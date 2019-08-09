Boat Drivers To Partner Security Agencies To Curb Piracy 

The Managing Director of Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Hadiza Bala Usman, has called on the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) to urgently commence on the spot auction of all overtime cargoes at the ports.

Usman said the Ikorodu Lighter Terminal is already congested and can no longer accommodate overtime cargoes.

This was contained in a statement made available to The Tide through the office of the managing director

Usman made this disclosure in Lagos when she hosted the executive members of the National Association of Government Approved Freight Forwarders NAGAFF at her offoce.

“What we seek to do is to have the Nigeria Customs auction the overtime cargo on the spot because already Ikorodu is full. So what we want is that cargo that have been identified as overtime in the port, they should auction it as it were and the ones at Ikorodu. The last time auction was done was in 2015 but what is more important now is that Ikorodu is full and so we need to auction on the spot.

“We have written to the Nigeria Customs on that and I believe this is something we are working to do because the port location is already congested because of the fact that overtime cargos have not been auctioned,” she said.

While noting that overtime cargo should not be abandoned at the Ikorodu Lighter Terminal, Usman explained that the facility was not totally designated for overtime cargo, but it was also being utilised for processing of agric produce as well as for cargo evacuation through the use of barges from the Apapa port.

“To the extent that Ikorodu is being utilised for other activities beyond overtime cargo, the space in that location is an area meant for overtime cargo and other activities. Other activities include agric processing. If you recall, part of the executive order require for Nigerian Port to so designate a terminal for agric processing and Ikorodu was so designated. In so doing, we are rehabilitating the quays, the contractor has reached about 70 to 80 percent of work which is being concluded to provide a strong quay in that area that will be used for agric processing.”

