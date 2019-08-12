10,000 Traders Benefit From FG’s Tradermoni Scheme In Bayelsa

The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has felicitated with Nigerian Muslims on the occasion of the Eid-el-Kabir celebration, urging them to emulate the Holy Prophet Mohammed by imbibing the ideals of sacrifice exemplified by the Prophet.

In a Sallah message, yesterday, Wike said Eid-el-Kabir is a season of love, peace, friendship and sacrifice.

He urged all Nigerians to embrace religious tolerance which would promote peace across the country and enhance national development.

Wike assured the people of Rivers State that the government would work with the security agencies to ensure that all citizens celebrate the Sallah in peace and harmony.

He congratulated the Muslim community in Rivers State on the Sallah celebration, assuring them that his administration would continue to partner with them to move the state forward.

The governor thanked the state Muslim community for the consistent support that they have always extended to his administration.

Also, the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus, urged Nigerians to use the Eid-el-Kabir celebration to pray for the unity and stability of Nigeria.

Secondus, in a statement issued, yesterday in Abuja by his Media Aide, Mr Ike Abonyi, to mark the Eid-el-Kabir festivities, said Nigeria’s present situation required God’s intervention.

He said intense prayers for the country had become very necessary more than ever before.

The PDP national chairman said the killing of innocent souls and security situation should be enough mitigation to plead to God to save the country.

He said that the festival period provided citizens with an opportunity to put aside every political, religious and ethnic sentiment to unite against common challenges.

Secondus admonished the people to seize the chance to return to God in supplication to change the country’s situation.

“I charge you not to allow challenges of now make you lose your dignity and modesty as a people and miss the essence and meaning of Eid-el-Kabir festivity and the divine succour it brings, in assuring us that there is always a light at the end of every tunnel,’’ he said.

Secondus urged Nigerians not to lose faith in the country in spite of experienced challenges, but to recommit their individual and collective security and economic welfare in the hands of God.

The chairman on behalf of the PDP National Executive Committee wished all Nigerians joyful and peaceful celebrations.

Similarly, Vice Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the February 23, 2019 general election, Mr Peter Obi, has asked Muslims to use the period of Eid el Kabir celebration to pray God to beam His searchlight on Nigeria and revive it.

The former governor of Anambra State, in a statement, yesterday, said that God has destined Nigeria to be great but human failings have led the nation to its present state.

“We must all therefore return to God in deep supplication to save our country and time like this provides huge opportunity for us to cry to God for justice and fair play in our land”, he said.

“Without Justice and freedom this society cannot blossom, let us therefore in unison cry to God for mercy by providing people conscious and God fearing political leadership,” he added.

Obi lamented the prevailing hardship in the country including the needless blood-letting but urged the people not to allow it affect their spirit of love, brotherliness and peaceful co existence which Sallah festivity is about.

“Nigerians should use this year’s Eid-El Kabir festivities to engender the spirit of oneness and also re-dedicate themselves to the virtues of love, patriotism and unity for the desired national development”, he added.

Obi admonished the government to relax the tensed situation in the country by seeking a pragmatic solution to the increasing security challenges and following the rule of law and respect for the rights of citizens as required by democracy.

Obi wished all Nigerians a happy Sallah celebration and prayed for enduring justice and peace.

However, as the Muslim Ummah celebrate Eid-el-Kabir, the President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Rev. Supo Samson Ayokunle has called on governments at all levels to do everything within their power to curb criminality in the country, by using “more technologically-based surveillance and prompt action against violence of any disguise”.

The CAN president also urged governments at all levels to consider the responsibility given to them to govern the citizenry as a divine call, by being more “committed and practical” in carrying out their mandate of securing the lives and property of Nigerians.

Ayokunle through the National Director, Legal and Public Affairs of CAN, Evangelist Kwamkur Samuel Vondip, stated this while delivering his Sallah message for the Muslim Ummah in the country, yesterday.

He said, “The President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), His Eminence, Rev. Dr Supo Samson Ayokunle on behalf of the Christian Association of Nigeria felicitates with the Sultan of Sokoto, the President of the Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs and Co-Chairman Nigeria Inter-Religious Council (NIREC), His Eminence, Alhaji Saad Abubakar III and the entire Muslim Ummah in Nigeria as they celebrate Ed-el-Kabir.

According to him, “This is a period for deeper reflection on the challenges of Nigeria and the need to build confidence in one another by deliberate show of love for peace building.

“We urge Muslims and indeed all Nigerians to be reminded that we have no any other nation to call ours beside Nigeria hence the need for all well meaning Nigerians to be patriotic and support the fight against insurgency, kidnapping and all forms of insecurity and criminality bedevilling Nigeria”, he maintained.

“Government at all levels are urged to consider the responsibility given to them to govern the people as a divine calling and be more committed and practical in carrying out their mandate of securing the lives and property of the citizens.

“It is our hope and prayers that the challenges of our nation will very soon be a thing of the past as Nigerians renew their commitment to God at this trying moment.

“We call on the government to do everything to rightly curb criminality in the nation through more technologically based surveillance and prompt action against violence in any disguise”, Ayokunle stressed.

The CAN president wished all Muslims in the country a peaceful and wonderful Sallah celebration.