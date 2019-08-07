Law/Judiciary
The Rights Of Women
A right is defined as a power, priviledge or immunity guaranteed under a constitution, statute or case law. Chapter IV of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria is dedicated to Fundamental Rights (enforceable for both male and female). Also the African Charter on Human and Peoples Rights (ACHPR) was domesticated in Nigeria in form of African charter on Human and Peoples Rights (Enforcement and Domestication) Act cap 10 1990. Rights can be asserted, demanded or stood upon.
Article 18 of the African Charter on Human and Peoples Rights (ACHPR) states that “the state shall ensure the elimination of every discrimination against women and also ensure the protection of women …” But this article has been grossly violated by the state. A good example is the list of ministerial nominees presented to the Senate for screening. Out of the 42 nominees, only 7 females made the list. This shows that women rank lower than men in all indices of development in the country. Don’t get me wrong, I’m not an advocate of gender equality. But I strongly believe that the Nigerian women deserve better.
There is a prevalence of violence against women in our society. Section 34 (1) (a) of the 1999 Constitution provides for, right to dignity of human person. But this is scarcely so, because many women suffer sexual and gender based violence. Daily we witness victimisation of our women. They are dehumanised and fraumatized, and this leave them psychologically imbalanced. The silence associated with violence against women is yet to be broken. The trend is assuming a frightening dimension. They no longer wait for them to be full grown women, the girl child is sexually motested on daily basis. Heart breaking stories, that I cannot put down hee. Kudos to the different Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) which have lent out their voices to cry against this wickedness.
Aside the gender based violence, with respect to inheritance, women are still shortchanged. Article 21 of the Protocol to the Charter on Human and People’s Rights, on the rights of women in Africa. (ratified by Nigeria in 2004) states that “a widow/widower shall have right to inherit each other’s property in event of death. In reality, this doesn’t come so easily. Women are still subjected to harsh and punitive widowhood rites. Its worthy to note that female inheritance dates back to the Bible days. In Numbers 27: 2-11, it was recorded that the daughters of Zelophehad an Isrealite who died before they got to the promised land, requested for the portion that pertains to their father since he had no son, and they were given.
I must commend the Supreme Court Judegement in the case of Ukege v. Ukeje (2014) 11 NWLR (pt 1418) 884. were the court held that no matter the circumstance of the birth of a female child, such child is entitling to an inheritance from her late father’s estate. This further shows that the discriminating history law is void and it conflicts with section 42 (1) & (2) of the 1999 constitution.
Women in Nigeria contribute to the society; discrimination against them should be discouraged.
Nkechi Bright-Ewere
Law/Judiciary
There’II No Longer Be Unrest In My Domain – Bob – Manuel
The Amanyanabo of Abonnema Kingdom and Chairman of Akuku-Toru Council of Traditional Rulers and Chiefs King Disrael Gbobo Bob-Manuel has declared that there will no longer be any form of unrest in Akuku-Toru Local Government Area. 26 issues that cause breach of peace are now in the past, because the people and agreed to live peacefully together and say a capital No to all forms of criminality including kidnapping, electoral violence, cult – related violence, rape among other vices”.
The Amanyanabo made the declaration in Abonnema during the Akuku-Toru Peace and Security Conference, organised by the Akuku-Toru Council of Traditional Rulers and Chiefs, in collaboration with the local government council.
The monarch disclosed that stakeholders had been engaged and efforts were on to ensure proper security in the local government area.
“This conference is the second event in the series. On the 13th of July, we had a Peace Walk, where we came out in our numbers and expressed our desire to ensure peace and proper security in our LGA”.
“Thereafter, we have also met with all the Youths in Akuku-Toru LGA. We had an interactive session on Wednesday (July 31, 2019) where we discussed the causes of breach of peace and ways to ensuring proper security in our LGA.
“Today is the Conference proper where we have obtained memoranda from different interest groups, which we will collate and then issue a communique at the end of the day. The interest groups include the Council of Chiefs of all the communities, youth groups of all the communities, politicians, law enforcement agencies etc.
“Akuku-Toru has been peaceful all along, but from time to time we get it wrong. But from now I can assure everybody that issues of the past is past.
“There will no longer be any unrest in Akuku-Toru because we have all agreed to work together as one family. The politicians have agreed to work together as one family, the Chiefs have agreed to work together as one family, the Youths and children have agreed to work together as one family. Therefore I can assure you that issues of breach of peace is a thing of the past,” he stated.
The Amanyanabo thanked and commended the Governor of Rivers State, Chief Barr. Nyesom Wike for his untiring support to the peace and security of the State and Akuku-Toru in particular, noting that the Governor is always available to support the people of Akuku-Toru whenever they called on him.
“I want to seize this opportunity to thank His Excellency, the Governor of Rivers State for his untiring support to the peace and security of Rivers State and Akuku-Toru in particular.
“There is no time we call on him that he does not come rushing down to ensure that there is peace in our domain”, he added.
The Governor stated that he was aware of the challenges and issues of insecurity and pledged that the State Government would always partner and support any traditional ruler who makes genuine efforts in the pursuit of peace and security in their communities.
Governor Wike reaffirmed his warning that any traditional ruler that does not take the duty of maintaining peace and security in the state will certainly face consequences.
He charged the Amanyanabo of Abonnema to ensure that every traditional ruler in Akuku-Toru follow his exemplary steps by being directly involved in peace efforts within the LGA~ .
In his presentation, Pastor Christopher Briggs, said practical steps should be taken to change the current perception that the entire LGA is a flashpoint during elections.
The Divisional Police Officer, OPO, in charge of Akulga, Mr. Chidi Nzota, commended the Amanyanabo of Abonnema for the initiative of finding lasting solution to the issues of insecurity in the LGA, assuring the collaboration and support of the security agencies to fight crime in the area.
While appealing to the Youths to shun violence and embrace peace, the OPO further assured that the security agencies would continue to enforce laws, including the decision that would be reached and endorsed
,
at the St. Augustine’s Anglican church, Abonnema, the Amanyanabo informed that the essence of the Thanksgiving was to show gratitude to God Almighty for His protection and deliverance, noting that but for God’s intervention, the entire LGA would have been consumed in the electoral violence.
He noted that the people of Akuku-Toru have resolved not to have anything to do with any individual or political party who refuses to endorse the peace agreement or breaches it, adding that the people of Abonnema have also resolved that the community would no longer be used as a battlefield to settle disputes, but a safe haven for all.
Law/Judiciary
Court Thrashes Rivers Community’s Chieftaincy Tussle
A Port Harcourt High Court presided over by Justice Augusta K-Chuku, has finally laid to rest the long drawn dispute of the ownership and Paramount Rulership of Kom-Kom Community in Oyigbo Local Government Area of Rivers State in a suit Number OYHC/24/2009 between Chief S.N. Azuh, Chief Benneth Uzuegbu and others.
Delivering judgement which lasted for hours, the judge dismissed the claimant’s case in its entirety but granted all the six prayers of the Ezekiel-Hart family members, who were the second set of defendants and counter-claimants in the case.
The court declared that Kom-Kom community is a separate and distinct community from any other community in Oyigbo, including Odugu Umuakpahu Cand stressed that the Ezekiel-Hart – family members were the true landowners and founders of Kom-Kom Community and entitled to the stool of Eze Kom-Kom or paramount rulership of the community by whatever name given.
Justice Chuku in the judgement, declared that the Ezekiel-Hart family was entitled to all the rights, privileges, compensations and royalties, as well as, benefits and entitlements naturally accruable to Kom-Kom as a community and therefore granted an order of perpetual injunction restraining Chief Azuh from parading himself as paramount ruler of the community.
According to her, “Chief S.N. Azuh whom the court found to be the Paramount Ruler of Odugu Community and not Kom-Kom, his agents” servants or privies should stop further interfering, obstructing or meddling with or usurping the rights and privileges of the Ezekiel-Hart family as the true landowners and founders of Kom-Kom Community”.
However, the court granted an order of perpetual injunction restraining the Chief Azuh from parading or holding out himself as the Paramount Ruler of Kom-Kom Community and awarded N500,000 as cost against the claimant.
Meanwhile, Head of Ezekiel-Hart family and second set of defendants in the suit, Chief Idasonye Ezekiel-Hart, has described the judgment as the will of God, which has prevailed against injustice, he expressed satisfaction and praised the judiciary for leaning on the side of justice, which he said, would promote and bring peace to Kom-Kom Community.
All efforts made by this reporter to reach the embattled paramount ruler of Kom-Kom Community, Chief S.N. Azuh and others for their comments on the judgment proved abortive as at the time of filing this report.
It will be recalled that the dispute over the ownership of Kom-Kom Community, in Oyigbo LGA for a long time now finally came to a climax in favour of the family of Ezekiel-Hart of Grand Bonny as real owners.
Law/Judiciary
Woman Wants Custody Of Two Children In Divorce Suit
A mother of five, Ruqayya Sulaiman yesterday prayed a Shari’a Court II sitting at Magajin Gari, Kaduna to confirm the divorce between her and her husband Zubairu Ibrahim and also grant her custody of two of their children.
The complainant who resides at Down quarter area of Kaduna told the the court that her husband had earlier made two pronouncements of divorce to her and has added one recently.
” I want court to grant me custody of my two junior children, Zainab, 5 and Sulaiman, 3, so that I can take good care of them”, she said.
She also prayed court to compel the defendant to take care of the children’s needs and provide N10,000 monthly feeding allowance for them.
On his part, the defendant who resides at Nasarawa area of Kaduna, agreed that he had divorced Rukayya, but urged the court to allow him keep all his children together.
He said he would not be able to provide separate money for the upkeep of the two children as demanded by his ex-wife.
The Judge, Malam Murtala Nasir after listening to both parties, confirmed the divorce between the couple and granted custody of the two children to the complainant.
The judge ordered the defendant to pay N7,000 monthly feeding allowance for the two children and return them to their mother within seven days.
“The defendant should note that he is responsible for his children’s health, school and clothing and should pay for their feeding at the beginning of every month”, he said.
Trending
-
Politics5 days ago
Tribunal Sacks PDP Ondo Reps Member
-
Politics5 days ago
Zamfara Assembly Suspends Council Chairman, District Head
-
Politics5 days ago
Bayelsa Guber Aspirants Sign Non-Violence Agreement
-
Politics5 days ago
Bayelsa Guber Aspirants Sign Non-Violence Agreement
-
Politics5 days ago
Ministerial List: Nominees Are Who Is Who In Corruption -Omokri
-
Politics5 days ago
PDP’ll Take Over Kogi Govt, Melaye Boasts
-
Politics5 days ago
Lawmaker Urges Constituents, Security Agencies’ Collaboration
-
Politics5 days ago
Akeredolu Starves Us Of Fund Since Inception -Lawmakers