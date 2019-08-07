Law/Judiciary
Court Okays EFCC’s Request To Freeze Bauchi Govt’s Account
Justice Taiwo Taiwo of the Federal High Court Abuja, last Monday, granted the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission’s prayer to freeze the First City Monument Bank (FCMB)’s Operational Account number: 0998552074 of the Bauchi State Government.
The EFCC, through his Counsel, Mr Abubakar Aliyu, in an Exparte Order with file number: FHC/ABJ/CS/858/2019, sought the order of the court to freeze the account pending the conclusion of the ongoing investigation by the commission.
The Tide source reports that the state government presently has about N11 billion (N11,500,000 000 00) in the bank account.
The judge ordered the EFCC to, within 21 days, notify the respondents; the Bauchi State government and the FCMB about the court’s decision.
The judge, however, adjourned further hearing until September 3.
Earlier, counsel to the EFCC told the judge that the commission was investigating a money laundering case in which the account featured prominently.
He said many non-existent companies were used to transfer funds from the account.
“My Lord, about N19.8 billion cheques were raised on the eve of transferring power to the new government for purportedly non-existent contracts and other grants,” he said.
He told Justice Taiwo that the amount was beyond the N11 billion in the account
According to him, the Accountant General is still a signatory to the account and they are still trying to access the money.
When the judge asked if freezing the FCMB account would not affect the operation of the state government, Aliyu said the action would not affect the government’s operation because the account was not the one linked to Federal Account Allocation Committee (FAAC).
“They have other accounts and we have tagged this as exhibits 22 and 23,” he said.
Responding to the judge’s question on how long the investigation would take, the counsel said: “My Lord, investigation is like a pregnant activity. If My Lord will give us 21 days, we will be grateful.”
“I have patiently listened to the counsel’s prayer. I therefore grant the order sought by the applicant as prayed.
“Meanwhile, the parties concerned must be put on notice within 21 days of the order of this court,” Justice Taiwo held.
In the suit filed, the EFCC had claimed that the immediate-past government in the state was involved in money laundering for which it deployed the account.
The EFCC stated that it needed to have the account frozen to preserve the funds being held in it.
Law/Judiciary
Monarch Wants More Police Personnel In Etche …As Cultists Embrace Amnesty In Rivers Community
The Onye Ishi Etche, Eze Emmanuel Opurum has called for the deployment of more police personnel to the Okehi Division to tackle the high spate of insecurity in the area.
Eze Opurum, who said this during a courtesy call on him by the new commissioner of police in Rivers State Mohammed Dan Musa in Ndashi Etche also called for the establishment of a police area command at Okehi.
He said that Etche which is a gateway local government area deserves attention in terms of security.
The monarch also pleaded with the police commissioner to consider the recruitment of more Etche sons and daughters into the force.
Opurum assured the state police hierarchy of the preparedness by the traditional institution in the area to work with the force in securing all nooks and crannies of Etche and called for more attention to Ozuzu and Afara police station.
Earlier, the Commissioner of police, Mr Mustapha Dandaura Police (CP) Dan assured that the force would work with the traditional institutions to curb crime in the area.
Meanwhile, over hundred cultists in Obite community in Ogba Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area have embraced amnesty initiated by the chairman of the council.
Speaking at the ceremony which held at the Obite Civic Centre, the Council Chairman, Hon Ifeanyi Odili thanked the repentant cultists for their wise decisions.
“Let me at this point appreciate all those who have contributed to the peace process. “We had challenges when we started the process, but today our efforts have yielded fruit where over 100 persons have made up their minds” he said.
Also speaking, the Eze Egi Anele Uzondu Wokoma thanked the local chairman for the initiative and urged more cultist to embrace peace.
Law/Judiciary
There’II No Longer Be Unrest In My Domain – Bob – Manuel
The Amanyanabo of Abonnema Kingdom and Chairman of Akuku-Toru Council of Traditional Rulers and Chiefs King Disrael Gbobo Bob-Manuel has declared that there will no longer be any form of unrest in Akuku-Toru Local Government Area. 26 issues that cause breach of peace are now in the past, because the people and agreed to live peacefully together and say a capital No to all forms of criminality including kidnapping, electoral violence, cult – related violence, rape among other vices”.
The Amanyanabo made the declaration in Abonnema during the Akuku-Toru Peace and Security Conference, organised by the Akuku-Toru Council of Traditional Rulers and Chiefs, in collaboration with the local government council.
The monarch disclosed that stakeholders had been engaged and efforts were on to ensure proper security in the local government area.
“This conference is the second event in the series. On the 13th of July, we had a Peace Walk, where we came out in our numbers and expressed our desire to ensure peace and proper security in our LGA”.
“Thereafter, we have also met with all the Youths in Akuku-Toru LGA. We had an interactive session on Wednesday (July 31, 2019) where we discussed the causes of breach of peace and ways to ensuring proper security in our LGA.
“Today is the Conference proper where we have obtained memoranda from different interest groups, which we will collate and then issue a communique at the end of the day. The interest groups include the Council of Chiefs of all the communities, youth groups of all the communities, politicians, law enforcement agencies etc.
“Akuku-Toru has been peaceful all along, but from time to time we get it wrong. But from now I can assure everybody that issues of the past is past.
“There will no longer be any unrest in Akuku-Toru because we have all agreed to work together as one family. The politicians have agreed to work together as one family, the Chiefs have agreed to work together as one family, the Youths and children have agreed to work together as one family. Therefore I can assure you that issues of breach of peace is a thing of the past,” he stated.
The Amanyanabo thanked and commended the Governor of Rivers State, Chief Barr. Nyesom Wike for his untiring support to the peace and security of the State and Akuku-Toru in particular, noting that the Governor is always available to support the people of Akuku-Toru whenever they called on him.
“I want to seize this opportunity to thank His Excellency, the Governor of Rivers State for his untiring support to the peace and security of Rivers State and Akuku-Toru in particular.
“There is no time we call on him that he does not come rushing down to ensure that there is peace in our domain”, he added.
The Governor stated that he was aware of the challenges and issues of insecurity and pledged that the State Government would always partner and support any traditional ruler who makes genuine efforts in the pursuit of peace and security in their communities.
Governor Wike reaffirmed his warning that any traditional ruler that does not take the duty of maintaining peace and security in the state will certainly face consequences.
He charged the Amanyanabo of Abonnema to ensure that every traditional ruler in Akuku-Toru follow his exemplary steps by being directly involved in peace efforts within the LGA~ .
In his presentation, Pastor Christopher Briggs, said practical steps should be taken to change the current perception that the entire LGA is a flashpoint during elections.
The Divisional Police Officer, OPO, in charge of Akulga, Mr. Chidi Nzota, commended the Amanyanabo of Abonnema for the initiative of finding lasting solution to the issues of insecurity in the LGA, assuring the collaboration and support of the security agencies to fight crime in the area.
While appealing to the Youths to shun violence and embrace peace, the OPO further assured that the security agencies would continue to enforce laws, including the decision that would be reached and endorsed
,
at the St. Augustine’s Anglican church, Abonnema, the Amanyanabo informed that the essence of the Thanksgiving was to show gratitude to God Almighty for His protection and deliverance, noting that but for God’s intervention, the entire LGA would have been consumed in the electoral violence.
He noted that the people of Akuku-Toru have resolved not to have anything to do with any individual or political party who refuses to endorse the peace agreement or breaches it, adding that the people of Abonnema have also resolved that the community would no longer be used as a battlefield to settle disputes, but a safe haven for all.
Law/Judiciary
Court Thrashes Rivers Community’s Chieftaincy Tussle
A Port Harcourt High Court presided over by Justice Augusta K-Chuku, has finally laid to rest the long drawn dispute of the ownership and Paramount Rulership of Kom-Kom Community in Oyigbo Local Government Area of Rivers State in a suit Number OYHC/24/2009 between Chief S.N. Azuh, Chief Benneth Uzuegbu and others.
Delivering judgement which lasted for hours, the judge dismissed the claimant’s case in its entirety but granted all the six prayers of the Ezekiel-Hart family members, who were the second set of defendants and counter-claimants in the case.
The court declared that Kom-Kom community is a separate and distinct community from any other community in Oyigbo, including Odugu Umuakpahu Cand stressed that the Ezekiel-Hart – family members were the true landowners and founders of Kom-Kom Community and entitled to the stool of Eze Kom-Kom or paramount rulership of the community by whatever name given.
Justice Chuku in the judgement, declared that the Ezekiel-Hart family was entitled to all the rights, privileges, compensations and royalties, as well as, benefits and entitlements naturally accruable to Kom-Kom as a community and therefore granted an order of perpetual injunction restraining Chief Azuh from parading himself as paramount ruler of the community.
According to her, “Chief S.N. Azuh whom the court found to be the Paramount Ruler of Odugu Community and not Kom-Kom, his agents” servants or privies should stop further interfering, obstructing or meddling with or usurping the rights and privileges of the Ezekiel-Hart family as the true landowners and founders of Kom-Kom Community”.
However, the court granted an order of perpetual injunction restraining the Chief Azuh from parading or holding out himself as the Paramount Ruler of Kom-Kom Community and awarded N500,000 as cost against the claimant.
Meanwhile, Head of Ezekiel-Hart family and second set of defendants in the suit, Chief Idasonye Ezekiel-Hart, has described the judgment as the will of God, which has prevailed against injustice, he expressed satisfaction and praised the judiciary for leaning on the side of justice, which he said, would promote and bring peace to Kom-Kom Community.
All efforts made by this reporter to reach the embattled paramount ruler of Kom-Kom Community, Chief S.N. Azuh and others for their comments on the judgment proved abortive as at the time of filing this report.
It will be recalled that the dispute over the ownership of Kom-Kom Community, in Oyigbo LGA for a long time now finally came to a climax in favour of the family of Ezekiel-Hart of Grand Bonny as real owners.
