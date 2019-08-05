Politics
Wike Assents To Street Trading Bill
Last week, the Governor of Rivers State, Chief Nyesom Wike, signed into law, the “Rivers State Street Trading, Illegal Markets and Motor Parks ( Prohibition) Bill No.8 of 2019.
The Governor also gave his accent to two other bills. They are “ Rivers State Healthcare Facilities Registration Bill No.6 of2019, and “Rivers State Environmental Protection and Management Bill No.7 of 2019”.
The bills were signed at the Executive Chamber of the Government House, Port Harcourt on Friday when they were presented to the governor by members of the Rivers State House of Assembly.
The Governor commended the State lawmakers for passing three bills within the short period of the administration and noted that the bills, particularly the one on street trading would help his administration in its determination restore back the lost ‘ Garden City’ status of Port Harcourt.
He regretted that the state government could not do much in that regard because of the absence of a law to give enforcement impetus but expressed delight that now that the requisite law has been made, his administration would fully enforce it.
“ We are not going to allow the littering of the state capital. In the next few weeks, people will see improvement in Port Harcourt”, the governor said.
He also noted that the state has six mobile courts that would try and sentence offenders and directed the State Attorney-General to officially approach the Chief Judge of the state for appointment of Magistrates for the mobile courts.
Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Rt Hon. Ikuinyi Ibani, said that the three laws are focused on enhancing the living standard of Rivers people and assured continued support of the House to Executive arms in its bid to lift the state ahead of others.
Also last week, the Governor’s big axe fell on the Vice Chancellor of the Rivers State University, Prof. Blessing Didia and the Deputy Vice Chancellor, Prof. Magnus Oruwari.
Wike appointed the Deputy Vice Chancellor (Academics), Prof. Opuenebo B. Owei, as Acting Vice Chancellor of the university.
The sack of the two top officers of the institution came on the heels of a query by the governor to the Vice Chancellor over recent shootings in the institution and death of two undergraduates of the university.
Governor Wike also suspended the ongoing employment exercise in the university and set up a committee to investigate the exercise and to report back to the governor in two weeks time.
In a similar note, Governor Wike also relieved the Permanent Secretary of the state Ministry of Transport, Mr Samuel Eguma, of his appointment. The governor relieved the Permanent Secretary on Friday evening and remarked that the action would act as a deterrent to government officials who spend funds without approval.
Another major event in the week under review was the commissioning of the ALCON Low Voltage Panels Plant by the State Chief Executive.
Represented at the event held last Wednesday by the Deputy Governor, Dr Ipalibo Harry-Banigo, the governor declared the commitment of his administration to work with the private sector to develope the industrial base of the state.
He said: “ The Rivers State Government will cooperate with the private sector to revive our manufacturing sector. Our commitment is to revive the Trans Amadi Industrial Layout.
“ Our ultimate goal is to generate employment opportunities to our youths”.
He urged the Organised Private Sector to form a pressure group to prevail on the Federal Government to revive the two sea ports in Rivers State and pointed out that when once the two ports become functional again, they will take off the unnecessary pressure presently affecting Lagos port and expand national economy.
Another major event in Brick House was an expression of condolences to the Governor and people of Adamawa State by the Brick House landlord over the demise of the father of his Adamawa state counterpart, Alhaji Umaru Badami.
Wike described the late Alhaji Badami as a patriot who served the country diligently and commiserated with the Adamawa state governor, Alhaji Ahmadu Umaru Fintri.
Chris Oluoh
Ministerial Nominees: ‘Buhari Insensitive To Youths, Women’
Former Presidential aide, Reno Omokri has criticized the list of ministerial nominees cleared by the National Assembly last week, saying the composition shows that President Muhammadu Buhari is insensitive to women and youths.
Omokri, a former Personal Assistant to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, expressed disappointment that there is was no sign that people the President has assembled as cabinet members will deliver change to Nigeria.
He Omokri made the criticism when he spoke from the United Kingdom, London to be precise, during a live national television programme monitored by The Tide in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital; noting that under this same cabinet Nigeria became the world headquarter for extreme poverty.
“There is no spark of hope that people in the cabinet can deliver change to Nigeria. The average age of this cabinet is 59 years. Bloomberg said it is 60 years, but when I calculated it myself it is actually 59 years. This is the oldest cabinet in Nigeria’s history.
“So what is the spark of hope there? Few days ago the new British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson appointed a 39 year Nigerian, Kemi Badenotch into his cabinet as a minister. There is no single youth on the Buhari’s cabinet, not one. The youngest person on that cabinet is my age mate.
The lawyer and author also faulted the cabinet for not bringing more women on board like previous administrations of Olesegun Obasanjo and Goodluck Jonathan did when they held sway in government.
According to him, “There are seven women in that cabinet (Buahari’s), representing a near 18 per cent. Former President Goodluck Jonathan had 35 per cent of his cabinet, women and former President Olusegun Obasanjo had 28 per cent of his cabinet, women.
“So what is the spark of brilliance? Babatunde Fashola was in that cabinet before. What was he? I mean Minister for Darkness. How many roads did he (Fashola) build? How many power stations did he build?
Abe Tasks Parties On Internal Democracy
The immediate past Senator representing Rivers South East District at the National Assembly, Senator Magnus Abe, has called on political parties in Nigeria to imbibe the culture of internal democracy to strengthen membership for the overall interest of the country.
This is as Senator Abe accused the former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi of hiring a propagandist identified as Eze Chukwuemeka Eze to malign him and carry out a series of blackmail against him for some selfish reasons, especially in view of the fate that befell the party in the state during the last political dispensation.
Abe in a statement by his spokesman, Parry Benson at the weekend and made available to newsmen described the process of change in Nigeria’s democracy as work in progress while urging politicians to return power to the people by creating clear processes that can galvanize and determine their wishes.
He further said that those in power must learn to submit themselves to the will of the people, saying, “The time has come for political parties in Nigeria to adhere to the principles of internal democracy. When this is done the parties will work to promote the overall interest of the country and that of its members, rather than serve the narrow interest of a few leaders.
Abe who was Chairman, Committee on FERMA at the 8th Senate advocated for strong institutions in order to boost political stability and discourage violence, bigotry and rascality; as is currently playing out in Nigeria’s political environment.
The statement further reads, “I think the time has come for us to address the issue of Nigeria, the kind of political parties that we have and what we should do to make the parties work better to serve the interest, not just of its members but the interest of the country at large.”
Abe reiterated that he has no personal grudges against the former Minister of Transport, Rt. Hon. Rotimi Amaechi and the governorship aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the State in last general election, Tonye Cole, but that the former should stop seeing himself as the only highway in the party such that it is either everybody follows his decisions or be booted out, noting that there is no such provision in the party’s constitution.
“I don’t think that members of the party even those who are with him (Amaechi) will agree with that attitude. The nature of power in this country is that people see themselves as helpless when the powers that be, have taken a stand. ”We need to bring the party back together, because a political party that cannot gather members to win election is just like a social club. To take over power, you need to have the capacity to build consensus and that is what we have been unable to do in the APC particularly in Rivers State and we are still open to that possibility.
Senator Abe said Amaechi hired a propagandist, Chief Eze Chukwuemeka Eze to malign him for reasons best know him even before the last general elections, especially as the party in the state was not in the ballot. When people have already done something wrong and realized that what they have done is not defendable, not acceptable and that reasonable people will not accept it neither can it be defended, they go back to create a narrative that justifies what clearly cannot be justified.
“I have decided to ignore all those things because Amaechi himself knows that it is not true. Chief Eze who is saying it knows it is not true and majority of reasonable people in the country know that those things are nothing but pure blackmail,” Abe said, adding that he remain committed to the party.
Dennis Naku
Group Advocates Four-Year- Term For LG Elected Officers
A political pressure group, the South-South Youth Consultative Enlightenment and Mobilisation Council (SSYCEMOC), has called for the extension of the councillors and local government council chairmen in the country to four years.
National Publicity Director of SSYCEMOC, Comrade Chris Nnodim, made the call in an interview with our correspondent Friday in Port Harcourt.
Nnodim said by extending the tenure of representatives at the third tier government to four years, the administration would have more time to drive development to the grassroot.
The group spokesman said it is unfair for the first two tiers, the federal and state, to operate a four-year term only for the third tier government which is closest to the rural people to be confined to three years.
“ How did they arrive at three years for the local government and four years for federal and state in the first place?
“ Most Presidents and governors in the country do not even see the fours years as enough period to deliver the much they have, hence the penchant for second term then they confine local government administration to three years”.
Nnodim further explained that shortfall of a year in the tenure of council administration created unnecessary vacuum which governors capitalise on to to appoint caretaker , noting that the caretaker system is undemocratic.
He urged the National Assembly to review the section of the local government law with the view of keeping it at par with the other two tiers.
According to him , it is time we begin to critically re-examine our local government system to find out why it is not effective in delivering desired benefit to Nigerians in the rural areas.
Chris Oluoh
