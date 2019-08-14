Sports
Why I’m Better Than Messi -Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo has given his personal take on the eternal rivalry between himself and Lionel Messi, stating that the difference between the record-breaking pair is that the Portuguese has won the Champions League with more than one club.
The debate over who is better,– either currently or indeed of all time, reached boiling point during the duo’s shared time in Spain, with Real Madrid and Barcelona fans at odds over which of the world-class stars should be named the best.
A total of five Ballons d’Or each does little to help separate the attackers, but with Messi having spent his entire senior career at Barcelona, Ronaldo hinted that he perhaps puts himself ahead of the Argentine due to his ability to adapt to new surroundings.
“In the case of Messi, he is an excellent player,” Ronaldo said in a documentary.
“Not only for the Ballons d’Or he has won but for also being a player who was always at the top year after year, just like me.
“The difference with me is that I’ve played for different clubs and I also won the Champions League with different clubs.
“I was the top scorer in the Champions League six times in a row.”
Regardless, Ronaldo continues to harbour great respect for Messi, making it clear that sustained success over a ten-year period for both players should be appreciated for the huge amount of hard work that it takes to stay at the top.
“Obviously, I have not seen such a rivalry between two players at the top of the mountain for so many years,” the Portugal captain added.
“There are great players that I respect who have three, four or, at most, five years at their peak. Ten years? I’ve never seen that.
“I have never seen players, as we say in Portugal: ‘breaking stones every year’, scoring 40 or 50 goals, winning titles, always being up there.
“This is the hardest thing to achieve in football. It takes a lot to keep up and always be on top. This fit, slender body did not fall from the sky!
“I say it jokingly but it’s true, there’s a lot of work behind the trophies.”
Featured
Nigeria Lines Up Ukraine Friendly Ahead Qualifiers
Nigeria will meet Ukraine in an international friendly next month as the Super Eagles begin to build towards the start of the Africa Cup of Nations and World Cup qualifiers.
The match was confirmed by Nigeria Football Federation President, Amaju Pinnick and will take place in Dnipro on September 10.
It will be a first ever meeting between the sides and the first game for the Super Eagles since they finished third at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.
Nigeria has a fairly gentle path to the next Nations Cup finals, needing to finish in the top two in a pool that also includes Benin, Sierra Leone and Lesotho.
They start at home to Benin on the weekend of November 15-17.
Meanwhile, Technical Adviser of the Super Eagles, Gernot Rohr has submitted the Super Eagles team list for the September 10 international friendly to the Nigeria Football Federation, NFF.
Confirming to Tidesports source, last Monday, the Franco-German tactician affirmed that he submitted the list last week. “I did last Thursday our (Super Eagles’ team) list for September friendly. Normally we will play on the 10th of September. NFF will confirm this to the press later”,
Rohr also confirmed that he has already started planning for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations’ qualifying series starting in November this year, that he is leaving no stone unturned to prepare his team for the task ahead, a reason for submitting a strong team list for the Ukraine friendly.
It would be recalled that Nigeria, recently ranked 33rd best team in the world by the latest FIFA rankings will be meeting Ukraine ranked 25 best in the world in the high profile International friendly match.
The Super Eagles of Nigeria was placed third at the recent AFCON in Egypt under Rohr, who still has a year to run on his contract.
Sports
Liverpool, Chelsea Clash In Euro Super Cup
The 2019 UEFA Super Cup pitches Champions League winners Liverpool against Europa League champions, Chelsea, in an all-English clash set for the Vodafone Park in Istanbul tonight.
This will be Liverpool’s six appearance in the Super Cup and a first since 2005. They are three-time winners of the trophy (1977, 2001, 2005) and looking to join Spanish giants Real Madrid on a tally of four Super Cup titles.
Chelsea, meanwhile, will be making their fourth appearance in the Super Cup. The London side won the competition on debut in 1998, but lost in back-to-back showings in 2012 and 2013.
The Blues enter the match under something of a cloud, having suffered a heavy 4-0 defeat away to Manchester United in their opening Premier League match this past Sunday.
The Reds, by contrast, opened their domestic campaign with a 4-1 thrashing of Norwich at Anfield, featuring an opening goal from Egyptian superstar, Mohamed Salah.
The Pharaohs forward is set to lead the African influence on the Super Cup match in Turkey, though Liverpool could field several more of his continental brethren.
Cameroonian centre-back Joel Matip could well come into the defence alongside Virgil van Dijk, with Joe Gomez not likely to be risked for a third major match in 10 days following his lengthy injury absence last season.
Guinea Dynamo Naby Keita could also be brought into the starting XI and given the task of hassling Chelsea’s Jorginho, who is so often at the centre of their passing patterns.
Yet, the real question from an African fan’s point of view is whether Liverpool manager, Jurgen Klopp will field Sadio Mane from the start.
The Senegalese star has started in neither the Community Shield nor the Reds’ win over Norwich, though he did appear as a late substitute in the latter match.
It has been less than a month since the Teranga Lions forward played in the Africa Cup of Nations final, and Divock Origi has performed strongly in his absence, but Klopp may still be tempted to unleash Mane on a wounded Chelsea.
In head-to-head terms, Liverpool and Chelsea have met in 172 matches. The Reds have claimed 72 wins compared to 59 for the Blues, while 41 games have been drawn.
Sports
E’Guinea Thrusts 16-Year-Old Striker Into Qualifiers
Equatorial Guinea has included 16-year-old striker Luis Miguel Nlavo in their squad for next month’s World Cup qualifiers against South Sudan.
Coach Angel Lopez has named a 25-man squad for the Qatar 2022 preliminaries between 2 and 10 September.
Equatorial Guinea play away in the first leg and then host the return leg.
Nlavo, who turns 17 in November, is from champions Cano Sport Academy and has played for Equatorial Guinea’s home-based side.
He featured and scored in both legs of their 5-4 aggregate win over Chad in the African Nations Championship qualifiers.
There are two notable omissions from the squad that won 4-1 away in the Sudan in March in a credible end to their 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign.
Veteran centre back Rui da Gracia Gomes, 34, has been dropped in a signal that his international career has come to an end, along with midfielder Carlos Martin Briones, otherwise known as Charly.
There are still 10 players from Spanish clubs in the squad, although those affiliated to top flight clubs play in their B or reserves team in the lower leagues.
Only former West ham midfielder Pedro Obiang, now back in Italy with Sassuolo, and captain Emilio Nsue, who plays in Cyprus with Apollon after spells at Middlesbrough and Birmingham City, can boast of time played at a high club level.
Santiago Eneme, who made his debut aged 17 last year in the Cup of Nations qualifiers, returns to the squad.
Now 18, he moved in March from Cano Sport Academy to Nantes in France, where he is a member of the French club’s under-19 side.
Equatorial Guinea is the first country to finalise their squad for next month’s qualifiers, which feature the 28 lowest ranked teams playing in 14 knockout ties. The winners advance to the group stage where they will be drawn in with the 26 top-ranked countries given a bye into the second round
Trending
-
Featured5 days ago
Police Kill Notorious Kidnapper In Rivers …We’re Fully Prepared To Tackle Insecurity, Wike Assures …Donates 40 Patrol Vans To Security Agencies …Pledges N30m Bounty On Killers Of RSG Director
-
Politics2 days ago
Sanwo-Olu Urges Unity At Sallah
-
Politics2 days ago
PDP Chieftain Lauds Ihedioha For Engaging Technocrats
-
News5 days ago
RevolutionNow: Court Permits DSS To Detain Sowore For 45 Days …EU, Ohanaeze, Afenifere, CSOs Kick, Blast Buhari
-
Politics2 days ago
Monarch Lauds Wike On Security
-
Sports2 days ago
Rivers Angels Coach Lauds Players …As They Beat Osun Babes 2-1
-
Sports2 days ago
We’re Ready To Host 2019 RIGAN Games – DG
-
News2 days ago
Kano Govt Continues Battle With Emir Sanusi