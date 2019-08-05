News
Expert Flays Firms Over Dwindling Natural Resources
Professor of Conservation and Environmental Biology in the Rivers State University, Prof. Godfrey Akani has blamed oil multinationals and exploring companies for destroying natural resources and depleting the available ones.
Prof Akani made the revelation when he delivered the 64th inaugural lecture of the university on the topic, “Wildlife & Biodiversity conservation- An indispensable strategy for sustainable development”
The university don observed that some species were going extinct due to oil exploration and pollution.
Some of these natural resources include periwinkle, oysters and other edible mollusks which form part of the delicacy of the riverine and Niger Delta people.
He warned that, “if we don’t check this extinction it may lead to collapse of biodiversity. ”
Some of the activities of the oil firms that affect biodiversity he listed include, effluent discharge, gas flaring and leakages from ruptured pipelines.
According to him, biodiversity remains the bedrock of human subsistence, as it provides food and raw materials for production.
Akani further opined that oil exploration has created biodiversity crisis as a result many species are going extinct.
One way to reverse this trend he suggested is to have a policy of conservation.
He stressed that the policy of conservation protects the right of every specie to survive because of the role they play in sustaining biodiversity.
Earlier Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof. Blessing Didia has commended the research of Prof Akani.
He described the paper as thoroughly researched as it further affirms Akani as an academic of high standing.
Police Rescue RCCG Pastor From Kidnappers
The Ogun State Police Command says it has rescued one of the five pastors of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), who was abducted last Thursday around J3 forest on Ogbere Road, in Ijebu-East Local Government Area of the state.
The Police said the only woman among the five victims, identified as Mrs. Ibelegbo Chidinma, was rescued early Saturday morning and would soon be taken to the convention ground.
The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Abimbola Oyeyemi, disclosed this on Saturday to newsmen.
Oyeyemi said, “The Ogun State Police Command wishes to inform the general public that one of the kidnap victims, Mrs. Ibelegbo Chidinma, the only woman among them, has been rescued unhurt.
“The woman, who is a deaconess of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, regained her freedom in the early hours of today, 3rd of August, 2019, and she is currently at the command’s headquarters in Abeokuta, where arrangement is being made to take her to the Redemption Camp.”
Speaking on the fate of the remaining four victims, Oyeyemi said, “Efforts are on top gear to rescue the remaining victims, as the kidnappers who kept them in separate locations were changing their locations from time to time within the forest.
“The command hereby wishes to assure members of the public that the remaining victims will soon be rescued”, he said.
Unilag Denies Issuing Admission Letters
The University of Lagos (Unilag) has advised members of the public to be cautious about matters concerning placements into it, to avoid falling prey to admission fraudsters.
The advice is contained in the newsletter of the institution obtained by newsmen from the Office of the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Oluwatoy into Ogundipe, last Friday in Lagos.
According to the university, registration of candidates for screening for placements in various undergraduate programmes in the institution for the 2019/2020 academic session has been scheduled for between August 1 and August 21.
To this effect, the university said it had yet to offer any admission to any candidate.
“It has come to the notice of the university authorities that some unsuspecting members of the public seeking placements into the institution are being defrauded and issued fake admission letters by a fraudulent group of persons.
“The group claims to work in the purported Office of the Registrar, (Academics). This is a scam, as there is no office with such nomenclature in the University of Lagos.
“Those letters did not emanate from the University of Lagos, as it is only the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board that is saddled with the responsibility of issuing admission letters for undergraduate programmes.
“Members of the public are, therefore, advised to follow due process, be cautious and vigilant, to avoid falling prey to admission fraudsters,” Unilag said.
It added that the institution’s website, www.unilagedu.ng and its other official social media platforms were the only authentic online sources of information on its admission.
“Undergraduate admission letters are not issued online by the university on these platforms.
“In addition, the institution’s admission personnel do not meet with prospective students at locations different from the admissions office situated on.the second floor of the Senate House of university,” it added.
Bello Calls For Law Review To Tackle Crimes
Governor Abubakar Bello of Niger State has advocated the review of the laws dealing with drug abuse, possession of fire arms, rape, banditry and kidnapping.
Bello said this during the swearing-in of Mr Aliyu Mayaki, as the Chief Judge of the state in Minna yesterday.
A press statement by Bello’s Chief Secretary, Mrs Mary Berje, said the governor called for reform of the judiciary to enable it discharge its duties diligently.
Bello said a situation where criminals who were arrested and charged to court obtain bail within 48 hours was not good for our contemporary society.
He, however, suggested stiffer penalties for crimes associated with drug possession and addiction, rape, banditry and kidnapping among others.
He enjoined the judiciary and the legislative arms of government to work towards facilitating immediate amendment of such laws as well as proffer lasting solution to the increasing wave of insecurity confronting the country.
He urged the judicial arm of government to engage the legislatures on its budget estimates to bring about efficiency in the administration of justice.
“I also realized that for this programme to be effective, there is the need to implement full autonomy for the judiciary.
“I hope we can implement this autonomy and I hope our income will increase so that we are able to give you a reasonable amount every month to renovate your courts,” he said.
The governor added that the three arms of government complement each other, adding that they should partner in building a virile society.
Bello said his administration would continue to support the judiciary in the areas of capacity building, renovation of courts, and ensure welfare of judges.
Mayaki, until his appointment was the acting Chief Judge of the state following the retirement of Mr Ahmed Bima.
