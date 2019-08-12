Niger Delta
Dangote Cement Promo: Five Emerge Winners In Edo
Five lucky persons yesterday emerged winners in Dangote Cement Plc. ‘Win Big in the Dangote Bag of Goodies’ consumer promo in Edo State.
Our correspondent reports that Momoh Ali and Evbuomwan George won GAC Saloon cars each, while Edigi Precious, Albert Elugie and Okwezi Azuka won a television set and two refrigerators, respectively.
Presenting the items to the winners, the company’s External Executive Director, Mrs Ufot Dorothy, said that the promo was part of the company’s social responsibility to its distributors, retailers, wholesalers and consumers, who had contributed to the company’s growth.
“We are here to fulfill our promise. This is part of our efforts to encourage our customers to keep patronising us and the promo runs till September,” she said.
According to her, the presentation of the items shows that Dangote group keeps to its promise of rewarding loyal customers and there are several other prices to win in the promo.
Earlier, Mrs Funmi Sanni, the company’s Marketing Director, said that of the 43 cars to be won, nine had so far been won, while 32 had yet to be won.
Sanni put the monetary value of the promo at about N50 million, adding that the promo had already taken place in seven states.
Responding on behalf of the beneficiaries, Ali commended the cement company for the promo, adding that the gift items would change their lives positively.
“With just 10 bags of cement, I am now a proud owner of GAC Saloon car. Today is the happiest day of my life,” he said.
Niger Delta
Rivers Court Jails 26 Over Oil Bunkering
A Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt, Rivers State has convicted and sentenced 26 fraudsters for illegal dealing in petroleum products.
The convicts including 24 individuals, one company and a vessel were slammed with various jail terms.
They were prosecuted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Port Harcourt’s Zonal Office.
The anti-graft Spokesman, Tony Orilade disclosed this in a statement in Abuja.
He said 12 of the convicts who got their jail terms on Friday are: Abubakar Lawal; Mustapha Babagana; Christian Nweke; Ikpaikpai Elvis; Abdullahi Bawa; Hamson Sadiq; John Owoicho; Elewa Roy; Areh Sunday; Nafiu Sani, Emeka Michael and Kingsely Ihuoma.
Orilade added that the rest 14 including 12 individuals, one company and a vessel were convicted and sentenced on Thursday, August 8, and they are: Kabiru Saidu; Saleh Muhammed; Yusuf Bala; Salisu Usman; Hamisu Sha’Ibu; Aliyu Muhammed; Umar Mohammed; Muhammed Aliya; Sunday Emmanuel Udo; Mallam Garba Abubakar, Ifeanyi Duru and Sani Haruna. The company and the vessel are: Solution Mark Nig.Ltd, and M.V. Chi-Ebubeh.
Further, it was learnt that the first set of convicts, 12 of them, were arraigned on Friday, August 9, by the EFCC, Port Harcourt’s Zonal Office, on a one-count separate charge bordering on illegal dealing in petroleum products.
The count charges read: “That you Abubakar Lawal sometimes in April, 2018, in Port Harcourt, Rivers State within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court did distribute petroleum product (Automotive Gas Oil) with Daf with registration number AKD 893 XG without a licence and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 4(1) of the Petroleum Act, Cap P10 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria (LFN) 2004 and punishable under Section 4(6) of the same Act”.
But the defendants pleaded guilty to the count charge when it was read to them.
On this basis, prosecuting counsels Samuel Chime; M. T Iko; E. Abbiyesku; F. O Amama; Celestina Okorie and K. W Chukwuma-Eneh reportedly prayed the court to convict and sentence the defendants accordingly.
Also, Counsels to the defendants, Babatunde Opadola; J. C Okere; O. M Ofodili; A. D Ndaboye, C. O Odoemena, and M. M Suleiman did not oppose the prayers of the prosecution.
In his ruling, Justice A. T. Mohammed convicted and sentenced Lawal, Babagana and Nweke to two years imprisonment with an option of fine of N100,000.00 each while Elvis; Bawa; Sadiq; Owoicho; Roy; Sunday; Sani, Michael and Ihuoma were sentenced to a fine of N100.000 each, respectively.
The Judge also ordered that the products conveyed in the various trucks be forfeited to the Federal Government.
Trouble started for the convicts, Orilade affirmed when they were intercepted by men and officers of the Nigerian Army, 6 Division, Port Harcourt, at different locations in Port Harcourt, for illegal dealing in petroleum products without necessary licenses.
The convicts were also arrested alongside trucks with registration numbers: AKD 893 XG; XA 452 NNR; PBT 525 XA; KHE 477 XA; RGG 183 XA; EPE 238 XN; ABN 948 YN; XW 775 FST; WMK 130 XA; XB 252 KMC, BGM 209 XA and APP 348 XM while distributing and storing illegally refined AGO and carrying out anti- bunkering operations.
The second set of convicts, 14 of them, were arraigned last Thursday, August 8, 2019 by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Port Harcourt’s Zonal Office, on one-count separate charge bordering on illegal dealing in petroleum product.
Niger Delta
Commissioner Tasks DeltaVarsity On Workers’ Salaries
Delta State Commissioner for Higher Education, Prof. Patrick Muoboghare, has directed the management of Delta State University (DELSU), to ensure that all its promoted staff earned salaries commensurate with their new positions.
Muoboghare gave the directive in a statement signed by Mr Dennis Medi, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the ministry and made available to newsmen on Saturday in Asaba.
The commissioner spoke when the leadership of the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities ( SSANU), DELSU chapter, paid him a courtesy visit in his office in Asaba.
He said the idea of promoting staff without backing it up with salaries commensurate with the new ranks was not proper.
The commissioner noted that the practice resulted in arrears of payments that accrued to such positions accumulating for a very long time.
He said that promotions should be carried out as at when due, stressing that prolonged delay caused unnecessary problems for both the establishment and the beneficiaries.
Muoboghare however reminded the SSANU leadership that in ideal situations, promotions were subject to availability of vacancies unlike what obtained currently where staff got promoted to positions whether they existed or not.
He admonished the unionists to seriously engage the university management on discussions in order to find meaningful solution to the issue of stagnation of the non teaching staff.
He noted that the state university was well funded when compared to other state universities across the country.
According to Muoboghare, the university’s monthly subvention was enough to run the institution without any problem.
Mr Monday Izu, Chairman, SANNU, implored the commissioner to use his good offices to ensure that the state government constituted a visitation panel to evaluate the university administration every four or five years as done in federal universities.
Niger Delta
Wike Hails Late Nwakoh’s Contributions To Rivers Dev
Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has described late PDP chieftain, Austin Nwakoh, as a dependable politician who worked for the development of the state.
Speaking during a condolence visit to the family of late Austin Nwakoh in Port Harcourt, last Friday, Wike said the death of the politician is a loss to the entire state.
Wike was accompanied by the National Chairman of PDP, Prince Uche Secondus, Prince Emma Anyanwu, Chief Marcus Nle-Iji and former Attorney General of Rivers State, Sir Frank Ohwor.
“This loss is not only for the family. It is a loss for the entire state. He died when the state needed his services the most.
“He was a very good man; a very dependable man. I urge the family to take heart. God gives and God takes”.
Wike said with the contributions of late Austin Nwakoh, it will be difficult to replace him.
“I am here to condole with the family. He is a true Christian. The Rivers State Government will support the family at this point of need.
Responding on behalf of the family, Chief Precious Ngboh expressed gratitude to the Rivers State Governor for condoling with the family at the moment of grief.
He appreciated the prompt response of Wike to the tragedy that befell the family, saying that they have been comforted by his kind words.
Trending
-
Sports3 days ago
Serena Tops Forbes’ Female Rich List
-
Sports3 days ago
Joshua Wants To Get Boxing Passion Back
-
Sports3 days ago
Wydad To Challenge CAF’s Decision, Again
-
Politics3 days ago
Reps Fault Court Ruling On Edo Assembly, Plan Appeal
-
Politics3 days ago
LG Boss Alerts FG On Imminent Bridge Collapse
-
Politics3 days ago
Umahi Inaugurates New Cabinet, 12 Commissioners Retain Portfolios
-
Sports3 days ago
Heavy Weights In Action As Champions Leaque Race Begins In Africa
-
Sports3 days ago
Rivers Angels Are Best In NWFL-Coach Okon