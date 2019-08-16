News
Group Slams APC Over Media Attacks On INEC
A foremost socio-cultural group in Akwa Ibom State, Ibom Patriots, has lambasted the All Progressives Congress (APC) over what it described as carefully doctored reports propagated by its media agents to misguide, misinform and possibly blur the public perception of the genuine outcome of the 2019 General Election in Akwa Ibom State.
In a press brief held recently in Uyo, the Chancellor of Ibom Patriots, Obong Bassey Inuaeyen and Secretary-General, Rt. Hon. Usenobong Akpabio, stated that “in its usual abrasive manner, the APC, through its social media jobbers, has released several articles, press statements and social media posts to further its campaign of calumny on the last general elections.
“Perhaps, its leadership hopes by copiously weaving these lies against the widely commended exercise it can, by any chance, influence the Governorship/National Assembly and State Assembly elections’ petitions tribunal outside what is legally available to the jurists”.
Inaueyen noted that APC, fully aware that its petitions, which evidently crumbled like a pack of cards under judicial scrutiny, will suffer a similar fate as its unpopular candidates, now resorts to throwing wild and unsubstantiated accusations, falsely alleging that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) colluded with the Akwa Ibom State Government and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to rig the 2019 elections in favour of PDP.
Part of the statement read during the briefing is as follows, “As the conscience of the state nay the nation, Ibom Patriots frowns at this tactless abuse of media platforms and puerile attempts to discredit our democratic institutions. Facts from submitted reports of independent election observers show that the 2019 general election in Akwa Ibom State as conducted by INEC were the freest, fairest, transparent and widely celebrated.
“In addition to local and international observers, other renowned bodies including security agencies and the media that were involved in the entire electoral processes did not only affirm the results but equally praised INEC officials, particularly the state’s Resident Electoral Commissioner, Barrister Mike Igini for driving the entire processes faithfully without yielding to pressure to circumvent or compromise the exercise or the expressed will of the people.
“It is well known that Barrister Mike Igini is an upright electoral umpire. The commission readily testifies that Igini has always served diligently in all the states where he has been posted to, since his engagement with the body. At the INEC’s stakeholders’ meeting in Akwa Ibom State on the 6th of August, 2018, Obong Victor Attah, a former governor of Akwa Ibom State and an elder statesman, had this to say: ‘Mike your integrity and commitment to the conduct of proper election are qualities that are well known and acknowledged in and out of this country, I urge you, for the survival of democracy to bring those qualities to bear on the conduct of the next set of elections in Akwa Ibom State.’
“Obviously, these expectations were met by INEC in the state. The commission ensured that the sanctity of the ballot box was maintained with the popular doctrine of one man one vote conscientiously applied. So, why the fuss now? Why is APC out to destroy an electoral process that was nationally and internationally celebrated? Why can’t APC wait for the judicial process to be completed? Why sponsor this daily media attack on Mike Igini and the will of Akwa Ibom people?
“Having watched the build-up to the elections and the subsequent outcome, it was manifestly clear that APC, instead of campaigning for votes, had given itself the luxury of employing ‘federal might’ to win the polls, with attendant boast that the elections’ outcome would be concluded in mere three hours! The party, through one of its loquacious apostles, had even likened their planned electoral approach to the manner the German’s maximum ruler, Adolf Hitler invaded Poland with the infamous statement of ‘Warsaw saw war and war saw Warsaw.’
“Akwa Ibom people, as peace-loving, rose up from all strata and prayed to God to avert the threats, consequently the elections came and went without the ‘holocaust’ as was foretold. The elections were accordingly won and lost. APC was expected to exhibit the virtues of true democrats by accepting the outcome and to congratulate the winners, fully aware that the electoral outcome represented the supreme will of the people. Unfortunately, they failed this important patriotic test. However, we do understand that should there exist doubt amongst contenders in an election, parties are free to seek legal remedies. But, this must be done evidentially, and not through trial – by – media as done by the APC. This clueless propaganda to misinform the unsuspecting public must stop.
“We make bold to say that the media war to malign INEC and Barrister Mike Igini is completely on an obtuse course. As a pan-Akwa Ibom socio-cultural cum intelligentsia organization, Ibom Patriots condemns in totality this needless mudslinging against the resounding electoral victory of Governor Udom Gabriel Emmanuel and other elected representatives arising from the February 23rd and March 9th general election, respectively.
“Never in our political history did we experience such a consensus to vote a leader and representatives we want, as evident with the results Governor Udom Gabriel Emmanuel and other elected legislators at the 2019 polls”.
As Nicola Sturgeon opined, “It’s not opinion polls that determine the outcome of elections, it is voted in ballot boxes.
News
SSANU, NASU Threaten Warning Strike Over Unpaid Arrears
The Senior Staff Association of Nigeria Universities (SSANU) and Non-Academic Staff Union of Universities (NASU), University of Jos, have threatened to embark on warning strike next Monday, if the Federal Government does not pay their N30billion unpaid arrears.
The Chairperson of ASSANU and Chairperson of Joint Action Committee (JAC), Esther Ezeama disclosed this, yesterday, during a peaceful protest at the premises of University of Jos, Plateau State.
She said the staff are protesting the poor condition of service, non payment of arrears accumulated to N30billion and noted that Federal Government has being paying lip service to their plights.
“If Federal Government does not look into our matter we will be going for a compulsory five days warning strike, after that we will go for indefinite strike if our demands are not made.
“We have being on this struggle since 2009 and government is no other willing to meet their demands, it has being promising them and failing, we are saying enough is enough. We want them to do something urgent to arrest the situation.
“We want the National Assembly, the office of the Accountant General, the National Universities Commission (NUC) should all put their heads together to resolve our problem before the system is shut down.”
The staff, who were protesting and holding placards with inscriptions reads, “Government must stop lip service, Federal Government should pay us our N30billion arrears, Federal Government must respect NIC judgment on staff school” among others.
News
Gunmen Kill Scores, Raze Houses In Ogoni Communities
No fewer than 10 people were killed and property worth millions of Naira destroyed when gunmen, suspected to be cultists, invaded Okwale and Taabaa communities in Khana Local Government Area of Rivers State.
The Tide reports that the first attack was launched about 6pm in Okwale community on Tuesday leaving, at least, four persons dead with the residence of one Chief Monday Abueh and others touched by the rampaging gunmen.
Also, similar violent attack was carried out in Taabaa community on Wednesday morning with about five persons killed; while the assailants razed the Palace of the Paramount Ruler of Taabaa, M.S.K Nule and burnt cars packed in the compound, three generator sets and other valuable properties.
The incident also spilled over to Nyokuru community in Khana, where the daredevil hoodlums set fire on the residence of the President, Movement for the Survival of the Ogoni People (MOSOP), Comrade Legborsi Pyagbara, just as it was further leant that three policemen were injured.
It was not exactly clear what led to the invasion and sporadic gunshots as residents of the area ran in different directions and into the bushes to avoid being hit by bullets.
Recounting the incident to newsmen, the Paramount Ruler of Taabaa, M.S.K. Nule said efforts by the community to have a police checkpoint near the area has been unsuccessful, saying, “”This morning (Wednesday), some cult boys invaded Taabaa through our neighbouring community called Luekum. They entered into the community at about 6am. They moved straight to my palace and burnt down the entire place. And some ancestral properties of the palace were removed by the hoodlums before they set the buildings ablaze.
“They moved from my palace into the community, where they killed five people, four indigenes of the community and one outsider (stranger) who ran away from Kpor for refuge in Taabaa. They burnt people’s cars; my elder brother’s was also burnt.
“When those people came into the community, we ran and reported to the policemen at a police checkpoint in Taabaa along East-West Road. They were over 20 policemen at that checkpoint, with three Hilux vehicles and their private cars as at the time of the attack.
“They (policemen) told us that their duty is to protect the East-West Road and not the community; that we should call the Commissioner of Police, Mustapha Dandaura. The whole people in the community were there begging them but they insisted that it is not their duty to protect the community, except directed by the CP,” Nule narrated tearfully.
Nule revealed that he had written a petition to the State Police Command when he got wind of a planned attack on his community, saying, “While the operation was going on, I also called the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Nnamdi Omoni and reported to him.
“There has never been any crisis in the community since 2014 that the community had such experience,” Nule said, just as he called on the state government and security agencies to intervene and return normalcy in the area.
In her account, a resident who did not want her name in print for fear of being identified and attacked said, ”At about 6am this morning (Wednesday), I was preparing to travel to Port Harcourt. As soon as I got to the road, everywhere was dried; nobody was seen on the road and is a busy area. About 15minutes later, somebody came on a bike and asked me to run that the whole village is under siege. They said some militants have entered the community and that they have started killing people.
“I ran back to the house in safety. By the time the gunmen left the community, they have killed about five people, burnt cars and houses. Our Highness’ house was burnt and another building was also burnt. After they left my community, they went to Nyokuru, and we are not sure of the number of persons killed there. They invaded Okwale yesterday (Tuesday) evening and killed some people. They burnt cars and houses in the community, and one person was taken alive”.
A male resident of Taabaa told The Tide that “From 8am to 9am on Wednesday, some group of boys came to our community and started chasing people and shooting. We ran into the bush.”
Meanwhile, the member representing Khana/Gokana Constituency at the House of Representatives, Hon Dumnamene Dekor has promised to support security agencies to ensure that the perpetrators of the attacks were unmasked and made to face the law.
Dekor, who stated this after he visited the affected communities and the hospital where the injured policemen were being treated, said, “I understand in Okwale, there are about five persons killed; four corpses have been recovered; one person was taken alive. In Taabaa, five persons killed, several cars burnt, houses destroyed and it is quite sad.
“While thanking the security operatives for the swift way they acted to prevent loss of more lives and property, I want to call on them to improve on the security, especially in Khana Local Government Area.
“For those who carried out this dastardly act, everything is being done to unmask them and bring them to book,” the federal lawmaker stated.
Commenting on the incident in a statement, MOSOP expressed sadness over what it termed “unjustified attacks”, and called on security agencies to ensure that peace returns in the area.
The statement issued by MOSOP’s Publicity Secretary, Sunny Zorvah reads, “MOSOP receives with sadness reports from some Ogoni communities of the sudden emergence of violence and killings carried out by members of some cult groups in the area.
“Reports say the renewed violence, which took place in Okwale on Tuesday (yesterday), spilled over to Taabaa and Nyokuru communities, all in Nyokhana district in Khana LGA of Rivers State.
“MOSOP is pained over this unjustified attacks leading to the burning down of the house of the MOSOP President, Comrade Legborsi Pyagbara, in Nyokuru community.
“The movement also feels distressed over reports of the killing of about four persons early today (Wednesday) and razing of the palace of His Highness, “Chief Nule (Jnr) in Taabaa community, and yesterday’s killing of scores of persons and attack on the residence of Chief Monday Abueh and others in Okwale community by cult gangs.
“This ugly situation demands urgent and thorough actions by the security agencies and every necessary action required of the government.
“We call on the police and the Special Joint Military Task Force to ensure the return of peace to the troubled communities, go after perpetrators of this barbaric and retrogressive onslaught on the communities, but without hurt on innocent persons.
Dennis Naku
News
‘FG Not Committed To Ending Gas Flaring’
The Environmental Rights Activist, Nnimmo Bassey, has stated that the Federal Government lacks the commitment to bringing gas flaring by companies to an end.
Bassey, who is the executive director of Environmental Rights Action, stated that if the government was ready to end gas flaring that it should ensure that companies pay fines for gas flared.
The activist spoke in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, yesterday, at the Youth Climate Incubation Hub, organized for youths of the South-South zone by the Federal Ministry of Environment with support from United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).
Bassey said that the government has not shown enough commitment to ending gas flaring in the nation, noting that the process requires a lot of investment.
He said: “We need to get youths active in the issues of climate change. We need to place Nigeria on a better foothold for the future. We are losing our habitat and our environment. So, we are for restoration of mangrove forests. If we are serious about tackling global warming one of the ways is tree planting.
“The only problem is that the government is not ready. If the Federal Government is committed to make companies pay fine for the gas they flare, the menace will be stopped. We have to take steps to stop global warming and climate change. Gas flaring has been going for over 62 years now and that is the primary thing that needs to be tackled.
“The deadline to end this malady is 2030, some of us feel it is too far. We are feeling that the deadline should be 2020. We should end it next year. It is achievable we should only be ready to invest.”
Trending
-
Politics4 days ago
PDP Chieftain Lauds Ihedioha For Engaging Technocrats
-
Politics4 days ago
Sanwo-Olu Urges Unity At Sallah
-
Sports4 days ago
Women’s AfroBasket: Nigeria Thrashes Tunisia 75-26 In Opening Match
-
Politics4 days ago
Wike Proscribes Youth Groups
-
Sports4 days ago
Rivers Angels Coach Lauds Players …As They Beat Osun Babes 2-1
-
Politics4 days ago
CSO Wants Kaduna Budget To Address Poverty, Inequality
-
Politics4 days ago
N’East Govs, Clerics Seek More Prayers For Nigeria
-
Politics4 days ago
Lawmaker Faults Sack Of Political Appointees In Councils