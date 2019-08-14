Breast Implants’ll Not Prevent Sagging – Obstetrician

I listened to a friend recently, who narrated his wife’s ordeal with ulcer for the past five years. The story was quite pathetic. It got to a point where the lady could not stand erect or sleep without serious pains.

According to him, from her shoulders to her waist, a serious tingling pain riddles through her body and takes away her vigour.

The truth is that many people don’t know they have ulcer until they go for test, and most times they are treated of another ailment, while ulcer eats away their internal system.

Ulcer can be sleek and disguising. Many a time pains from ulcer has been misconstrued to be rheumatic, lumbago and all such.

The key to understanding ulcer is to know what causes it. Research has revealed that when a bacteria called” helicobacter pylori” eats up the walls of the intestine or guts they create sores and this causes weight loss, bloating, chest and back pains even nausea.

It also comes with a choking heartburn and sharp pain in the chest once one eats something that touches wounds inside.

Without good treatment ulcer can be a torn in one’s flesh through lifetime and in extreme cases lead to death.

Those who suffer from ulcer need not lose hope. Nature has provided remedies that can eliminate or contain the malaise.

One thing one must bear in mind is that when one starts having those signs such as recurrent chest pain or heartburn after eating some foods, they need to make a change of diet.

Many foods spark ulcer attack. For instance, popcorn, nuts, roasted yams and plantain, which can scrape the intestinal walls including some fried foods.

To start healing, one is advised to embrace natural foods or vegetables. Carrot juice for instance is soothing to ulcerated stomach lining.

Aloe Vera is very effective. Aloe Vera gel according to natural food experts soothes sores in the inside. One is advised to take one teaspoonful twice a day.

Cabbage according H K Bakru, a popular herbalist is a top anti ulcer herb. Cabbage juice contains an anti ulcer factor, vitamin U. This vitamin is destroyed in cooking.

The treatment consists of taking 90 to 180gm of cabbage juice three times daily. To make the juice more palatable to drink, one can add celery or little orange juice to taste.

If the raw juice is repulsive then eat lots of raw cabbage slices made into a salad. Make it a habit and be sure the cabbage is fresh.

An infusion of cinnamon sticks can be drained and drank as well.

Finally, don’t stay hungry or fast too long as these can start a fresh attack. Always, eat light meals to keep the stomach lining working. Reduce alcohol and smoking as well.