News
Police Arrest Gun Manufacturers In Enugu
The Enugu State Police Command has arrested two suspected gunrunners and manufacturers over alleged supply of firearms to suspected cultists and armed robbers.
The command’s operatives also recovered guns and gun manufacturing tools from the suspects.
The command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Ebere Amaraizu, said in a statement, yesterday, in Enugu, that the suspects were arrested on August 7 at various locations in the state.
Amaraizu noted that the suspects were arrested by operatives of the Anti-Cultism Squad following an intelligence information.
He identified the suspects as: Francis Offia, 47, a cripple from Mgbeneze Isu community in Onicha Local Government Area of Ebonyi and Cyprian Eze, 68, from Omasi village in Umuabi community in Udi Local Government Area of Enugu State.
“Suspects were nabbed based on intelligence information and revelations from a suspected cultists and armed robber identified as Ugochukwu Ogba, alias gentle, from Awhum in Udi Local Government Area and a lord with Aiye confraternity.
“Ogba had revealed that he bought two guns from Eze, the manufacturer at the rate of N35,000. The police operatives have recovered the two guns from Ogba,” he said.
The police spokesman said that the state’s Commissioner of Police, Mr Sulaiman Balarabe, had directed for a full scale investigation into the nefarious activities of the suspects.
News
RevolutionNow: Court Permits DSS To Detain Sowore For 45 Days …EU, Ohanaeze, Afenifere, CSOs Kick, Blast Buhari
The Federal High Court in Abuja, yesterday, granted the Department of State Services (DSS), permission to detain publisher of Sahara Reporters, Omoyele Sowore, for 45 days.
The DSS had filed a motion to the court to detain the convener of the proposed #RevolutionNow protest for 90 days, but the court only granted 45 days.
Recall that Sowore was whisked away by members of the DSS at his residence over the weekend for what it termed ‘treasonable’ statement, for describing the proposed protest as a revolution.
Mixed reactions have trailed his arrest and that of several other demonstrators.
The European Union said the protests remain a cardinal part of democracy as long as they remain peaceful.
The EU Ambassador to Nigeria, Ketil Karlsen, however, said it was not the job of the EU to tell Nigeria how to conduct its internal affairs but added that the judiciary should be allowed to do its job.
Karlsen said this while responding to questions at the ‘departure orientation for the 2019 Erasmus+ Scholarship Awardees’ in Abuja, yesterday.
He said he was not aware of any petition sent to the EU by rights groups who had criticised the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government over the clampdown on protesters.
The ambassador said, “The European Union stands firm on the principles of freedom of speech and our fundamental values. Of course, it is important in any democratic society for people to be able to participate.
“I am not aware of any petition following the latest events in Nigeria but what I can say is that as long as people seek peaceful means to demonstrate and voice their political opinion, this is what we see as a natural part of a thriving democracy.
“Of course, any democracy or any society in the world must jealously guard and make sure that such pronouncements are always non-violent and that they respect the fundamental rules of the game and democracy at the end of the day and it is for the Nigerian justice system, in the end, to follow up on specific cases and as long as these cases are being dealt with in the Nigerian justice system, it is not for the EU or the EU ambassador to judge what is right or wrong in these occasions but of course we always follow very carefully when there are dissenting voices in the countries where we operate and we listen very carefully to all of them.”
The Federal Government had last Saturday arrested Sahara Reporters publisher, Omoyele Sowore, for organising a nationwide protest calling for a revolution.
Last Monday, security agencies also clamped down on protesters, arresting those who decided to demonstrate at the National Stadium, Surulere.
A Federal High Court in Abuja granted the Department of State Services’ request to detain Sowore for 45 days pending investigation for alleged treason and terrorism.
Similarly, Ohanaeze Ndigbo youths wing has joined the call for immediate release of the convener of the #RevolutionNow protests, Omoyele Sowore.
It condemned the Federal Government for disrupting the protest, saying it was not intended to upset its agenda.
In a statement yesterday by the national leader of the group, Dr. Arthur Uchenna Obiorah, the body said Sowore’s detention fell below international standard.
It asked the leaders to read between the lines to discover the protesters’ demand in the general interest of the country.
The statement partly reads: “We refute the claims that the group’s intention was to upset the government agenda.
“The authority should read between the lines and decode the true messages behind the nationwide agitations.
“We request an unconditional release of the Presidential candidate of the Africa Action Congress (AAC), Omoyele Sowore whose detention by the men of the Department of Secret Service DSS, has fallen below international standard that allows freedom of association, expression and assemblage of men of like minds.
“The nation is in dire need of national conference where most of the questions itemized by Sowore are considered for implementation.
“The clamour for #RevolutionNow by Nigerians should be well thought about.
“It is an avenue where Nigerians explore to pour out their minds on the state of the nation in protest of what they feel is not right within the context of the universal coverage.”
The youths’ leader further called on President Buhari to reconsider the earlier request by the Southern and Middle Belt leaders on restructuring of the country that would devolve powers to the federating units.
Also, the pan-Yoruba socio-cultural group, Afenifere, has slammed the Federal Government for arraigning human rights activist and convener, #RevolutionNow protests, Omoyele Sowore, under the Terrorism Act.
It also condemned the court ruling remanding the former presidential candidate in custody for 45 days.
The National Publicity Secretary, Afenifere, Yinka Odumakin, said the order marked “a new phase in the orchestrated conscription of the democratic space in Nigeria.”
Insisting that the Terrorism Act cannot be superior to the Constitution which stipulated that a citizen cannot be detained for more than 48 hours before being charged to court, Afenifere in a statement, yesterday, stated that Sowore was arrested before he could commit a crime, noting that he was being held illegally using the legal process.
The group said, “The order represents a new phase in the orchestrated conscription of the democratic space in Nigeria. Sowore was arrested before he could commit an offence and the DSS (Department of State Services) seems to want to go shopping for evidence to prosecute him.”
Odumakin advised the government to act in conformity with the democratic tenets in dealing with the rights of Nigerians, describing Sowore’s detention as a great injustice.
The Convener, Free Nigeria Movement, Raphael Adebayo, said Nigerians were appalled by the court order which he described as unjust.
He said the ruling was a testament to the entrenched injustice in the country which the #RevolutionNow protests intended to end.
The movement demanded Sowore’s immediate release, stating that his continued incarceration “will only hasten the revolution which has already begun in different parts of the country.”
Adebayo stated, “Any society where it is easier to persecute ordinary citizens than it is to prosecute thieving elite is a society heading towards anarchy.
“By ordering the DSS to further detain Sowore, the court has made it clear that it is far from being an institution of justice in which the people can trust.”
Meanwhile, a political activist and former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Timi Frank, has described the judiciary as Nigeria’s major problem, adding that most judges are now shy and afraid of delivering fair judgement because of their corruption records.
Frank, however, called on the international community to also ban judges and their immediate family members, who could not summon courage to deliver the right judgement.
In a statement released to newsmen, yesterday in Abuja, Frank condemned the court ruling ordering the detention of Omoyele Sowore for 45 days, he urged the United Stated of America, United Kingdom and the European Union to fish out corrupt and compromised Judges in Nigeria and enforce visa restrictions against like politicians.
The Bayelsa-born political activist wondered the type of offence that Sowore committed to warrant his detention for 45 days without trial in a court of law.
Frank described the detention order as the manifestation of what he described as a ‘Satanic collaboration’ between the executive and the judiciary to suppress opposition voices in the country, adding that Judges who are often quick to grant bail to corrupt politicians are afraid to release activists fighting for the socio-political emancipation of the country and her people.
He called on Nigerians not to acquiesce in the face of evil but to speak out and take the struggle to the door steps of corrupt Nigerian Judges in order to save the nation’s judiciary.
“I urge the Judiciary to wake up because Nigerians are becoming impatient with the kind of judgements coming out from the temple of justice expected to be the last hope of the common man.
“When people cannot get justice, they would sooner than later resort to self-help. Some corrupt Judges presently manning some courts should not add to Nigeria’s woes because posterity’s unavoidable judgement awaits both the Judged and the Judges.
“It is expected of judge to be fair, bold and not succumb to intimidation from any angle. The APC’s administration has a penchant for manipulating the nation’s judicial system but any Judge who cannot resist their pressure should step aside now before Nigerians will rise against them.
“I hereby call on Nigerians to prepare to take the protest to the door-steps of the judiciary as they are the biggest problem we have today.
“Besides, I call on the USA, UK, EU and other members of the international community to fish out corrupt elements in the judiciary and place travel ban on them like some of them have done to the 2019 election riggers,” he said.
News
Fingernails: Dos And Don’ts For Healthy Nails
Are you taking good care of your nails? Here’s what you need to know to keep your fingernails in tiptop shape.
Take a close look at your fingernails. Are they strong and healthy looking? Or do you see ridges, dents, or areas of unusual color or shape? Many less than desirable nail conditions can be avoided through proper fingernail care. Others might indicate an underlying condition that needs attention.
Fingernails: What’s normal, what’s not
Your fingernails — composed of laminated layers of a protein called keratin — grow from the area at the base of the nail under your cuticle. Healthy fingernails are smooth, without pits or grooves. They’re uniform in color and consistency and free of spots or discoloration.
Sometimes fingernails develop harmless vertical ridges that run from the cuticle to the tip of the nail. Vertical ridges tend to become more prominent with age. Fingernails can also develop white lines or spots due to injury, but these eventually grow out with the nail.
Not all nail conditions are normal, however. Consult your doctor or dermatologist if you notice: Changes in nail color, such as discoloration of the entire nail or a dark streak under the nail; Changes in nail shape, such as curled nails; Thinning or thickening of the nails; Separation of the nail from the surrounding skin; Bleeding around the nails; Swelling or pain around the nails; Failure of nails to grow out
Fingernail care: Do’s
To keep your fingernails looking their best:
Keep fingernails dry and clean. This prevents bacteria from growing under your fingernails. Repeated or prolonged contact with water can contribute to split fingernails. Wear cotton-lined rubber gloves when washing dishes, cleaning or using harsh chemicals.
Practice good nail hygiene. Use a sharp manicure scissors or clippers. Trim your nails straight across, then round the tips in a gentle curve.
Use moisturizer. When you use hand lotion, rub the lotion into your fingernails and cuticles, too. Apply a protective layer. Applying a nail hardener might help strengthen nails.
Ask your doctor about biotin. Some research suggests that the nutritional supplement biotin might help strengthen weak or brittle fingernails.
Fingernail care: Don’ts
News
Buhari, Taking Nigeria 30 Years Behind, ACF’s Scribe Laments
The current Secretary of the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) and the former Senator representing Adamawa Central, Abubakar Girei, has said that the present administration of Muhammadu Buhari has taken Nigeria 30 years behind.
He made the remarks during an interview with newsmen in Yola, Adamawa State, yesterday.
“We should be comparing ourselves with Singapore, China, etc. Look at where we are living: 20, 30 years behind where we should be as a country in terms of progress and development, so, leadership is very important”, he said.
Giving his assessment of the alarming security challenges in the country under President Muhammadu Buhari, he said: “We should not localise the problems with security in the country to Buhari because it is now that we have a change of government and a government that is dealing with it seriously.
“We have not been having good governance in this country since 1999; it was in 2015 that we had a serious government that is committed to transforming the country.
“Notably, the security has spread to other parts of the country but Boko Haram, this government has dealt with it decisively, but we cannot deny that other forms of insecurity have spread to other parts of the country but all these security challenges are the handiwork of looters, political money bags, failed politicians and their surrogates like Sowore.
He elaborates that, “as a resident of Yola, and an indigene of Adamawa, we know the difference.
“I could not go for a condolence visit at Mubi because of insecurity and even within Yola; going to the mosque was a problem, there are security men everywhere, you have to be frisked and searched just because you want to pray.
“But whether Boko Haram has been defeated completely or not is a different matter, but we have different challenges other than Boko Haram and these are sponsored.”
On his assessment of the President Buhari-led government he said: “We as Nigerians know full well that we are living far behind our time.
“In 2015, when Nigerians trooped out and voted Muhammadu Buhari, we were full of high expectations, I for one thought that by the end of Buhari’s first term, Nigeria will be an El Dorado but we are not seeing it today, so I am very worried.
“Even though the insecurity situation has changed, one would have expected so much such that the country would have moved far beyond where we are today but the government is not listening because so many people have offered useful advice to this government but they have not utilised it.
“For example, we are practising democracy and in a multi-party democracy like ours, I would have expected that Buhari and members of his government would be looking for political solutions to problems bedevilling this country instead of giving military approach to issues because I strongly believe that most of the problems are engineered by the political enemies of this government.
“This is a democratically-elected government, elected for a second term but does not find it necessary to have a national political adviser, that is disturbing for me, because to me the government does not seem to accord premium to finding political solutions to its problems and unless they have politicians who would help them find in- roads to these problems politically, they would find it difficult to make progress.
“So, I will first of all advise Buhari to find political solutions to problems and place premium on it more than the military approach.
“Secondly, we have very serious economic and social challenges that are very clear to everybody.
“The Almajiri issue that has been lingering for decades is something this government can wipe out in two years if they are serious, am saying this because I’m part of the think-tank with the northern governors that has come up with solutions to addressing these issues and dealing decisively with the issue of out-of-school children and poverty is also crucial.
“When these issues are addressed, we would be wiping out the recruitment base for all these security challenges.
“Thirdly, it is important that this government addresses the problem of poverty.
“This government must be praised for some of the initiative introduced in addressing poverty which has not been given proper attention before now, but this government is doing it but they should be more serious about it and they must work in tandem with state governors to address poverty at the grassroots.”
Girei dropped a bombshell for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Adamawa State saying, the current Governor of Adamawa, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri will dump the PDP for APC, and will be the joker for the party’s victory in 2023.
Girei said he and some APC patriots in Adamawa State have made Fintiri the fulcrum of their grand master plan towards reviving the party’s fortunes and reclaiming the state in 2023.
Speaking on the fortunes of APC in Adamawa State, having lost the 2019 elections, Girei said: “I am an optimist and we are working hard to revive the party.
“The APC in Adamawa was destroyed by APC members in including the former governor, Mohammed Umaru Jibrilla.
“The few people in the party secretariat who supported him to implode the party’s fortunes are all regretting it now because we told them severally that any attempt to field Jibrilla Bindow as candidate of the party will lead to the implosion of the party because we already gauged the mood that Adamawa people will not vote for Bindow and thus APC will loose; unfortunately, they did not listen to us and they are all regretting it now.
“But as I said earlier, we are working hard to rebuild our party but not only rebuild our party but regain its lost glory.
“But fortunately also for us, we are very lucky in a way because we have succeeded in throwing away the useless government of Bindow and we now have a very progressive, dynamic, transparent, sincere young man as governor, who is working hard to rebuild the state and put it on a sound footing.
“One of our targets is to bring him back to APC for the party to win the state in 2023.
“We that are patriotic, dedicated and loyal members of the APC, are doing our very best to re-engineer this party and one of the best ways we think we can do this now, having seen this progressive governor in the opposition party is to bring him to our party and win the 2023 elections with him as the governor, as am already sure we will maintain the power at the federal level.”
Also speaking on the botched RevolutionNow protest, Girei said: “This thing they call RevolutionNow is a ruse because to the best of my knowledge, a revolution is always driven by the people and citizens of a country not by a failed politician.
“This movement was obviously instigated by the looters and criminals who are so scared of Buhari’s stance to clampdown on corruption in his second term.
“Some of them were so corrupt that they would spend N14billion on jewellery, these kind of people would spend much more for the Sowore’s of this world, so Buhari should be commended.”
He added that: “It is unfortunate that our laws are still defective and have not created room for a stiff penalties and even when I was a member of the legislature.
“There is clear a difference between civil protest and a violent protest; a protest that was aimed at bringing government down is not good.
“People have been protesting in this country before, but Sowore said he wanted to bring down the roof, destroy federal, state and local government; while he has the right to protest, his right must not be allowed to trample on other people’s rights who want to live in peace.
“This protest is just an opportunity to create mayhem and lawlessness, and just like El Zakzaky and his men have said it openly that they are out to kill, so police had to do their jobs and prevent the breakdown of law and order.”
The ACF scribe explained that, “this protest was invented by those who are trying to protect their loot and that of their masters.”
Trending
-
Sports5 days ago
S’ Africa Appoints Ntseki After Baxter’s Exit
-
Politics5 days ago
Ministerial Nominees: ‘Buhari Insensitive To Youths, Women’
-
Sports5 days ago
Ozornwafor Not In Hurry To Make First Team
-
Sports5 days ago
Shorunmu Urges Rohr To Follow Keshi’s Blueprint
-
Politics5 days ago
Assembly Passes Illegal Trading Prohibition Bill
-
Sports5 days ago
Lille’s Project Delights Osimhen
-
Sports5 days ago
Rivers Utd FC Resumes Camping For 2019/2020 Season
-
Politics5 days ago
Still On Senate Ministerial Nominees’ Screening