Featured
Finally, DSS Releases El-Zakzaky For Medical Treatment Abroad
The Department of State Services (DSS), yesterday, said that it has received the order granting Sheikh Ibraheem El-Zakzaky leave to travel to India for medical treatment, and has complied with the court order.
The Public Relations Officer of DSS, Mr. Peter Afunanya, who disclosed this in a statement in Abuja, said that the service was liaising with relevant stakeholders to ensure that the letters of the court order were fully implemented.
Afunanya said the DSS released leader of Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), Sheikh Ibraheem El-Zakzaky and his wife, Zeenat, yesterday, following the order of Kaduna High Court.
He said conformity with the order was in line with the service’s avowed commitment to the rule of law inherent in democracy.
The court had ruled that the cleric and his wife be allowed to travel to India for medical attention.
El-Zakzaky and his wife, who were not in court, have been in detention since 2015, following a bloody clash between members of IMN and the military that left scores of his members dead.
Protests organised by his members to pressure government to release him recently turned bloody, with scores of his members as well as senior police officer and a reporter with Channels Television killed.
Government obtained a court order, which designated the IMN as a terrorist organisation and banned its operations.
At the resumed hearing of the bail application filed by El-Zakzaky’s counsel, Femi Falana, in Kaduna, last Monday, the presiding judge, Justice Dairus Khobo, granted the defence counsel’s request for the defendants to proceed to India to seek medical attention.
The court also ruled that El-Zakzaky and his wife be accompanied on the trip by DSS personnel and officials of the state.
As with all precious arraignments, areas close to where the High Court is situated were cordoned off, with police personnel and those of civil defence corps taking strategic positions, while traffic was diverted on some routes.
Only lawyers were allowed into the court premises.
Addressing journalists outside the court perimeter gate, the lead prosecution counsel, who is the state Director of Public Prosecution, Dari Bayero, said the judge was satisfied with the medical certificate tendered by El-Zakzaky, and granted him permission to travel to India to seek medical attention.
He said: “The court granted the defendant permission to seek medical attention under the strict supervision of the prosecution (state).
‘’The judge said from the medical reports filed by Mallam (El Zakzaky), he is, indeed, in dire need of medical attention. It’s not necessarily bail but he has been granted leave to travel for medical attention.
‘’The court said when he is discharged by the hospital; he will come back and continue his trial. So, as soon as he is discharged from the hospital, he will come back to the country and continue his trial.
“The court heard the arguments of the counsel and has ruled. We are bound by the ruling of the court.”
Bayero added that by the ruling of the court, the defendant will go to the hospital in India where he specifically pleaded in his argument and no other country.
The prosecution counsel said his team would study the judgment before taking the next decision on whether to appeal the judgment.
Also speaking with journalists, counsel to El-Zakzaky, Marshal Abubakar, said what the court did was not to grant bail to the defendant but to rule that he should proceed to India to save his life.
He said: “It was not a bail application. It was an application to save the life of the applicants, El-Zakzaky and his wife.
The judge, Justice Darius, graciously agreed with Mr Femi Falana, SAN, and the various medical reports that were attached to the applications.
‘’There were eight medical reports that clearly showed the applicants were in dire need of medical treatment abroad. The court agreed that they should be allowed immediate treatment that they sought, with supervision.”
However, a rights activist and Lead Director, Centre for Social Justice, Barrister Eze Onyekpere has condemned media reports crediting the Department of State Security Services (DSS) for the release of Islamic cleric and Founder of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria, IMN, Sheikh Ibraheem El-ZakZaky.
El-Zakzaky, who has been in custody since 2015 following a clash involving his followers and the convoy of the Chief of Army Staff, Lt-Gen. Tukur Buratai, in the ancient city of Zaria, secured freedom after a Kaduna High Court granted his wish for medical attention in India.
But reports in some media outfits noted that the DSS had agreed to release the controversial cleric, a development that has been faulted by the activist.
According to Onyekpere, “The reports on DSS agreeing to release or have released El-Zakzaky is not only insulting to sensibilities of right thinking person’s but show the impunity of agencies who set up themselves as above the law.
“The Presidency had disobeyed two court orders to release the detainee. And at the peak of the IMN crisis, the Presidency insisted that the matter is no longer within its purview but before the court. So, why are we saying DSS has agreed to release? Do they have any choice after having boxed themselves into a corner?”
Questioning the choice of the word, “agreeing” in the reports, Onyekpere counseled journalists to be diligent in their reports even as he added that barring any twist in the lingering legal tussle, El-Zakzaky would return to the country as he was released temporarily for medical attention.
“Our language gives the impression of a conquered people who have submitted to our conquerors. The correct statement is that the court has granted him opportunity to travel, not bail, because DSS and government officials are to follow him on his trip to India and to ensure that he is back after the treatment. This is not bail but an opportunity to get medical treatment,” he added.
Meanwhile, Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) has described the ruling of the court a victory for truth and justice against tyranny and impunity.
In a statement signed by the Chairman, Free El-Zakzaky Campaign Committee, Abdurrahman Yola, the group said the ruling by the court represented “victory for our dogged determination, patience, and perseverance in the face of extreme persecution.”
The statement read in part: ‘’With this recent ruling by the court, we will finalise urgent plans to transfer them to a more appropriate foreign health facility for further expert management as we await the response of the Nigerian government.
“As a peaceful movement, we have kept to our clean tradition of keeping faith with due process in seeking redress through peaceful means without any resort to violence, despite deliberate and persistent provocations by the government.”
“We wish to use this opportunity to also say a big thank you to all people of conscience, particularly some very senior citizens, diplomats, human rights activists and organizations, journalists and the general public who doggedly stood by us in the campaign for justice for the victims of Zaria genocide.”
Featured
Buhari Paying Lip Service To Killings, Catholic Bishops Cry Out …Zamfara Grants Amnesty To 100 Fulani Bandits …Boko Haram Kills Five Civilians, Injures Others In Borno
Catholic Bishops have advised the Federal Government to stop treating the menace of killer herdsmen and other crimes with levity, noting that such disposition of the government was creating panic and fear among Nigerians.
They said it was sad that the government has not even shown a clear pattern to secure the lives of the people and through which those perpetrating the acts can be apprehended and punished.
The Catholic Bishops also appealed to the Federal Government to halt the attempt to license and impose tax on places of worship in the country, disclosing that they suspect the government as having a hidden agenda regarding the proposed action.
The clergymen said these in a communique issued and read by the Metropolitan Bishop of Ibadan and the President of the Nigeria Catholic Conference, Ibadan Ecclesiastical Province, Gabriel Abegunrin, after their meeting held at the Pope John Paul II Pastoral Centre in Ado-Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital, yesterday.
The Catholic Bishops called on the governments of West African sub-region to invest more in youth development to reduce crimes like illegal migration, prostitution, kidnapping and other social menaces.
“When this insecurity started, it was one corner of the country, but now it has gone round the geopolitical zones, what is government doing. If there is no security, there is no reason for government to exist.
“It is unfortunate that Nigerians wake up each day to lament woeful news of killings, lynching, kidnappings and brigandage in the country. Many people including priests have fallen victims to this tragically insecure environment.
“The lack of clear pattern of punishing crimes and lip service to the commitment to the protection of lives and property on the part of the Federal Government and security agencies have made many Nigerians living in fear day to day.
“There seems to be no end in sight, especially with allegations of killings by Fulani herdsmen being left unattended to. Time is running out for Nigeria if the security is not improved. We call on governments, traditional and other civil authorities to please save our country,” they pleaded.
On the reported crimes of abduction of oneself, and jailing of priests for rape, the Bishops said these were manifestations of the total rot in the Nigerian society and loss of family values, stressing that all the citizens must share in the blame.
“It is sad that we are losing our core family values. We must take care of our children and imbibe the culture of being our brother’s keepers like we had before, because what is happening today has to do with our backgrounds.
“We know the economic situation calls for us to overwork ourselves, but parents must look for time to take care of their children. This is the only way we can rid our society of evils and have a brighter future”, they said.
The Bishops, however, commended governments on their improved commitment to the payment of workers’ salaries and pensions.
On the Federal Government’s directive through the Ministry of Interior to license places of worship for celebration of marriages and issuing of marriage certificates, the Bishops said such a proposal needed to be approached with caution and should be given a second thought, especially as concerns imposition of annual levies on these institutions.
“Contemporary circumstances in Nigeria demand that government must approach religious matters with utmost caution do as not to he considered partisan and partial on national issues”.
The Bishops warned the Federal Government against taking steps that could tinker with the freedom of the press, insisting that the media should not be gagged under any guise.
“Only courageous pressmen can now come out boldly and talk. But all must work hard and remove whatever that is working against the freedom of the press. Government must give the press that full freedom for them to be able to speak the truth to power,” they said.
Meanwhile, the Zamfara State Governor, Dr. Bello Matawalle, said the government would grant amnesty to 100 Fulani bandits in Gusau prison as part of the ongoing peace process in the state.
The Fulani, who are detained for offences related to the banditry menace bedeviling the state, would be released before the week runs out to celebrate Sallah with their families.
Muhammad stated this when he received representatives of the Fulani community at the centre of the peace process in the forest wielding guns and detaining abductees.
The governor lamented the plight of the Fulanis today, not only in Zamfara but in the country at large where they are termed as terrorists worse than Boko Haram.
He promised to work in line with his administration’s determination to save the Fulani from themselves and the wrath of the larger society.
“I am one of you and I know you are not terrorists. What is happening today has a cause and we are determined to address it with your cooperation,” the governor said.
As a measure of addressing the problem, Matawalle said their North-West Governors meeting held in Katsina, last week, outlawed vigilantes against banditry otherwise known as “Yan Sa Kai”.
Matawalle called on all the Fulani in the state to disregard anyone who goes around telling them that the government was not sincere about the peace process.
“You can see now you are here not only in Zamfara State Government House. Nobody will arrest or harm you. Our aim is to have a lasting peace in our dear state,” the governor pointed out.
Representatives of the Fulani, who spoke through an elder, Baba Alhaji Bello, commended the forthrightness of the governor and his proven honesty and commitment to the peace process.
Bello promised that all the known bandits will listen to the new sermon and surrender their weapons because they will listen to them.
He assured that the Fulani in the state will adhere to the new pact and ensure a lasting peace in the state.
Similarly, residents of Monguno Local Government Area of Borno State, yesterday, said that attack by Boko Haram, Monday night at about 10:25 pm left five civilians dead with several others injured following exchange of gunfire between security forces and members of the Islamic State in West Africa Province (ISWAP).
A resident, Mohammed Muktar, told newsmen that, the situation in Monguno was now calm, but there was restriction of movement in some parts of the town.
According to him, “There have been several attempts by Boko Haram to take over Monguno since the beginning of this year. But last night attack was deadly. We do not know the number of soldiers or Boko Haram that were killed, however, stray bullets killed five civilians and injured many others. It was too bad. Most of us are just returning from hiding. “
A source within the security operative in Monguno said that, the attackers came through Kuya village to attack soldiers’ location at Charlie1 near the stadium.
“We fought them throughout the night and managed to repel them. I am not in the position to speak on casualty, but as I always said, this is not a game and casualties are bound to come at the end of a battle as this. We are counting on your prayers as we put our lives on the lines. If we lose comrades in a fight, we move on knowing that, we do not die in vain but so that innocent people can have peace”, the source said.
Local hunters and members of the Civilian Joint Task Force in Monguno, who spoke with newsmen, said the attack was the most deadly in recent times.
A member of the local vigilante, Abdulkadir Musa, said that, “I cannot give you the details because the security forces are still in pursuit of the Boko Haram fighters and corpses are still being gathered. We have found five among the civilians, but the soldiers have evacuated their own and that of the Boko Haram fighters they killed.”
Attempt to get the Spokesman of 7 Division, Nigerian Army, Col. Ado Isa, to speak on the attack in Monguno did not yield result as he could not pick calls or reply to the text message sent to him as at the time of this report.
However, the Director, Army Public Relations, Col. Sagir Musa, who said he was just getting the information, noted that he would contact the Theatre Centre for update.
Featured
I May Never Play For Nigeria Again -Ideye
Forward Brown Ideye, has admitted that he may never play for the Nigerian national team, the Super Eagles again, as he attempts to resurrect his club career in Greece.
The 30-year-old recently signed a one-year contract with Aris Saloniki, ending a six-month spell as a free agent following the expiry of his deal with Chinese Super League club Tianjin Teda in December last year.
Ideye has not played for Nigeria since 2016, when he provided an assist for Kelechi Iheanacho in Nigeria’s 2-1 win over Zambia in Ndola in a 2018 World Cup qualifier.
“I’ve come to realise I’m unlikely to ever play for my country again,” Ideye told Tidesports source.
“I think I’m more than capable of doing a job for my country. But the fact is that I have been out for 12 months, it’s only best I focus more on getting back to my very best and my club career.”
He added, “It is unfortunate from my point of view but it’s quite plain to see I’m not in their plans.
“Still, I would love to be involved. Representing my country was always the ultimate honour, but it’s just not going to happen any time soon.”
The former Dynamo Kiev and West Bromwich Albion striker made 27 appearances for the Super Eagles in a career which began in 2010.
Featured
Wike Talks Tough, Bans RevolutionNow Protest In Rivers …Disregard Calls For Protest March Today, CNG, DSS Tell Nigerians …As DSS Confirms Arrest, Transfer Of Sowore To Abuja …Invasion Of Sowore’s House, A Terrorist Midnight Arrest -Soyinka
The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, has declared that nobody should attempt the RevolutionNow protest in the state.
Wike said that Rivers State is not part of the RevolutionNow protest and whatever illegal agenda it seeks to pursue.
The governor said: “Rivers State does not subscribe to what the RevolutionNow protest represents and Rivers State is not part of the protest”.
He directed security agencies in the state to arrest anybody involved in the RevolutionNow protest and also take all necessary steps to prosecute such persons.
Wike urged parents to ensure that their children are not misled by agents of the march to participate in the illegal protest.
“All council chairmen are directed to be at alert. If they suspect any illegal gathering, they should report to the security agencies for immediate action”, Wike said.
Similarly, the Coalition of Northern Groups (CNGs) has distanced itself from the planned revolution march slated for Monday nationwide.
The CNG declared that those organising the protest are “couriers of foreign destabilisation plot” that are not in the interest of the North.
It, therefore, urged Northerners to disregard calls for the protest march.
Addressing a press conference at the Arewa House, Kaduna, yesterday, CNG’s spokesman, Abdul-Azeez Suleiman, said the North won’t participate in the protest.
According to him, the group will not participate, support or encourage any actions that are potentially dangerous to the region.
He, therefore, called on all northerners to shun the protest and resist any attempt of being dragged into participating in any way in a movement that turns out to the disadvantage of the region.
The CNG spokesman said: “The attention of the Coalition of Northern Groups has been called to an ongoing mobilisation by some anonymous groups for a certain “RevolutionMarch” to hold nationwide beginning Monday, 5th March, 2019.
“After carefully reviewing the calls, the CNG has arrived at the following conclusions: That the ultimate aim of the proponents of the march who are, at best, couriers of a foreign destabilisation plot, has not been clearly and satisfactorily defined, which renders the whole exercise suspect.
“CNG remains unshakable in its understanding that every civil disagreement can be resolved through honest, sincere and open discussions without unnecessary recourse to actions liable to further inflame tensions without achieving lasting results.
“We have failed to see how the interest of, particularly the northern people, can be served by a movement led by those who have been directly or remotely connected to the decades-old agenda for the emasculation of the North.
“The CNG calls on all northerners to disregard the calls and resist the temptation of being dragged into participating in any way in a movement that would turn out to the disadvantage of the region.
“The CNG categorically dissociates itself from the organisation, promotion and participation in any conduct capable of worsening the already dicey situation the country, in particular the North.”
He added: “We reassert our commitment to the propagation and protection of the rights of all northerners and never to fall into the traps set by its traditional internal and external traducers in whatever guise.
“We are quite aware of the covert and overt machinations of some western supremacists to achieve the final destabilisation of Africa by targeting some key African nations, which may not exclude Nigeria.
The similar foreign agenda that unfolded with the ugly scenarios of destruction in Libya, Syria, Sudan, Yemen, Egypt and others are very fresh for us to realise the futility of jumping on a flight without knowing its actual destination.
“For the avoidance of doubt, the North shall, at all times, remain ready to enter into any civilised and decent discussion with any part of the country for whatever intent and purpose without succumbing to temptations of exposing innocent lives to unnecessary danger.
“Up to this point, the North has maintained its position as the bulwark of respect, integrity, dignity, decorum, tradition, decency, morality, civilisation, etiquette, good behaviour, politeness, accommodation, and all other positive traits.
“In the unfolding political chess game, it is essential, therefore, that the North anticipates and checkmates the maneuvers of its self-appointed enemies in all possible and likely scenarios such as this one.”
It would be recalled that the CNG recently issued a 30-day ultimatum to governors in the North who opposed the Ruga settlement policy of the Federal Government to rescind their decision or face the wrath of the group.
The group had also issued a three-month notice to Igbo in the northern states to leave the region two years ago.
Also, the Department of State Services (DSS) has called on Nigerians to disregard threat of revolution by Mr Omoyele Sowore.
He also confirmed that Sowore, who was to lead a group known as RevolutionNow on a protest slated for August 5 was in the service’s custody.
The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of DSS, Mr Peter Afunanya, made the call while addressing newsmen, last Saturday in Abuja.
He said the arrest of Sowore was for threatening public safety, peaceful co-existence and social harmony in the country.
According to him, the service is charged with the responsibility of managing, curtailing, containing and eliminating threats against national security.
“These threats include threats of sabotage, threats of subversion; threat of terrorism and of course, ethnic agitations, separatist agitations, economic sabotage and others.
“If we are operating as a responsible security organisation and someone is calling for revolution in Nigeria, we must understand the meaning of revolution.
“Primarily, it means a revolt, it means insurrection, it means insurgency, it means forceful takeover of government and we are operating democratic system in Nigeria.
“Nigeria is not a banana republic and cannot suddenly be made one. So, the DSS will not just seat by and watch individuals or groups wanting to rise and threaten the peace and unity of the country,” he said.
He said that there was apprehension and anxiety among citizens as to what would happen next because of the threat.
“We want to use this opportunity to assure law abiding Nigerians and the world in general that come August 5 Nigeria will remain peaceful and there will be no revolution.
“We want to also reiterate that the plot by some self seeking individuals and group to cause a breakdown of law and order, cause disaffection, disrupt social and economic services will not be tolerated,” he said.
Afunanya said government had been elected democratically, adding that there would not be any forceful takeover by any individual or group.
The PRO said the DSS would work with other stakeholders to ensure that peace was maintained in the country.
He said that the service would do all it could within the law to discharge its responsibility to ensure peace and unity in Nigeria at all times.
In a related development, the leadership of the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) has said the #RevolutionNow protest planned for tomorrow is a deliberate attempt by enemies of the country and unpatriotic individuals to destabilize the country and government of President Muhammadu Buhari.
NYCN President, Almustapha Abdullahi, said these in a statement, yesterday in Abuja, the nation’s capital.
Abdullahi described the planned protest as “ill-time and uncalled for,” adding that the organization “will not be part of any unlawful gathering in the name of revolution.”
He said the youth body will not take part in the march expected to take place simultaneously in 21 cities today.
Abdullahi said exercising one’s right to freedom of speech, association and assembly should be done with decorum.
The statement reads: “RevolutionNow Movement” call for mass action across the country against the Federal Government of Nigeria is ill-time and uncalled for and that Nigerian Youth will not be part of any unlawful gathering in the name of revolution.
“This can be best described as deliberate attempt to destabilize Nigeria and government of President Muhammadu Buhari. As such, any group of persons corroborating the call for revolution protest is unpatriotic.
“At a time when Nigeria is battling with barrage of security challenges no sane or right thinking individual will be instigating the populace against the government and calling for total short down of Nigeria.
“The #RevolutionNow Protest and the convener are opposite in nature hence it became worrisome and explicitly pertinent for every concern Nigerians to ask several questions.
“We call all security agencies to take charge and not allow any dissidents and foreign agents to draw us back as a nation.”
He urged the youths in the country to be law abiding and not allow anybody or agents of the fourth columnist to use them as cannon fodder.
“This set of greedy and political jobbers who are perceived to be under sponsorship of the external enemies of our dear nation,” the statement added.
The Presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC) in the 2019 general election, Omoyele Sowore, has been moved to Abuja, by the Department of the State Service (DSS).
The human rights campaigner was arrested around 1:30am on Saturday at his residence.
His arrest, according to the national legal adviser of AAC, Mr. Inibehe Effiong, was connected with his planned protest, today.
However, one of Sowore’s lawyers, Tope Akinyode, had said he visited the head office of the command in Lagos but was denied access to the activist.
His words, “As Lawyer to Mr. Omoyele Sowore, Publisher of Sahara Reporters, I visited the DSS office at CMD Road, Ketu, Lagos, together with other notable Nigerians. Mr. Sowore had been arrested in a ‘Gestapo’ manner in the early hours of today (Saturday).
“When we got to the DSS office, we were denied entrance into the Police Building arrogantly. As much as I persuaded them that the ‘accused’ has lawful right of access to his lawyer as enshrined under Section 35 (2) of the 1999 Constitution, my advice fell on the deaf ears of the Police Officers who claimed that their boss wasn’t around and I have to wait till Monday (working day) before I could be let in”.
Following his arrest, Nigerians have demanded for his immediate release, noting that his arrest was unlawful, unconstitutional and barbaric.
But the Nigerian Police through the Inspector General have warned Nigerians not to take part in the scheduled protest, noting that #RevolutionNow, a hash tag created by Sowore for the protest is a treasonable felony.
Meanwhile, the Nobel Laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka, yesterday, described the Saturday morning arrest of human rights activist, Omoyele Sowore, by the Department of State Services, as “a terrorist midnight arrest.”
He added that it was “a travesty and violation of the fundamental rights” of citizens to congregate and make public their concerns.
Soyinka said Sowore, the presidential candidate of the African Action Congress in the February 2019 presidential election, has not engaged in any treasonable act as being claimed by the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu.
Sowore is the convener of ‘#RevolutionNow’ protests, which has been scheduled to hold nationwide, today.
Soyinka, in a statement made available, yesterday, and titled: “Surely, Not Again!!!” said the “deployment of alarmist expressions” such as “treason,” “anarchist,” and “public incitement” by security agents was predictable and banal and that the expressions have become meaningless.
The Nobel Laureate wrote, in part: “Nothing that he said to me in private engagement ever remotely approached intent to destabilise governance or bypass the normal democratic means of changing a government.
“I therefore find the reasons given by the Inspector-General for the arrest and detention of this young ex-presidential candidate totally contrived and untenable, unsupported by any shred of evidence.
“His arrest is a travesty and violation of the fundamental rights of citizens to congregate and make public their concerns.
“This is all so sadly déjà vu. How often must we go through this wearisome cycle?
“We underwent identical cynical contrivances under the late, unlamented Sani Abacha, when he sent storm-troopers to disrupt a planning session for a similar across-nation march at Tai Solarin School, Ikenne.
“This was followed up by a personalised letter that was hand delivered by the State Security Services to me under their summons, at their Abeokuta so-called ‘Annexe,’ with near identical wording to the threats contained in today’s release from the desk of the Chief of Police.
“At least, I was summoned, not subjected to a terrorist midnight arrest. Some irony!
“The same pattern Pavlovian conduct manifested itself under yet another supposed democratic ruler who personally declared that the gathering of civilians to deliberate on, and propose a constitution for the nation was ‘high treason’, and would be resisted by the full rigour of state power if we persisted.
“The Inspector-General of Police mobilized his forces and issued inflammatory proclamations, but PRONACO went ahead despite all the thundering from Aso Rock citadel. Can the police ever learn anything also their tear-gassing and brutalising of grieving mothers who marched peacefully to protest the deaths of their children in a plane crash inferno?
“Their mission, under that same regime, which was simply to deliver a letter to government house in Lagos, demanding greater safety in airline operations, yet such a rational intent, born of traumatic circumstances, was quashed on the sidewalks of a supposed twentieth century nation.
“And yet again, even a faceless cabal under yet another civilian regime refused to be left out of the insensate play of power. A march on Aso Rock calling for an end to governance by a ghostly entity was slated to be crushed, but fortunately, a conflicting balance of interests decided in favour of a reduced trajectory of protest.
“And so on and on and on, in a nation which continues to speak at once through both sides of the mouth, spewing out the same Treason monotone, as if this was a magic incantation that could substitute for the venting of mass feelings, even as collective therapy,” he said.
Soyinka urged the Inspector-General to wade through the daily journals of the past few weeks and months, read and digest the calls by numerous sectors of society – across professions and national groupings – for demonstrations against the parlous conditions of society, all identifying ills to which attention must be drawn, and urgently, through mass action.
According to him, demonstrations and processions were time honoured, democratic ways of drawing not only the attention of government to ills, but of mobilizing the public towards a proactive consciousness of their condition, and thereby exhorting civil society also to devise means of ameliorating their condition through their own efforts.
“Religious bodies have urged such remedies, so have civic associations. The ready recourse to arrests, incarceration and threats to civilians are ultimately counter-productive. They alienate the citizens, erode their confidence in governance responsiveness, and thereby advance the very extremist nightmare that security agencies believe they are acting to thwart.
“If we cannot learn from the histories and experiences of other societies, let us at least learn from ours. Freedom is not so glibly qualified. It cannot be doled out like slops of charity from soup kitchens. Let the Police stick to their task of protecting and managing protests, not attempt to place their own meaning and declaration of intent on bogey words like – revolution,” Soyinka stated.
Trending
-
Sports3 days ago
IHF May Ban Nigeria Hockey Team
-
Politics3 days ago
Ministerial Nominees: ‘Buhari Insensitive To Youths, Women’
-
Politics3 days ago
Assembly Passes Illegal Trading Prohibition Bill
-
Sports3 days ago
NAN Retains Chinese-Nigeria NUJ Table Tennis Trophy
-
Politics3 days ago
Street Trading Prohibition Bill Tears Rivers Lawmakers Apart
-
Sports3 days ago
Anjor Dedicates Winning Streak To Mother
-
Sports3 days ago
Youth Gain Quality Education Through Football Academies – Odinga
-
Politics3 days ago
House Committee Assures Oil Communities Of Justice