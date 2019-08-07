Politics
Rep Promises To Resuscitate Steel Firm
The Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Steel Development, Rep. Abdullahi Halims (APC-Kogi), has promised that the Ajaokuta Steel Company will begin to function effectively within the next four years.
Halims, in an interview with journalists, yesterday in Abuja, pledged that Alaja Steel Company and the Katsina Steel Rolling Mills will also function optimally.
“At the end of four years, I want to tell you by the grace of God, we will see the Ajaokuta Steel Company working very well.
“We will see the Alaja Steel rolling out mills, we will see the Katsina Steel rolling out mills and the entire steel sector making gains out of production,” he said.
Halims explained that the Nigerian Steel Industry, established as a base for industrialisation, had remained unproductive.
The lawmaker identified outdated laws that were no longer favourable to the sector as a major factor militating against the progress of the industry.
He said that the sector had not done enough to enable Nigeria to achieve its target of becoming one of the world’s top economies by 2020.
According to the chairman, the main objective of the committee is to ensure implementation of policies that would stimulate and reposition the sector to serve as a backbone for industrialisation.
Halims said that benefit of having a functional steel industry included job creation that would guarantee economic growth for future generations.
The legislator said that without a vibrant steel sector, the oil and gas sector which earned the highest Gross Domestic Product in Nigeria’s economy will not exist.
He said that pipelines, refineries, tank farms, railway, automobiles, vessels, turbines, modern bridges, razor and knives, among other things would be lacking without a functional steel sector.
The parliamentarian maintained that Nigeria had come a long way and that there was need for the steel sector to play its role as a vital instrument of growth.
He said that the committee which derived its powers from the Act of the National Assembly would work in line with President Muhammadu Buhari’s Economic Recovery and Growth Plan.
The chairman said that when the committee became fully operational, laws regulating the sector would be reviewed to ensure optimum performance.
Halims also said that the committee would interact with the stakeholders in the industry and constructively engage regulators and key players in the sector.
The chairman further said that the committee would engage consultants to support in technical areas for effective results.
Halims explained that within 30 days to 60 days, the technical team would carry out a field assessment and make recommendations acceptable to the parliament for further actions.
The chairman maintained that the committee would be interacting regularly with the media to brief Nigerians on the activities of the committee.
Politics
RevolutionNow Protest, Sign Of APC Failure -PDP
The Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) has said that the ‘RevolutionNow’ Protest planned to take place across the country on Monday is a sign of failure on the part of the All Progressives Congress (APC) led Federal Government.
Spokesman of the PDP Presidential Campaign Council, Kasim Afegbua stated this when he appeared as guest during a national television programme monitored by The Tide in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital.
Recall that activist and Presidential Candidate of the African Alliance (AA) in the 2019 general elections, Omoyele Sowore, had called for a nation-wide anti-government protest against the President Buhari government; thought the publisher of radical online newspaper ‘Sahara Reporter’ was arrested by operatives of Department of State Services (DSS) ahead of the protest scheduled on Monday.
But condemning the arrest of the activist, Afegbua stated that a momentum was gradually building in the minds of many Nigerians to protest perceived wrongdoings of the incumbent apex administration and to press for their demands.
“So ‘RevolutionNow’ has become a word that is common in the mouth and hearts of the people. So far me, I think it is the failure of governance that is leading to this.
“Failure of governance which has led to insecurity, job loses, hunger, poverty, deprivation, name them…If things were right, if the APC could seat and provide governance and govern the country very well, people will not be agitating for things like ‘RevolutionNow’,” he stated.
Afegbua observed that the planned protest may not have garnered the expected turnout, following the convener’s arrest, but said that “In the minds and heart of hearts of Nigerians, they are making a very strong statement about their displeasure over the mis-governance in the last four years.”
He expressed dismay that with another tenure of the current administration beginning, the country is still ‘rotating on the same axis’, pointing out that it was time the government took concrete and sure steps to turn around her fortunes.
According to him, “The APC government appear so confused and clueless to the extent that there are no critical interaction, no conversation across board, no dialogue on sensitive national issues. There are crises in the country. There is hunger, poverty everywhere, deprivation, internally displaced persons, insecurity everywhere, kidnapping and all that.
“What is the APC led federal government doing in terms of concrete steps to put these issues on the front burner and articulate roadmap that will take us out from these shelve?
“We are saying that for a country that is as multi-religious and multidimensional like Nigeria seating on a delicate balance you need to begin to encourage conversation. We don’t want monologue.
“The other day they told us Atiku Abubakar was issuing statement of congratulation to Boris Johnson (New UK Prime Minister), because of that it is treasonable felony. Sowore is talking about RevolutionNow because of that you are talking about treasonable felony.
“It is because there are failures and these failures are so visible that you can see it without any prompting. So for me APC needs to seat down, get its acts right and govern and provide leadership,” the PDP Presidential Campaign spokesman said.
Dennis Naku
Politics
Forum Opposes Re-Introduction Of Inland Waterways Bill
The Middle Belt Forum (MBF) has urged its representatives in the National Assembly to resist and reject any attempt to re-introduce the Inland Water Ways Bill in the 9th National Assembly.
President of MBF, Dr Pogu Bitrus, made the call in Abuja at a one-day conference on ethnic nationalities.
The conference, which had its theme as “Reawakening” was organised by the leadership of MBF.
Bitrus said that the call on MBF members in the national assembly to resist the bill was hinged on increasing subjugation of the people of middle belt in the country.
According to him, the bill seeks to take away all river ways from the state governments control to Federal Government control.
Bitrus said that the bill was drafted to take away ancestral lands in middle belt for the exclusive use of the Federal Government.
He said that the people of the zone were so lucky that the 8th National Assembly had refused to pass the bill.
He also said that the MBF was saddened by reports of killings of people by other middle belt residents of Taraba.
“We appeal to both Tiv and Jukun brothers of Taraba to embrace peace irrespective of the provocation and previous losses incurred.
“We must resist external influences aimed at dividing and weakening us,” he said.
He noted that the farming communities in Taraba should be allowed to embark on their farming activities for the production of staple food in the region and Nigeria in general.
He said that the killings in the region had continued to bedevil the region in spite of the presence of security agencies.
He also said that there was an urgent need for security agencies to effect real change on their strategies of curbing insecurity.
Director, League for Human Rights, a non-governmental organisation, Dr Nankin Bagudu, in his presentation, said that leaders in the region ought to agree on forming a common front to fight inequality and injustice.
Former Deputy Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Dr Obadiah Mailafia, also decried the killings of people in the region and other parts the country.
Politics
Poly Students Disown RevolutionNow Protest
The National Association of Polytechnic Students (NAPS) has dissociated itself from “Revolution Now” led by Mr Omoyele Sowore, purportedly against the present administration.
In a communiqué drafted and signed by Mr Collins Ozele and Mr Abdulmalik Usman, the students said “: “We believe in seeking positive governance through peaceful protest.
“NAPS subscribes to the usage of tenets of democracy in the changing of democratically elected government not through usage of civil unrest”.
The students made the resolution in a communiqué issued after the NAPS resolved on some issues at 44th Senate Meeting/Pre-Convention at the Federal Polytechnic, Bida on August 5.
The association, however, drew the attention of the Federal Government to the need for increased vigour in checkmating decadence and criminal activities of the bandits across various states.
The students argued that insecurity, arising from kidnapping, robbery and banditry, has put the lives of so many people at risks.
The students also called on the Federal Government to handle the issues bordering on religious Shiites movement with diplomacy.
The association expressed concern about the Federal Government’s ministerial list which it said did not reflect enough youth inclusiveness in governance.
It called on the Federal Government to fully implement the upgrading of the appropriate polytechnics to degree awarding institutions.
Reports that NAPS is an association of students in polytechnics, monotechnics, colleges of technology and other allied institutions, awarding National Diploma and Higher National Diploma.
