Driver Docked For Stealing N910,000

The current Secretary of the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) and the former Senator representing Adamawa Central, Abubakar Girei, has said that the present administration of Muhammadu Buhari has taken Nigeria 30 years behind.

He made the remarks during an interview with newsmen in Yola, Adamawa State, yesterday.

“We should be comparing ourselves with Singapore, China, etc. Look at where we are living: 20, 30 years behind where we should be as a country in terms of progress and development, so, leadership is very important”, he said.

Giving his assessment of the alarming security challenges in the country under President Muhammadu Buhari, he said: “We should not localise the problems with security in the country to Buhari because it is now that we have a change of government and a government that is dealing with it seriously.

“We have not been having good governance in this country since 1999; it was in 2015 that we had a serious government that is committed to transforming the country.

“Notably, the security has spread to other parts of the country but Boko Haram, this government has dealt with it decisively, but we cannot deny that other forms of insecurity have spread to other parts of the country but all these security challenges are the handiwork of looters, political money bags, failed politicians and their surrogates like Sowore.

He elaborates that, “as a resident of Yola, and an indigene of Adamawa, we know the difference.

“I could not go for a condolence visit at Mubi because of insecurity and even within Yola; going to the mosque was a problem, there are security men everywhere, you have to be frisked and searched just because you want to pray.

“But whether Boko Haram has been defeated completely or not is a different matter, but we have different challenges other than Boko Haram and these are sponsored.”

On his assessment of the President Buhari-led government he said: “We as Nigerians know full well that we are living far behind our time.

“In 2015, when Nigerians trooped out and voted Muhammadu Buhari, we were full of high expectations, I for one thought that by the end of Buhari’s first term, Nigeria will be an El Dorado but we are not seeing it today, so I am very worried.

“Even though the insecurity situation has changed, one would have expected so much such that the country would have moved far beyond where we are today but the government is not listening because so many people have offered useful advice to this government but they have not utilised it.

“For example, we are practising democracy and in a multi-party democracy like ours, I would have expected that Buhari and members of his government would be looking for political solutions to problems bedevilling this country instead of giving military approach to issues because I strongly believe that most of the problems are engineered by the political enemies of this government.

“This is a democratically-elected government, elected for a second term but does not find it necessary to have a national political adviser, that is disturbing for me, because to me the government does not seem to accord premium to finding political solutions to its problems and unless they have politicians who would help them find in- roads to these problems politically, they would find it difficult to make progress.

“So, I will first of all advise Buhari to find political solutions to problems and place premium on it more than the military approach.

“Secondly, we have very serious economic and social challenges that are very clear to everybody.

“The Almajiri issue that has been lingering for decades is something this government can wipe out in two years if they are serious, am saying this because I’m part of the think-tank with the northern governors that has come up with solutions to addressing these issues and dealing decisively with the issue of out-of-school children and poverty is also crucial.

“When these issues are addressed, we would be wiping out the recruitment base for all these security challenges.

“Thirdly, it is important that this government addresses the problem of poverty.

“This government must be praised for some of the initiative introduced in addressing poverty which has not been given proper attention before now, but this government is doing it but they should be more serious about it and they must work in tandem with state governors to address poverty at the grassroots.”

Girei dropped a bombshell for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Adamawa State saying, the current Governor of Adamawa, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri will dump the PDP for APC, and will be the joker for the party’s victory in 2023.

Girei said he and some APC patriots in Adamawa State have made Fintiri the fulcrum of their grand master plan towards reviving the party’s fortunes and reclaiming the state in 2023.

Speaking on the fortunes of APC in Adamawa State, having lost the 2019 elections, Girei said: “I am an optimist and we are working hard to revive the party.

“The APC in Adamawa was destroyed by APC members in including the former governor, Mohammed Umaru Jibrilla.

“The few people in the party secretariat who supported him to implode the party’s fortunes are all regretting it now because we told them severally that any attempt to field Jibrilla Bindow as candidate of the party will lead to the implosion of the party because we already gauged the mood that Adamawa people will not vote for Bindow and thus APC will loose; unfortunately, they did not listen to us and they are all regretting it now.

“But as I said earlier, we are working hard to rebuild our party but not only rebuild our party but regain its lost glory.

“But fortunately also for us, we are very lucky in a way because we have succeeded in throwing away the useless government of Bindow and we now have a very progressive, dynamic, transparent, sincere young man as governor, who is working hard to rebuild the state and put it on a sound footing.

“One of our targets is to bring him back to APC for the party to win the state in 2023.

“We that are patriotic, dedicated and loyal members of the APC, are doing our very best to re-engineer this party and one of the best ways we think we can do this now, having seen this progressive governor in the opposition party is to bring him to our party and win the 2023 elections with him as the governor, as am already sure we will maintain the power at the federal level.”

Also speaking on the botched RevolutionNow protest, Girei said: “This thing they call RevolutionNow is a ruse because to the best of my knowledge, a revolution is always driven by the people and citizens of a country not by a failed politician.

“This movement was obviously instigated by the looters and criminals who are so scared of Buhari’s stance to clampdown on corruption in his second term.

“Some of them were so corrupt that they would spend N14billion on jewellery, these kind of people would spend much more for the Sowore’s of this world, so Buhari should be commended.”

He added that: “It is unfortunate that our laws are still defective and have not created room for a stiff penalties and even when I was a member of the legislature.

“There is clear a difference between civil protest and a violent protest; a protest that was aimed at bringing government down is not good.

“People have been protesting in this country before, but Sowore said he wanted to bring down the roof, destroy federal, state and local government; while he has the right to protest, his right must not be allowed to trample on other people’s rights who want to live in peace.

“This protest is just an opportunity to create mayhem and lawlessness, and just like El Zakzaky and his men have said it openly that they are out to kill, so police had to do their jobs and prevent the breakdown of law and order.”

The ACF scribe explained that, “this protest was invented by those who are trying to protect their loot and that of their masters.”