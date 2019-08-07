Rivers Angels Set To Tackle Osun Babes

Yakubu Gowon Stadium

would be the ideal place to be for sports lovers, as the Rivers Jewel, Rivers Angels of Port Harcourt play host to visiting Osun Babes of Oshogbo today in one of the week three encounter of the on going 2018/2019 Nigeria Women Premiere League NWPL.

The fixture, which promises to be a thriller would ensure that the Angels have their pound of flesh on their visitors to make up for their lost incurred from Delta Queens in the week two fixture.

The Angels, will stop at nothing to Garner the three points at stake for today’s match as they enjoy the support of their home fans with their determination for an immediate victory

However, their Osun counterpart will do everything to stop the host from actualising their dream, the visitors who have just a point as their host from two matches so far in their group would not do their host the honour of having the day.

Osun Babes would fight to burst the bubbles of the homers or at least share points with the Angels in today’s match.

Meanwhile, Rivers Angels won 1-0 against Fc Robo and lost 1-0 to Delta Queens in the week one and fixtures respectively.

While their opponent, Osun Babes, also have a point having won 1 -0 against Robo FC and played 0-0 against Delta Queens of Asaba, from two matches.

Rivers Angels of Port Harcourt, Delta Queens Asaba, Osun Babes of Oshogbo and FC Robo of Lagos are all in group A of the NWPL.

On the other hand, head coach of Rivers Angels football club of Port Harcourt, Edwin Okon, has said that his team is fully prepared to play win Osun Babes.

The encounter is one of the day three games, scheduled to hold at Yakubu Gowon, Stadium, today, in the Nigeria Women Football League (NWFL).

He explained that they have forgotten the 1-0 away loss against Delta Queens, last week at Stephen Keshi Stadium in Asaba, Delta State, adding that they have trained very hard to secure the maximum three points.

Okon said this in an exclusive interview with Tidesports yesterday at the Yakubu Gowon Stadium Port Harcourt, shortly after the team’s training session.

“We have trained very hard because Osun Babes is a good side in the NWFL,” Okon said.

The Jewel of Rivers head coach pledged to redeem their image in the presence of their home fans and supporters.

“We know the importance of the three points so all hands must be on the deck to win the match,” he stated.

Nancy Briggs & Kiadum Edookor