are the detrimental tendencies grossly affecting the freedom of Biafrans.

“Ike Ekweremadu and other perceived and alleged enemies of Biafra are not our major obstacle. IPOB can never actualise Biafra alone, neither MASSOB, LNC, BNC, BIM and others operating individually can achieve Biafra alone. Biafra will be more achievable when a strong coalition of MASSOB, IPOB, Lower Niger Congress, BNC, BIM and others from Niger Delta regions are established under a collegiate leadership.

“The tendency of grooming authoritarian leadership under any guise in Igbo land and Biafra in general will never be tolerated because the republican nature of Igbo man does not allow such authoritative and empirical rulership.

“MASSOB also condemns the directives to attack the governors of southeast, consciously attacking a governor will never give us Biafra but will continue sending our youths to untimely deaths because every attack on a governor will attract the trigger happy Hausa Fulani security agents in Igbo land to open fire on our defenceless youths. Tomorrow, they will say governors ordered the killings of IPOB members.

“MASSOB also apologized to Chief Ike Ekweremadu for the physical assault on his person at Germany during the Igbo traditional ceremony of iri ji. We admonished Senator Ike Ekweremadu to abreast the assault as a family affair between a father and his children. Hausa Fulanis and other enemies of Ndigbo are happy but we must shame them when they see you in a cordial relationship with your people.

“MASSOB calls and extend a hand of fellowship to IPOB led by Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, BIM led by Chief Ralph Uwazuruike, BNC led Alhaji Dokubo Asari and other pro Biafra groups to rally together in the true spirit of Biafra and defend Biafra land from the Fulani invaders and marauders. The era of propagandas and talking on radio/newspaper have gone, people’s opinions on social media will never give us Biafra. Let’s unite and confront our common enemy. Though our governors and other leaders are not assisting the Biafra struggle, we can engage them traditionally, not insulting them”, the statement added.

Also, the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, condemned the violent attack on former Deputy President of the Senate in the Eighth Senate, Ike Ekweremadu, by some members of the proscribed Indigenous Peoples of Biafra.

Omo-Agege said this in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Yomi Odunuga, in Abuja, yesterday.

He said the dastardly act was not only an exportation of irrationality, but also an international affront against the image of the Igbos and Nigeria in general.

He expressed shock over the undeserved assault and called on law enforcement agencies in Germany to investigate and bring to book the perpetrators of the attack.

He said: “Sen. Ekweremadu honoured the invitation of patriotic Igbos in Germany who wanted him to deliver a keynote address at the event organised to commemorate the new yam festival.

“But some aggressively discourteous elements hijacked the effort to perpetrate a disgraceful assault that seeks to deepen the portrayal of members of the IPOB as enemies of democratic norms and values.

“What they did is not only a violent assault against the good image of the Igbo race across the world.

“It is also an aggressive attack against the traditional norms of a people known to be hardworking and respectful of meaningful contributions by leaders such as Ekweremadu.

“Such disappointing physical abuse also grossly disregards Ekweremadu’s democratic antecedents and his long-standing commitment to the cause of his people.

“Such criminal attack along with other anti-social attempt, to accuse, condemn and lynch anyone remains utterly condemnable and illegal.”

Omo-Agege said it was notwithstanding whether the attack took place on Nigerian or foreign soil, it was the “easiest invitation to anomie.”

However, miffed by the attack on the immediate past Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu in Nuremberg, Germany, the House of Representatives is contemplating a legislation that would protect politically exposed people abroad.

The Chairman, House Committee on Foreign Affairs, Hon. Yusuf Buba Yakub made the disclosure in a statement he personally signed, yesterday, on the heels of the attack.

It would be recalled that Ekweremadu was attacked by suspected members of IPOB while participating in Iri Iji Festival of Igbo in the Diaspora.

Condemning in strong terms the assault, Yakub said that there were other civilized ways within a democratic setting to show grievances by any individuals or groups.

The federal lawmakers hinted the House upon resumption in September would thoroughly investigate the matter, urging the Nigerian Ambassador to Germany, Yusuf Maitama Tugger to immediately probe the issue with a view to bringing the perpetrators to book.

The statement read thus: “I, like most concerned Nigerians and others across the globe, have followed with utmost concern and worry about the treatment that was meted out on Senator Ike Ekweremadu in far away Nuremberg, Germany, where he had, on the invitation of his people, gone to attend the Second Igbo Cultural Festival of Iri Ji in that part of Europe as a Distinguished Guest of Honour.

“Sen. Ekweremadu, an accomplished scholar in the legal profession and political leader of high standing in society, is one of our longest-serving senators, who had also in the last twelve years until June this year held sway as the Deputy President of the Nigerian Senate. Before joining the Senate, he was also Secretary to the Enugu State Government and had before then served in various capacities in that state.

“Given the high personality profile and the public service record which Sen. Ekweremadu parades, it is unthinkable that any individual or group anywhere in the world, let alone his very own people in the Diaspora, who ought to know better, should contemplate and carry out the despicable public act of shame that was brought upon a well-respected national leader of Sen. Ekweremadu’s stature before the glare of the entire global community in Germany.

“I, therefore, in very strong terms, condemn in its entirety the action of the group of Igbo people, alleged to be members of the outlawed IPOB, that had attacked Sen. Ike Ekweremadu in Nuremberg, Germany on Saturday, August 17. I also wish to join other Nigerians and leaders to call on the Nigerian Ambassador to Germany, Amb.Yusuf Maitama Tugger to make good his promise to investigate and bring to book everyone who was part of that dastardly assault on a serving national leader.

“On my part, I promise to lead the House Committee on Foreign Affairs which I currently chair, and, indeed, other members of the House, who have since yesterday continued to call in to express their indignation against and condemnation of the act, to move a motion on the floor of the House and to call for broader investigations on the matter with a view to decisively dealing with all those involved and seeking protection for the politically-exposed persons on foreign trips and assignments in foreign jurisdictions.

“While conceding that it is the right of any group or individual to protest against a perceived wrong done to them in every democratic set-up, like ours, but it goes without saying that there is a limit to the extent any protest can go. It ceases to be a protest, for instance, when those involved in such a protest begin to make attempts on life or endanger the rights of others to peaceful and lawful assembly as we saw in the case at Nuremberg, Germany. As law-abiding people, we must have recourse to civility and proper ways of doing things at all times.”

Similarly, the Chief Whip of the Ninth Senate, Dr Orji Kalu condemned the attack on the former Deputy President of the Senate, Ike Ekweramadu in Germany by some members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

A video showing the assault on Ekweremadu by the group had gone viral across the various social media platforms.

Kalu, a two-time governor of Abia, in a statement issued by his Media Team, yesterday in Abuja, described the action of the group as uncivilised, unacceptable and barbaric.

He urged Igbo people to respect leaders at all levels, noting that the only way the South-East zone could be prosperous was to embrace dialogue, peace and unity.

Kalu, in the statement made available to newsmen, yesterday, also urged the Embassy of Nigeria in Germany, the German Government and appropriate authorities to bring the perpetrators of the act to book.

“After watching a viral video of the physical attack on former Deputy President of the Senate Sen. Ike Ekweramadu, I was not only disappointed but irritated and disturbed with the action of some members of IPOB.

“The assault on the senator is a slap on Igbo leaders regardless of age, party affiliation and religion,’’ Kalu said.

According to him, the perpetrators of the uncivilised act must face the wrath of the law.

“Sen. Ekweramadu is not only one of the Igbo leaders but also a prominent Nigerian and as such should be accorded due respect by all and sundry at home and abroad.

“For the South-East to move forward, the people of the region must embrace dialogue as a way of resolving pertinent issues and eschew violence.”

Kalu, who appealed to Igbo across the globe to be law-abiding and remain good ambassadors of Nigeria, urged Igbo groups to educate their members on the consequences of social vices.

Earlier, Nigerians In Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) condemned the attack on Senator Ike Ekweremadu at the 2nd Annual Igbo Cultural Festival held in Nuremberg, Germany.

In a statement in Abuja, the Chairman of NIDCOM, Mrs AbiKe Dabiri-Erewa, said that the incident was an embarrassment to the country.

“It is also shamefully pathetic that an event, which was nobly put together by the Ndi-Igbo community whose members make up the majority of Nigerians living in Germany, ended up in such a disgraceful manner,” she said.

Dabiri-Erewa noted that the event was to provide a forum for those in Diaspora and various stakeholders to network and facilitate better cooperation between German and Nigerian businesses.

She disclosed that some of the culprits who perpetrated the act had been apprehended.

Dabiri-Erewa called on the German government and law enforcement agencies to ensure that there are consequences for the actions of the culprits.

She also appealed to Nigerians to be of good behaviour wherever they find themselves; as such unruly incidents tarnish the image of the country.

In a statement, last Saturday, Ekweremadu confirmed that he was physically assaulted by some members of the proscribed IPOB in Nuremberg, Germany.

Enweremadu confirmed the attack in a statement released by his Media Assistant, Uche Anichukwu in Abuja.

Reacting, the senator representing Abia-South Senatorial District, Enyinnaya Abaribe condemned the attack on the former deputy Senate president, Dr Ike Ekweremadu by members identified as IPOB.

Abaribe, who along with two other sureties bailed Nnamdi Kanu, frowned at the incident, noting that it was un-Igbo for IPOB members in Germany to treat Ekweremadu that way.

His words, “Obviously this is not how to repay a man, an outstanding leader of men, an unpretentious Igbo leader.

“He has given his all even going as far as deploying his means to arrange for the bail of Nnamdi Kanu, not minding the repercussions to his illustrious political career.

“It is unfortunate. The perpetrators of the attack should know that as the Igbo, we respect elders and reverence our leaders.

“The unwarranted attack is not the character of the Igbo. This is un-Igbo.

“It is most worrisome and even inconceivable that the attackers will choose an auspicious occasion where our people are celebrating and showcasing our rich culture to exhibit such unbecoming and condemnable conduct in the name of agitation.

“No, that was not agitation, no right thinking human will identify with such behaviour.

“Yes, Nigeria is going through a horrendous phase, which is a fault line that her leaders, particularly we the Igbo leaders are engaging others to find a lasting solution to.

“Resorting to mob mentality and venting the spleen on our leaders rather creates a vacuum that will leave our people helpless and confused in the circumstance”, he said.

Also speaking, Senator Shehu Sani, said that IPOB spanked the wrong horse with the wrong whip on the wrong track with the attack on the former Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu.

Sani on his Twitter handle said: “Ike; IPOB spanked the wrong horse with the wrong whip on the wrong track.

“The attack on Senator Ekweremadu in Germany stands unreservedly condemned.

“Whatever is the political or philosophical agenda of the people that attacked him, the strategy of physical assault or violence cannot lead them to success.”

A 64-second video about the attack had gone viral on the social media earlier on Saturday.

In the video, Ekweremadu was seen being violently questioned over his alleged conspiracy with the Federal Government to proscribe the IPOB in the South-East and killing several of its followers.

There were initial speculations on the veracity of the video where the senator was attacked with eggs by the irate IPOB members.

The Senator who also gave an account of the event on his social media handle, @iamekweremdu, however, assured that he was safe.

He said: “I attended the Second Annual Cultural Festival and Convention organised by Ndi-Igbo Germany in Nurnberg today (Saturday) where I was billed to give a keynote address along with the President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Nnia Nwodo, who, however could not make it eventually.

“I was given a resounding welcome by Ndigbo in Germany and everything went smoothly until some men, who identified themselves as IPOB members stormed the venue and began to complain about the killings in the South-East, stressing that there would be no Igbo event at the venue.

“I tried to engage them, but when they became unruly, I had to leave the venue. The organisers also invited the police, and I was accompanied out of the venue.

“Much as I am disappointed in their conduct, especially as I am one of the persons, who have spoken up on justice for Ndigbo, the Python Dance, judicial killings in Igbo land, and elsewhere both on the floor of the Senate and in my written and personal engagements with the Presidency and the media as well as rallied the South-East Senate Caucus to secure Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s release with Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe taking him on bail to douse tension in the South-East, I nevertheless do not hold this to heart against them, for they know not what they do.

“I have received thousands of solidarity calls and messages from well-meaning Ndigbo. I want to assure them that I am hail and hearty. I have also spoken with the Nigerian Ambassador to Germany, Ambassador Yusuf Tuggar.”

Meanwhile, the former Governor of Ekiti State, Mr Ayodele Fayose and Peoples Democratic Party stalwart and ex-minister Chief Femi Fani-Kayode also condemned the attack on Senator Ike Ekweremadu.

Fayose said the attack on Ekweremadu was an assault against the Igbos and Nigerians in general, adding that “Igbo touts” demonstrated that pigs have no value for gold.’

He said: “Attackers of Ekweremadu, a defender of democracy who symbolizes courage and decency, are miscreants who don’t deserve a place in a civilized society”.

Fani-Kayode said “What happened to my friend and brother Sen. Ike Ekweremadu in Nuremberg, Germany at the hands of IPOB is an eye-opener and clear signal to every political leader in southern Nigeria! The people of the south are getting angry and you either stand up and defend them or stand aside!”

The National Vice Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), South-East zone, Chief Austin Umahi, condemned the attack on Senator Ike Ekweremadu by suspected members of the proscribed IPOB in Nurnberg, Germany.

Umahi made this known in a statement signed and forwarded to newsmen at the weekend in Abakaliki, the capital of Ebonyi State.

He frowned at the action of the group against Ekweremadu whom he said has been on the forefront of the struggle against the marginalization of Ndi-Igbo in the Nigerian Federation.

The zonal chairman said he was surprised that some individuals could hide under the name of the proscribed IPOB to attack Ekweremadu after all his efforts as the leader of South-East Senate Caucus in the 8th Senate to secure the release of Nnamdi Kanu, the self acclaimed leader of the group, from detention.

He said for Ekweremadu to have travelled to far away Nurnberg in Germany to attend the second annual festival and convention organized by Ndi-Igbo resident there, was a demonstration of his undying love for Ndi-Igbo which he has been exhibiting over the years.

Umahi urged Ekweremadu not to be discouraged by the attack; but see it as one of the many sacrifices he has to pay in pursuit for justice and better treatment for Ndi-Igbo both within and outside the country.

He also called for the arrest and prosecution of the perpetrators of the dastardly act to serve as a deterrent to others.

“I advised any individual or group that has any genuine reason to agitate, to do so, through the South-East Governors Forum, the Ohanaeze Ndi-igbo and through other legitimate means within the Nigerian federation; rather than resorting to self help” he stated.

Responding to criticism on the IPOB action, the Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, yesterday, described the attack on the former Deputy Senate President, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, in Nuremberg, Germany, as a ‘courageous act’.

Reacting in his official Twitter page, Kanu said the attack was a polite warning.

He tweeted, “the courageous act by IPOB at Nürnberg, Germany, is a polite warning to those engaged in selling our collective interest to Fulani caliphate. Nwodo, Igbo governors are warned.”

The IPOB explained that the attack serves as a warning to Nnia Nwodo, Dave Umahi, Okezie Ikpeazu, Willie Obiano and others to stay away from any public event abroad unless they want to be humiliated.