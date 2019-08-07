Sports
ACL: Kotoko Banks On Experience Against Pillars, Others
Coach Kwame Kyei is hopeful Asante Kotoko will be ready for any bumps in the road in the CAF Champions League since they have learnt from last season’s CAF Confederation Cup.
The Ghanaians did not get past the Group Stage of last term’s Confederation Cup after finishing third in Group C behind Al-Hilal and Nkana.
As the teams continues with its preparations for Saturday’s Champion League tie with Kano Pillars, the club boss claims his side is prepared having learnt from last season’s setbacks – and they will push all the way to emerge as champions.
“This is my third time of going to the African competition and we have learnt a lot of things in last year’s Caf Confederation Cup ahead of this year’s campaign,” he told the media during club’s visit to Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.
“We are working hard and praying to win the Caf champions league. We have really prepared for this African campaign.
“My advice to the team is that Kotoko belong to Ghanaians so the supporters should keep praying and supporting the team then also I will advise journalist to do fair reportage on everything even if the management goes wrong.”
Should the Porcupines scale the Pillars hurdle over two legs, they face either Etoile du Sahel or Hafia in the first round of the tournament proper.
Featured
I May Never Play For Nigeria Again -Ideye
Forward Brown Ideye, has admitted that he may never play for the Nigerian national team, the Super Eagles again, as he attempts to resurrect his club career in Greece.
The 30-year-old recently signed a one-year contract with Aris Saloniki, ending a six-month spell as a free agent following the expiry of his deal with Chinese Super League club Tianjin Teda in December last year.
Ideye has not played for Nigeria since 2016, when he provided an assist for Kelechi Iheanacho in Nigeria’s 2-1 win over Zambia in Ndola in a 2018 World Cup qualifier.
“I’ve come to realise I’m unlikely to ever play for my country again,” Ideye told Tidesports source.
“I think I’m more than capable of doing a job for my country. But the fact is that I have been out for 12 months, it’s only best I focus more on getting back to my very best and my club career.”
He added, “It is unfortunate from my point of view but it’s quite plain to see I’m not in their plans.
“Still, I would love to be involved. Representing my country was always the ultimate honour, but it’s just not going to happen any time soon.”
The former Dynamo Kiev and West Bromwich Albion striker made 27 appearances for the Super Eagles in a career which began in 2010.
Sports
NPFL Kicks Off 2019/20 Season, Sept 22
The 2019/20 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) season will officially start on Sunday, September 22, 2019.
According to the official communication sent to participating clubs by the chief operating officer of the League Management Company, (LMC), Salihu Abubakar, Matchday 1 fixtures will be played on September 22 and the season will run until May 17 next year. The league is expected to take a break from December 30 to January 10.
Unlike last season, where an abridged competition format was adopted and a champion was determined after a post-season play-off tournament held in Lagos, the 2019/2020 season will be returning to its original 38 matchday format.
The newly released NPFL time-table is subject to change and will feature only four matchdays outside the weekends, which if implemented, will be the fewest played on weekdays in the league in recent times.
Before this latest development, many clubs had placed their preseason activities on hold, with only the teams participating in Caf starting training camps.
Enyimba are the defending champions of the NPFL, having won a record eight league titles.
The People’s Elephant won the championship play-offs staged at the Agege Stadium ahead of Kano Pillars, Enugu Rangers, Akwa United, Lobi Stars and Ifeanyi Ubah who all took part in the Super-Six tournament.
Sports
Tottenham Emerges As Coutinho’s Only Option
Philippe Coutinho’s situation at Barcelona has reached a critical stage.
Ready to offload the Brazilian midfielder, the Catalan side believes only Premier League clubs will be able to afford him this summer, but time is running out as the transfer window in England closes tomorrow.
A return to Liverpool has been touted in the press as a possibility, but coach Jurgen Klopp has already ruled out any chance of the Reds moving for him.
“I think he’s a fantastic footballer and all that stuff, but it would be a big, big, big, big, big, big, big, big-money signing and it’s not our year for that,” Klopp said in July.
“It’s just not possible. As I said, having him would make each team better, us included, but I really hope that he finds his luck at Barcelona.”
After Coutinho ruled out going back to the North West to join Manchester United and his agent, Kia Joorabchian, admitted it would be “hard” for him to join another team in the Premier League, it would seem the path to England is blocked.
However, there is one road open to the 27-year-old and it leads to London.
Arsenal had considered swooping for Coutinho after it emerged that Barca were open to letting him go, but with Mesut Ozil still in the side and defensive reinforcements their priority in the closing days of the window, they are in no rush to spend big on the former Inter star.
Instead, the more likely destination would be Tottenham, who are looking at Coutinho in case they lose Christian Eriksen.
In the last year of his contract with Spurs, the Denmark international is waiting to decide his long-term future, which could depend on what happens with Paul Pogba.
The French midfielder is “in the process” of negotiating his exit from Manchester United, according to agent Mino Raiola, and it is Real Madrid who have been closely associated with him.
If Pogba stays at Old Trafford, Madrid is expected to turn their attention to Eriksen to strengthen their midfield. On the other hand, United has reportedly contacted Spurs about signing him as Pogba’s replacement.
Either way, selling Eriksen this year would give Tottenham the financial strength to move for Coutinho.
Barca is working against the clock to move Coutinho on. If he ends up leaving, it can only be to the Premier League and would imply that Neymar’s alleged return from Paris Saint-Germain may be closer than ever.
