13 US Military Officers Tour Nigeria, Four Others
No fewer than 13 United States military flag level officers and two American government senior executives have been visiting Nigeria as part of a two-week tour that also took them to Angola, Algeria, Djibouti, and Germany.
The delegation led by senior fellow US Marine Corps Gen. John Paxton, Jr. (rtd), visited the Nigerian Defence Headquarters to meet with their Nigerian military counterparts and to express their appreciation for the enriching visit to Nigeria.
The group is one of three cohorts from the US Capstone programme.
A statement by the US Embassy in Abuja, explained that the Goldwater-Nichols Department of Defense Reorganization Act of 1986 rendered the Capstone programme mandatory.
It pointed out that success on the battlefield required knowledge of military doctrine, the ability to operate in coordination with allied forces, and a global perspective on the part of senior government and military leaders to execute their strategic plans.
To achieve these goals, it said the US government’s strategy for Africa focused on three core objectives which include advancing trade and commercial ties with key African states; protecting the United States from cross-border health and security threats and supporting key African states’ progress toward stability, citizen-responsive governance, and self-reliance.
Kaduna: PFN Wants Govt To Refrain From Lip Service
The Kaduna State Chapter of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) has demanded that the federal and Kaduna State governments should refrain from paying lip-service to matters of insecurity and take proactive measures against incessant killings throughout the country.
The message was contained in a statement issued, yesterday by the State Chairman of PFN, Apostle Emmanuel Egoh Bako, and made available to newsmen in Kafanchan, Jema’a Local Government Area of Kaduna State.
The statement expressed sadness over the gruesome murder of the resident pastor of Living Faith Church, Romi New Extension; Kaduna Pastor Jeremiah Kehinde Omolewa, who was murdered in cold blood by gunmen along Kaduna-Abuja Expressway on Sunday, 4th August, 2019.
“This is not an isolated case but part of the general and daily news which now bedevil our nation.
“The government both at the national and state should match words with action and be proactive in handling the deteriorating cases of insecurity in Kaduna State and Nigeria as a whole.
“PFN does not subscribe to the lame and habituated defence that the government and security agencies have been overwhelmed by the challenges and or that they are on top of the situation,” it said.
Al: Protesters Threaten To Embark On 40-Day Civil Disobedience
The Coalition for Civil Rights and Good Governance has threatened to embark on “40 days civil disobedience” over the refusal of Amnesty International (AI) to leave the shores of Nigeria.
The group said this on the 7th day of its “occupy Amnesty International office”, Abuja over the NGO’s alleged connivance with some agents of destabilisation to cause unrest in Nigeria.
CCRGG vowed not to give up until the NGO leaves Nigeria.
Princess Ajibola, a leader of the group, said the organisation will not back down on its reqauest.
His statement below:
Seven days ago, we took the bold step of standing up for our country by openly confronting the monster that threatens its future in the form of an international non-governmental organization called Amnesty International. We consistently occupied the Amnesty International for the seven-day period irrespective of the intense blackmail and propaganda directed at us by the NGO.
In the course of the seven days, over two million protestors took part in the anti-Amnesty International protests in Lagos and more than one million participated in Abuja under rain, sun and unwarranted brutality from Amnesty International.
The occupation has been illuminating for us because it surfaced a lot of facts and useful information that were hitherto in the realm of conjecture.
For one, we have been able to establish that the conspiracy against the existence of Nigeria is more extensive and elaborate than previously thought. While Amnesty International is the arrowhead of the foreign component of this evil agenda, it has a large network of other NGOs, CSOs and even quasi-business entities that are running errands for it – these are the groups that jointly issued statements to condemn the occupation of Amnesty International’s office. Individuals that are on its payroll equally exposed themselves as such by condemning our action.
Eid-El-Kabir: FAAN Strengthens Airport Security
The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria says airport security and other logistics have been strengthened to contain the expected increase in passenger traffic during the Eid-el-Kabir holidays.
FAAN’s General Manager, Corporate Affairs, Mrs. Henrietta Yakubu, gave the assurance in a statement issued in Lagos yesterday.
Our correspondent reports that the Federal Government had declared August 12 and 13 as public holidays in commemoration of the festive season.
Yakubu said the authority had also installed new directional display units to guide travellers, especially new ones, at its airports.
The general manager assured all airport users that Nigerian airports were fully ready to play host to air travellers during and after the holiday period.
She said the VIP Protocol lounges at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport and the General Aviation Terminal, Lagos, had been refurbished to give maximum comfort and value to passengers.
“This is part of our commitment to ensure seamless facilitation of our highly esteemed passengers during the Sallah celebrations and beyond.
“Also, maintenance of conveyor belts and escalators at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos has been completed and functioning optimally,” Yakubu said this in a statement.
The general manager advised the general public and intending travellers to make early preparations towards completing their travel arrangements in good time.
