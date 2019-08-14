Business
Minimum Wage: FG Blames Labour For Delay In Implementation
The Federal Government has attributed delay in the implementation of the “Consequential Adjustment” of the N30, 000 new minimum wage to the unrealistic demands of labour unions.
The Chairman, National Salaries, Income and Wages Commission (NSIWC), Chief Richard Egbule made this known in an interview with our correspondent in Abuja, last Monday.
Egbule explained that the current demand of the labour unions would raise the total wage bill too high and that was why government could not accept their proposed salary adjustments.
“Labour is asking for consequential adjustment and government in its wisdom had made budgetary provision for an adjustment of N10, 000 across board for those already earning above N30, 000 per month.
“However, the Unions have refused this offer, saying that because the increase in minimum wage from 18,000 to N30, 000 which was 66 per cent, therefore they want 66 percent increment across board.
“We told them that the minimum wage was not raised from N18, 000 to N30, 000 through percentage increase but as a result of consideration of economic factors including ability to pay.
“However, we said that if they want consequential adjustments in percentage terms, we will use a percentage that when applied will not exceed what has been provided for in the budget.
“The computation based on percentage which government had given to labour, was 9.5 per cent from level 7 to 14 including level 1-6 of those salary structures that did not benefit from the minimum wage.
“And then five percent from level 15 to 17. Labour countered the offer and proposed 30 per cent increase for level 7 to 14 and 25 per cent for level 15 to 17.
“One point we keep repeating is, it will be unfair that because you gave the person earning minimum wage N12, 000, you give a level 17 officer almost N100, 000 if you apply 25 percent,’’ he said.
Egbule said that at the last meeting between the Federal Government and the labour unions, the government proposed a 10 per cent increment for level seven to 14 and a 5.5 per cent increase for level 15 to 17.
He advised labour to come to a compromise because government had so far been magnanimous in agreeing to increase salaries without any threat of downsising.
“Labour is currently stretching out and eating up the time that people could have used in benefiting from the adjustment because the new minimum wage was implemented since April.
“My advice is for labour to accept the terms for now and prepare to fight for the harmonisation of salaries that is coming up. Harmonisation of salaries will take care of this issue.
“The committee has already been formed and awaiting inauguration. I want them (labour) to know this and liberate us from this unnecessary log jam,” he said.
Egbule reiterated the commission’s commitment to giving sound advice to the government on the portion of national income that should be devoted to the payment of salaries and wages.
PHED Introduces On-The-Spot Payment System
The Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company, PHED, has introduced On-The – Spot payment system for its customers in Rivers, Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa and Cross River states.
The On-The-Spot Collection/Payment system was unveiled to the members of public recently in Port Harcourt, the Rivers state capital by the Chief Executive Office, PHED, Naveen Kapoor.
On-The-Spot Collection, an initiative with proven success in India that has similar energy demands like Nigeria, was conceived by the Feedback Energy Company Ltd, FEDCO, India, a Technical Partner, TP, of Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company.
PHED by its unveiling, becomes the first Disco to have introduced such a laudable initiative to the Nigerian electricity industry market.
OTSC is designed to ensure compliance with the cashless environment which PHED strives to attain, the CEO said.
The objective of this initiative according to Naveen Kapoor was to aggressively follow the path towards modernization, improving customer experience and to ensure that there was no gap in the remittance for energy consumed as a result of lack of access to payment points.
“As a technologically driven company, we are always concerned with how best to engender customers’ satisfaction at all times”, the PHED Boss maintained.
The initiative, Kapoor added would be managed by authorized staff who would be visiting customers with point of sales machines (PoS) for seamless payment at their doorsteps with proper means of identification geared towards improved customer experience especially the post-paid customers.
“This we believe would lead to database improvement through ‘Know Your Customer’ Concept, (KYC), increase in pay points with motivated workforce, and effective process monitoring which shall be handled by our well trained personnel.
“With over 513,000 customers, 324,787 are active post-paid customers usually referred to as Non Maximum Demand scattered in PHED’s coverage area. This is a huge market for us, hence, the need to encourage customers seamlessly by bringing our authorized staff with point of sales machines, POS, at their doorsteps”, Kapoor said.
He, however, advised customers not to accept receipts without PHED’s logo, not to make any transaction over unsecured network, not to share their personal identification number, PIN and card verification value CVV, number and not make use of PHED’s representatives cards for any transaction.
On-The-Spot Collection is one of numerous initiatives of PHED’s determined effort in improving service delivery to its stakeholders. The 24/7 call centre, online payment live feedback on social media, massive deployment of pre-paid meters in the last two years are some of them.
NABDA Biodigester: Alternative Energy Source For Nigerians
Over the last decades,
international development organi-sations have been actively engaged in encouraging biogas technologies in the developing world.
The development partners underscored the rising need for the reduction of pollution and re-use of Biodegradable organic Feedback (BoF), particularly in Africa.
According to them, bio-energy constitutes a significant proportion of energy mix of countries in Europe, America and should be replicated in Africa.
This development necessitated the adaptation of technologies that can transform BoF such as food and agro-related waste, sewage sludge and municipal organic waste into valuable products like bioenergy and biofertiliser.
Experts in the field observed that Egypt, AlgeriaA, South Africa and Kenya have made good success in the areas of biogas generation for domestic cooking and bioelectri-city generation.
It was, therefore, not an accident, when in 2015 the Federal Government, as parts of Nigeria’s Economy Recovery and Growth Plan mandated the National Biotechnology Development Agency (NABDA) to design programmes for the nation’s bioenergy advancement.
The focus of NABDA in this regards was clear, to develop prototype digesters and other systems that will utilise the abundant BoF across the country.
Specifically, the agency was given the mandate to ensure that bioenergy, comprising ethanol and biogas constitute five per cent of Nigeria’s energy mix.
In a major breakthrough, NABDA on July 23 unveiled a prototype Digesters and Process Optimisation Test Systems to serve as alternative energy in rural and urban settlements of the country.
The Acting Director-General of the agency, Prof. Alex Akpa who performed the unveiling ceremony in Abuja said the unique product known as prototype digester was developed by the Environmental Biotechnology and Bio-Conservation Department of NABDA.
Akpa noted that the product was built for households, small and medium scale enterprises such as restaurants, small farms, small artisanal clusters and small abattoirs.
“The Biodigester is quite affordable, the smallest size is about N75,000 while the biggest is about N150,000.
“We are ready for the market. We are hopeful that industrialists could partner with us to achieve mass production,’’ he said.
The acting D-G said the prototype bio-digesters have been developed with all sectors in mind comprising three sizes produced and named BEGS 250 litres, BEGS 500litres and BEGS 1000litres.
“The team has developed the capacity to retrofit existing gasoline and diesel generator to use biogas as fuel for electricity generation.
“The technology can transform biodegradable organic feedstock into valuable products such as biogas and bio-fertiliser, he added.
He assured that the agency would continue to provide technical assistance in all aspects of bio-energy develop-ment in the country and ensure the digesters and test systems are produced in quantities that would be affordable.
Mr Ayodele Oluwole explained that biodigester is designed as a closed system, capable of fermenting biodegradable materials placed inside it to produce a renewable energy source.
Oluwole, a biogas technologist, said organic materials such as agricultural waste, manure, municipal waste, plant material, sewage, green waste or food waste are broken down in the biodigester to produce biogas which is mixture of gasses, methane, hydrogen and carbon monoxide.
He said the energy released, through combustion allows biogas to be used as a fuel that could be used for any heating purpose, such as cooking.
Oluwole added that it could also be used in a gas engine to convert the energy in the gas into electricity.
“In advanced usage, Biogas can also be compressed, the same way as natural gas is compressed and used to power motor vehicles.
“In the United Kingdom for example, biogas is estimated to have the potential to replace around 17 per cent of vehicle fuel,’’ he said.
Mrs Gloria Obioh, the Head of the department that championed the innovation allayed the fear of readily available raw materials for the biodigester. Obioh said organic wastes including sewage sludge account for about 50 per cent of municipal solid wastes in Nigeria.
She added that agricultural waste, manure, plant material and green waste are readily available in rural settlements of the country.
“The project has enhanced capacity for job creation across all value chains, digester fabrication, energy generation, waste management and bio-fertiliser production’’.
“Consequently there would be several spin-off industries which would contribute greatly to Gross Domestic Products (GDP) and National Development,’’ she said.
Obioh also noted that, if developed, Anaerobic Digestion Technology (ADT) will contribute up to 20,000 MW of electricity to the national grid.
The Executive Vice Chairman of National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI), Prof Mohammed Haruna urged NABDA to perfect the technology and make the products available to end users.
Stakeholders in the sector believe that the breakthrough by NABDA will be whole when the agency, make the products affordable and available as alternative energy source to rural, urban settlements.
Onifade writes for New Agency of Nigeria (NAN).
Olasunkanmi Onifade
Lagos Set To Tackle Transport Challenges
The Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA) says efforts have been intensified to introduce quality bus corridor in the metropolis to further tackle transport challenges.
An Assistant Director of LAMATA, Mr Kolawole Ojelabi made the disclosure in an interview with The Tide source on Monday in Lagos.
According to him, the state government is aware of the need for improved transport service as a direct consequence of migration to the state.
“In Lagos State, we have the issue of bus routing. “When you look at the number of buses we have, you will discover that they are not enough to service the population,” he said.
The official said that the state had a population of more than 20 million people, adding that “The past government brought in about 880 buses in a bid to improve the transport system.
“These buses are currently being redeployed by an agency of government known as the Lagos Bus Services Ltd., who are also in-charge of asset management,” he said.
According to him, road development in the state is being taken gradually for effective management and spread.
Ojelabi said that the government was therefore, working on quality bus corridors which would spread to more parts of the metropolis.
According to him, this will take effect before the end of the year.
He noted that Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) services had not got to every part of the state; hence, the need for creation of the corridors.
Ojelabi said that where the BRT services were not available, the government would provide new medium-sized buses to service the transportation needs of the people.
According to him, these will come with bus terminuses and shelters to ensure easy access.
He also said that the government had intensified efforts to speed up implementation of its Blue Line rail project from Okokomaiko to Marina.
“Currently, there is a lot of work going on on the Lagos-Badagry Expressway.
“The whole essence is to fast-track the progress of work from the Lagos end here to at least Lagos State University, Ojo.
Ojelabi said that completion of the road and rail projects would discourage residents of the area from driving their cars to Lagos Island as they would prefer using train or BRT.
” Once this is done, it will also reduce cases of attacks by hoodlums on commuters who will now have the opportunity of riding in BRT or train. “It is a gradual process but we will surely achieve these.
“I can assure you that work has been intensified to realise this as the government is working to ensure the completion of the project and commencement of operations before the end of this administration,” he added.
