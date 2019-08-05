Environment
FG Commissions Sanitation, Solar Water Facilities In Rivers
The Federal Ministry of Water Resources has commissioned sanitation and hygiene facilities in Ogu headquarters of Ogu/Bolo Local Government Area.
Also commissioned is a solar water facility that will provide water to over 50,000 persons in the community.
Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Water Resources, Mrs. Comfort Ekara said that the facilities will help to improve hygiene in the community.
Ekaro also said that the ceremony was inline with the Federal Government commitment towards ending Open Defecation (ODF) in the country.
She stressed the need for the people of Ogu/Bolo to key into the programme with the view to joining the 13 local Government Areas that are Open Defecation (ODF) free in the country.
The permanent-secretary also charged the Ogu/Bolo Local Government Council to ensure regular maintenance of the facilities.
Also speaking, the Acting Permanent Secretary Rivers State Ministry of Water Resources Engr. Emmanuel Amatemeso described the occasion as remarkable as it will help to improve the level of hygiene in the community.
Amateurmesolso thanked the federal government for the provision of solar powered water scheme for the community.
Also speaking the chairman of Ogu/Bolo Local Government Council Hon. Victor Erasmus represented by the council Vice chairman said that the project has given a facelift to Ogu.
Environment
Stakeholders Want Flood Control Masterplan For PH
Stakeholders in the Environment sector are calling for an integrated flood management and drainage control masterplan for Port Harcourt City and Obio/Akpor.
This was part of the resolution at the just concluded technical meeting of the Nigeria Mining and Geosciences Society Port Harcourt chapter also urged for regular desisting of the several creeks and rivulets crisscrossing the city, as they constitute the major evacuating points for waters from the city.
They also stressed the need for a shift of emphasis from donation of relief materials to flood affected areas to prevention and control.
The forum also stressed the need for the development of more cities in the state to reduce the pressure on Port Harcourt City and Obio/Akpor.
The guest lecturer, Professor Enuvie . Akpokodje of the Department of Geology University of Port Harcourt said that the masterplan must be done inline with international best practices, adding that a mitigation measure must be evolved to reduce the effect of flood and the risk associated with it.
The university Don who spoke on the theme: a management of flood in the Niger Delta, Port Harcourt case study said that the solution to flood in the region must be data driven.
On the problem of flooding along the East/West road, Akpokodje a and reconstruction of the road to raise its level above the flood plain.
Also speaking, former chairman of Nigerian environment society (NES) Dr. Olu Andah Wai Ogosu said that the society has not learnt any lesson from previous floodings.
The environmentalist also regretted the absence of a topographical map for Port Harcourt city and stressed the need for the active involvement of town planners in the future development of the city
Environment
Pipeline Explosion: Lawmaker Urges Remediation Of Environment
The Lawmaker representing Oyigbo State Constituency in the Rivers State House of Assembly, Hon. Promise Nwankwo, has called for a comprehensive clean-up exercise at the site of the recent pipeline explosion at Kom Kom in Oyigbo Local Government Area.
Hon Nwankwo, who said this during the Adhoc committee’s meeting at the Assembly Complex in Port Harcourt said that the area to which was devastated by the explosion must be comprehensively cleansed.
The lawmaker regretted that the explosion has led to massive pollution of the kom kom environment and called on the committee to do a good job by prevailing on the authorities concerned to cleanup the area.
He also expressed confidence that the committee will comeout with recommendation that will improve the lots of victims of the explosion.
Aton Nwankwo also criticsed the pipeline product marking company (PPMC) for its failure to keep the pipeline in order and called on the people to remain calm and assist the committee with relevant information to resolve the problem.
It would be recalled that the explosion led to the death of over 40 persons.
Emmanuel Daniel
Environment
Hyprep Promises Persons With Disabilities Fair Deal …As NOSDRA Vows To Monitor Remediation Contractors
The Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project (HYPREP), has assured persons with disabilities from the Ogoni ethnic extraction of carrying them along in the implementation of the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) Report on the clean-up of Ogoniland.
HYPREP’s Project Coordinator, Dr. Marvin Dekil, who gave the assurance during a meeting with members of the National Association of Persons with Disabilities, Ogoni chapter in Port Harcourt recently, said engaging the physically challenged was the human face of the clean-up project.
He said HYPREP would continue to interface with members of the group with a view to incorporating them in its livelihood project so as to train some of them as well as throw open to those of them with capacity an opportunity to participate in the clean-up project.
Dekil said the meeting had provided an opportunity for HYPREP to explain to the physically challenged all that it has been doing, as “we don’t want any groups to be an obstacle to this project, especially persons with disabilities, people we can have compassion for”.
According to him, he had been able to sensitise them to understand that HYPREP was not a Ministry of Social Welfare but that it was prepared to partner with them to ensure that the quality of their lives was improved.
On his part, the President of the National Association of Persons with Disabilities in Ogoni, Comrade Ngo Baridapdoo commended the HYPREP’s Project Coordinator for taking time to explain to the members of the group the activities of the project, saying, “there is hope”.
He, however, urged HYPREP to always do the right thing in order to earn the support of the group at all times.
Meanwhile, the National Oil Spill Detection and Response Agency (NOSDRA), has restated its readiness to ensure that contractors handling the clean-up project in Ogoniland deliver a perfect job, stressing that the agency has the regulatory oversight mandate to monitor and certify the work done by the contractors.
Nosdra’s Zonal Director, Port Harcourt Office, Sir Cyrus Titus Nkangwung, who gave the indication while speaking with newsmen in Port Harcourt, said the agency was in serious partnership with HYPREP, and has regulatory oversight of what it is doing.
“As they have started the process, we will monitor the cleaners and ensure they clean perfectly. We will give certificates to only contractors that have properly done their work. We are going to work closely with the communities. Any contractors that do not peform well, after the result is seen, we will ask them to go back for further remediation work,” he said, assuring that NOSDRA would work with non-governmental bodies and UNEP to ensure that impacted sites are cleaned and restored.
Donatus Ebi
Trending
-
Politics5 days ago
2019 Polls: ‘How Whatsapp Strengthens, Undermines Nigeria’s Democracy’
-
Politics5 days ago
INEC Repositions For Future Challenges
-
Politics5 days ago
Ambode Debunks APC Defection Rumour
-
Featured5 days ago
Wike Queries RSU VC Over Shooting On Campus … Demands Written Explanation Within 24 Hours As Gunmen Kill Final Year Student, Injure Another
-
Politics5 days ago
Jega Charges Political Parties On Use Of Social Media
-
Business5 days ago
Abuja Set To Host Top 100 Professionals, Entrepreneurs
-
Politics5 days ago
Ogunlewe, Duke Chart Path To Ministerial Nominees’ Screening
-
Politics5 days ago
Atiku Urges Implementation Of Uwais C’ttee’s Recommendations