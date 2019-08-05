Opinion
Kidnapping: Any Hope For An End?
Kidnapping is now the talk of the town. It is a criminal offence which is the unlawful taking and carrying away of a person by force or detention of a person against their will. Recently, kidnapping for the purpose of extortion has become a tactic of political revolutionaries or terrorists seeking concession from a government.
In earlier times kidnapping meant carrying persons away to another country for involuntary servitude. It also referred to the practices of conscripting males into military service by fraudulent inducement or force and of shanghaiing merchant seamen in port cities.
Abducting young women and selling them for purpose of concubinage or prostitution has also been characterized as a form of kidnapping. In current statuses, this is often described as abduction.
Frequent acts of violent crimes have grown to form a major threat to Nigeria’s national security. These include militancy, insurgency and banditry. Kidnapping has remained the most virulent form of banditry in Nigeria. It has become the most pervasive and intractable violent crime in the country.
Kidnapping can be targeted at individuals or groups. It has led to the loss of thousands of lives and huge sums of money in Rivers State and elsewhere. Many victims of the crime have been killed in the course of their abduction, custody or release, and many more have been injured. This is in addition to huge sums of money lost to ransom takers over the victims and their families. The consequences are frightful.
Rivers State should never have got here in the first place. Kidnapping has become one of the most dangerous and traumatic threats to any person living within the State. Each kidnapping incident is a direct attack on the hearts of families, companies, individuals and causes a significant impact on society in general. This greatly disrupts the family routine, social interactions and the employment capabilities of some families.
Several factors have been identified for kidnapping among Nigerian youths. Some include social and moral decadence, peer group influence, drug abuse, mass media , ethnic nationalism, ethnic militia, godfatherism, elites, economy, population and family influence, among others.
This crime is a growing global epidemic with no real solution. It, therefore, has attracted the attention of different fields of study. Sociologists, social psychologists, clinical psychologists, social workers, philosophers and economists have begun to research into the causes and consequences of kidnapping because it is one of the most psychologically damaging crimes.
Victims typically take many years to heal from the psychological wounds inflicted upon them and some never completely recover. Kidnapping causes deep emotional and mental scars that leave victims to battle through issues of trust, independence, love, sex, respect and a litany of others.
Furthermore, kidnap victims may have psychological disturbances in other aspects of their everyday lives. Trouble-sleeping is one of the most commonly reported psychological impacts of kidnapping as the victims are afraid to fall asleep and let their guard down, lest be taken again.
Sexual defects are also likely in cases of kidnapping that involves sexual abuse. Survivors may find it hard to trust their partners or to allow themselves to be vulnerable. Victims of abduction may need many years of therapy to form healthy sexual relationships.
There are many causes of kidnapping around the globe which include: unemployment, poverty, illiteracy, religion, greed, politics and corruption.
The possible ways of eradicating kidnapping it include training anti-kidnapping agents because any country that wants to fight kidnapping successfully must hire and train capable agents to combat the issue. When law enforcement agencies are actively involved, the incident will lessen.
There should be serious punishment for offenders and fewer abductions will occur. Also, more job opportunities should be created because “the idle mind is the devil’s workshop”. Jobs, especially for the youths, can have a huge impact in the fight against crime. When people are gainfully employed, they do not need to commit crime.
Reports show that the police are involved in some kidnappings. This is unfortunate. They have to be monitored to eliminate the criminals within their ranks.
Harry is a Port Harcourt-based freelance journalist.
Favour Harry
Lobbying As Part Of Corruption
“A person can indeed be corrupt without stealing a dime” – Goodluck Jonathan (in My Transition Hours).
The level of hypocrisy and myopic scope of perception of issues can be quite easily assessed by the way that corruption is being fought or addressed in Nigeria at the moment. A number of Nigerians may not be aware that influence peddling is a more pervasive and destructive aspect of corruption than money changing hands in dark and unethical deals. Lobbying in high places is a common form of influence peddling which is a process of bringing some pressures on a government and its operators in favour of the lobbying party, both internal and external lobbyists.
Ranging from the award of contracts and other business, to promotions and admissions in organizations and institutions, the practice of lobbying and begging for favours is a common feature in Nigeria. Lobbying activity is not exclusive or peculiar to pressure groups and highly influential individuals alone, but it is a known means of getting some favours and advantages. The nature of Nigeria’s political economy is such that doors are rarely open to those who do not lobby or who have no powerful persons to bring pressures in appropriate quarters on their behalf.
Therefore, those who do not have powerful lobbyists and influence peddlers to pave their ways towards success in what they set out to achieve, resort to the use of money as an able soldier that can make closed doors to open. An objective analysis of the mechanism of corruption would definitely make it evident that lobbying in all ramifications is a component part of corrupt practices. The difference is that those who use lobby and influence to get what they want are usually highly placed and well-connected people in society.
Is it not true that some Nigerians became multi-millionaires through mere phone calls and without lifting a hammer or broom to serve this nation? Is it not true also that it is largely in the mineral oil sector that the lobby and influence factors have been most prominent? With some facts becoming known about solid mineral mining activities in Zamfara State, would it not be true that the use of double standards in the affairs of governance amounts to corruption?
With particular reference to the proposed Petroleum Industry Governance Bill (PIGB), is it not curious that attempts are being made to acquire private ownership of mineral resources of some sections of the country? What began in 1969 during the Civil War with forceful transfer of ownership of all the oil and gas reserves in the Niger Delta zone to the Nigerian nation, is a clear example of the use of lobby and influence to legalise illegalities. Does corruption not apply some humour in its clever operations?
What act of corruption and injustice can be worse than to take the oil and gas from the Niger Delta people via the Petroleum Act and make it a national asset, and under the PIGB, hand it over to a few private entities? All these transactions are being facilitated by strong lobbying and influence peddling by some nebulous but powerful interest groups. Who are the interest, lobby or pressure groups trying to influence passage of the Petroleum Industry Governance Bills?
To pretend that there are no deliberate corrupt practices playing out in the oil and gas industry is to play the ostrich. If there is a need for government divestment from the oil and gas industry, or its privatization, would it not be necessary to have some dialogue and understanding with people of the Niger Delta where the mineral originates? Must they be told openly that they are cowards?
Apart from the fact that there is an obvious one-sidedness in the professed fight against corruption, there is also a narrow perception of the mechanism of corrupt practices in Nigeria. Especially when we consider the issues of petroleum pricing, subsidy removal, revenue sharing and other questions connected with the oil and gas industry in Nigeria, the issue of transparency begs for revisitation.
Dr. Amirize is a retired lecturer at the Rivers State University, Port Harcourt.
Bright Amirize
Honour Among Thieves
It is obvious that corruption can take various shapes and guises, one of which is what can arise from the sharing of booties and loots among honourable thieves. Armed robbers have been known to confess that the amount of money said to have been recovered from them was far less than what they stole when the police caught them. Similarly, senior bank officials have been known to declare far more money as carted away by robbers than the actual amount stolen away.
In various establishments and institutions in the public sector, internal accounting for “Off Record Expenditures” and departmental imprests, have been known to expose a lot of malpractices. What can be listed discreetly as off-record-expenditure (ORE) can include some money paid to “rain makers to hold the rain during official ceremonies”. For example, there was a case of N2.5 million purportedly spent on “Marabout hired from Sudan for exorcism”.
Tertiary institutions of education are particularly notorious for “off record expenditure on rain-makers to hold the rain during convocation ceremonies.” There are also such monetary matters which it would be impolite to state in explicit terms the actual purposes of what the expenditures were made. For example, the retirement of imprests can be such abbreviations as “MBW” which can mean expenditures on lechery and lewd activities.
There can be internal or departmental monetary matters which can generate such controversies and scandals that in-house panel of inquiry can be set up to “look into the matter”. It was through one of such panel of inquiry that it became known that “MBW” was a colloquial item for “man body is not wood”. That was lechery! What led to acrimony and threats of impeachment was the fact that one “greedy man decided to eat alone what would have been shared among colleagues”.
Inquiries into such malfeasance can also throw some light into possible causes or origins of some cases of assassination, kidnapping and armed robbery attacks. Sharing of booties and loots which end in gross dissatisfaction and acrimony among thieves often result in those who feel short-changed wanting to take some revenge. It is common to hear aggrieved persons make such comments as: “there are many ways to kill a rat”.
Setting up of in-house panel of inquiry to look into “misappropriation of funds” also brings its own dangers. There are cases where those who agree to serve in such panels of inquiry become victims of some vicious attacks, physically or through calumny. A particular case where it was glaring that there was fraud, a strategy for subversion involved pointing out that “a member of this panel is an ex-police intelligence officer, a journalist, now hiding here as a lecturer. He will surely expose all of us if you carry on with this case”.
Obviously, those who live in glass houses are not meant to throw stones. So, a common strategy used by honourable thieves to subvert opening up cases of fraud is to generalize the cliché that “no body is clean in the society”. The claim or assumption that all Nigerians are corrupt is merely used as a calumny whereby a man of integrity can be smeared with accepting a gold wrist watch as a gift” or accused of lechery.
The case of Monica Lewinsky and a former President of the United States of America bordering on sex scandal, is an example of how calumny and corruption can be mixed up. Especially for us in Nigeria, sex-related scandals are ready means of calumny and demolition of personal integrity. Our security operatives have been known to be fond of using lechery and women as ready traps to catch those whom the system would want to rubbish and stain. A game of sanctimony!
There are more serious and clever cases of corruption in Nigeria which we gloss over than the penchant for parading “looters” as diversionary strategy. For example, in The Tide Newspaper of Wednesday May 22, 2019, the Prelate of Methodist Church of Nigeria, Dr Samuel Uche, said: “It beats our imagination that when you are the vilest offender in one party and cross over to a certain party, you become a saint over right”.
Is it not corruption that such practice as burying a white ram alive by 3.15 a.m. in which government officials are involved, should be associated with a democratic governance? Is it not true that tax-payers’ money is used to hire consultants or marabouts to carryout such weird rituals in dark nights? For what purposes are such rituals performed?
The irony of dark deeds is that when sharing of booties and loots result in estrangement and acrimony, old friends among gangs of thieves usually fall apart and reveal what was done in the dark. There are repentant thieves and other criminals who have become whistle blowers and revealers of dark deeds. There are shocking and weird stories about how security votes can be spent!
Dr. Amirize is a retired lecturer at the Rivers State University, Port Harcourt.
The Plight Of Nigerians In South Africa
A recent video of a Nigerian, Tayo Faniran, being molested by police in South Africa, once again brings to the fore the plight of Nigerians in South Africa and other countries of the world and the need to address the disturbing issue.
The video, which the victim, a former Big Brother Africa housemate released on his instagram page, shows Fanira who was stopped by the police insisting on knowing why he was stopped. Refusing to enter a police car but his own to a police station, he said, “this is the same way they treat our brothers here. That’s the kind of treatment we get all the time from corps”. Nevertheless, he was still arrested, detained and allegedly tortured.
It may be said that Faniran was given a “mild” treatment probably because he is a star. Many who found themselves in similar situations never lived to tell their stories. Those who survived in the hands of the police had their lives cut shot by other citizens of South Africa who see their fellow Africans, particularly Nigerians as their problem.
South Africans have over the years injured, displaced, and murdered Nigerians and other Africans with impunity and nothing is seen to have been done about it by both Nigeria and South African governments.
Some days ago, the President, Nigeria Union in South Africa, Adetola Olubajo, was on one of our national television, lamenting the lackluster attitude of the Nigeria High Commission in South Africa and the consulate towards the daily killings and molestations of Nigerians in South Africa.
He said contrary to the usual claim by the authorities that Nigerians are killed because they are involved in criminal activities; many of the victims were not criminals. Of course, he admitted that a few Nigerians engage in one crime or the other but insisted that many Nigerians living in South Africa are law-abiding.
They contribute enormously to the development of their host country and so deserve to be protected and their rights not violated. He revealed that an average South African has been brainwashed to believe that Nigerians and other Africans have come to take their jobs, hence the xenophobic attacks.
There is, therefore, urgent need for the Nigerian government to step up actions to curtail the atrocities against Nigerians not only in South Africa but across the globe.
Appearing before the senate for the just concluded ministerial screening, the former Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, said that Nigerian government needs to hold high level engagement with South African authorities to tackle the spate of xenophobic attacks on Nigerians living in the rainbow country. He explained that a bi-national meeting between presidents of both countries has been set up and the issue should be addressed with political will.
While it is shocking that the ministry is just waking up to its responsibilities despite the several years of the atrocities, it is hoped that this time, we will see more actions than words. It is high time we stopped all the rhetorics and do the needful to save our citizens. And for our dear South Africans, they must be made to realize that migration is one important manifestation of globalization.
As Olubukola Adesina succinctly put it in his work, “Globalization, migration and plight of Nigerians in South Africa”, the growing social, economic, and cultural interconnectedness epitomized by the concept of globalization has facilitated migration in ever greater numbers between an increasingly diverse and geographically distant array of destination and origin countries.
Migration, he said, has its gains and disadvantages. The country benefits financially from the labour of the migrants. Migrants, on the other hand, are discriminated against, accused of lowering wages and associated with crime and others as it is the case in South Africa.
However, for the concept of globalization which preaches tolerance of migration and mobility of labour, capital and innovation to any part of the world to generate maximum returns to achieve the desired result, the issue of xenophobia must be adequately addressed.
It is indeed in the best interest of South Africa and Nigeria to tackle the problem as allowing it to escalate will do both countries no good. Already the Nigeria’s Senate has warned South Africa that if the killing of Nigerian citizens in the country continues, there will be grave consequences.
Members of National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) have protested in some states over the case in question. Leaders of the two countries shouldn’t wait until the situation gets out of hand in both countries before the right actions are taken.
A stitch in time, they say, saves nine. Meanwhile, while that is being done, we must not fail to tell ourselves the truth which is that Nigerians do have a global reputation for crime. Even President Muhammadu Buhari alluded to that fact in a recent interview with a foreign newspaper.
He said it is usually difficult for foreign countries to grant asylum to Nigerians as a result of the country’s reputation for crime abroad. Like it or not, that is the fact.
For instance, a recent report has it that 723 Nigerians were deported from Ghana between 2018 and 2019. The Nigerian High Commissioner to Ghana, Ambassador Michael Abikoye, who was quoted in the report, said they were sent home on the basis of alleged cybercrime, prostitution, overstay and illegal stay.
Elucidating on the action, the Comptoller-General of Ghana Immigration Service, Kwame Takyi, said some Nigerians in Ghana had become laws in themselves, blocking major streets where they drink, fight and stab one another, hence the need for a decisive measure to sanitize their country.
The story is not different in Italy, Malaysia, Indonesia, United Kingdom, United States of America and many other countries from where Nigerians have spread their criminal network.
Many Nigerians are serving jail terms in countries across the globe for various illegal acts. This definitely does not speak well of Nigeria and her citizens. And the sooner we imbibe the habit of decent, lawful behavior both within and outside the country, the better for us as individuals and as a nation.
By: Calista Ezeaku
