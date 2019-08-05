News
Dealing With Difficult Emotions …Positive vs. Negative Emotions
Emotions (feelings) are a normal and important part of our lives.
Some emotions are positive. Think of happiness, joy, interest, curiosity, excitement, gratitude, love, and contentment. These positive emotions feel good. Negative emotions — like sadness, anger, loneliness, jealousy, self-criticism, fear, or rejection — can be difficult, even painful at times.
That’s especially true when we feel a negative emotion too often, too strongly, or we dwell on it too long.
Here are three steps that can help you handle negative emotions.
Step 1: Identify the Emotion
Learning to notice and identify your feelings takes practice. In addition to focusing on your feelings, check in with your body, too. You may feel body sensations with certain emotions — perhaps your face gets hot, for example, or your muscles tense.
Be aware of how you feel. When you have a negative emotion, such as anger, try to name what you’re feeling.
Know why you feel the way you do. Figure out what happened that got you feeling the way you do.
Don’t blame. Being able to recognize and explain your emotions isn’t the same as blaming someone or something for the way you feel.
Step 2: Take Action
Once you’ve processed what you’re feeling, you can decide if you need to express your emotion. Sometimes it’s enough to just realize how you feel, but other times you’ll want to do something to feel better.
Think about the best way to express your emotion. Is this a time when you need to gently confront someone else? Talk over what you’re feeling with a friend? Or work off the feeling by going for a run?
Step 3: Get Help With Difficult Emotions
Sometimes, no matter what you do, you can’t shake a tough emotion. If you find yourself stuck in feelings of sadness or worry for more than a couple of weeks, or if you feel so upset that you think you might hurt yourself or other people, you may need extra help.
Talk to a counselor, parent, trusted adult, or therapist. Counselors and therapists are trained to teach people how to break out of negative emotions. They can provide lots of tips and ideas that will help you feel better.
Reviewed by: D’Arcy Lyness, PhD
News
Edo Assembly: Court Backs Obaseki On Fresh Proclamation …Restrains NASS, IG, DSS From Taking Over Assembly
The Federal High Court in Port Harcourt has restrained the Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki from issuing a fresh proclamation letter, as directed by the Senate.
The court also restrained the Clerk of the National Assembly, the President of the Senate and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, their servants, agents, officers or privies from interfering or taking over the legislative functions of the Edo State House of Assembly.
Furthermore, the court granted an order restraining the inspector General of Police and the State Security Service, their servants, agents, officers or privies from sealing up the Edo State House of Assembly, or obstructing activities at the Edo Assembly.
According to the court, the orders followed requests sought by the Deputy Speaker of the Edo House of Assembly, Hon. Yekini Idiaye; and the member representing Ikpoba-Okha Constituency in the Edo Assembly, Hon. Henry Okhuarobo, who are the plaintiffs/applicants.
In the obtained order paper dated August 2, 2019, the court said: “The plaintiffs/applicants are granted an order of interim injunction, restraining the 1st-3rd Defendant/Respondents (Clerk of the National Assembly, the President of the Senate and the Speaker of the House of Representatives), their servant, agents, officers or privies from interfering or taking over the legislative functions of the Edo State House of Assembly pending the determination of the substantive suit.”
The court also granted an order of interim injunction restraining the 4th-5th Defendant/Respondents (Inspector General of Police and the State Security Service), their servant, agents, officers or privies from sealing up the Edo State House of Assembly or obstructing the Plaintiffs/Applicants in whatever manners in the performance of their constitutional duties as members of the Edo State House of Assembly, pending the determination of the substantive suit.
“The Plaintiffs/Applicants are granted an order of interim injunction restraining the 6th Defendant/Respondent (the Governor of Edo State) from issuing any fresh proclamation for the holding of another first session for the Edo State House of Assembly pending the hearing and the determination of the substantive suit”, the court said.
The plaintiffs, Hon. Yekini Idiaye and Hon. Henry Okhuarobo had prayed the court in Suit Number FHC/PH/CS/159/2019, to restrain the Clerk of the National Assembly; the President of the Senate; the speaker of the House of Representatives; Inspector General of Police and the State Security Service; (all defendants) from taking over the duties of the Edo House of Assembly.
Recall that a High Court in Benin City last month gave a restraining order to the All Progressives Congress (APC), Inspector General of Police, the Commissioner of Police in Edo State and Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, the APC Publicity Secretary, from interfering, disrupting or obstructing the constitutional duties of members of the Edo House of Assembly.
Justice M. Umar gave the order following a motion ex-parte, filed by Alhaji Yayaha Audu Omogbai, Clerk of the Assembly and the Edo State House of Assembly.
News
Wike Meets Sanitation Service Providers, Today …Signs Three Bills Into Law …Says Traditional Rulers Key To Peace Building
The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, will today, meet with chief executive officers of environmental sanitation service providers in the state.
A statement signed by the Special Assistant to the Rivers State Governor, Electronic Media, Simeon Nwakaudu, indicated that the meeting would hold by 4pm at the Government House, Port Harcourt.
The statement reads, “This is to inform the Environmental Sanitation Service Providers of the Rivers State Waste Management Agency (RIWAMA) that only owners of the said service providers can attend the meeting with the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike.
“Any service provider, who sends a manager or staff to represent him/her at the meeting will have his/her contract revoked.
“Once again, Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike will meet with all Environmental Sanitation Service Providers of the Rivers State Waste Management Agency (RIWAMA) on Monday, August 5, 2019 at the Government House, Port Harcourt by 4pm”.
The statement further emphasised that the meeting is specifically designed for chief executive officers or managing directors of the service companies, warning that, “Any service provider that fails to attend the meeting will have himself to blame”.
Meanwhile, in a bid to strengthen the governance process, the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, last Friday, signed into law three bills passed by the state House of Assembly.
The bills signed into law include the Rivers State Street Trading, Illegal Markets & Motor Parks (Prohibition) Bill No. 8 of 2019, Rivers State Healthcare Facilities Registration Bill No. 6 of 2019 and Rivers State Environmental Protection and Management Bill No. 7 of 2019.
Giving his assent to the bills at the Government House, Port Harcourt, Wike said that the state government was committed to entrenching good governance and the rule of law in the state.
Wike said that the state government would diligently implement the Rivers State Street Trading, Illegal Markets & Motor Parks (Prohibition) Law to clean-up Port Harcourt and its environs.
“We have vowed to bring Port Harcourt back to its Garden City status. This law will help us stop illegal street trading, illegal motor parks and illegal markets within the city centre.
“We are not going to allow the littering of the state capital. In the next few weeks, people will see improvements in Port Harcourt”, he said.
The governor directed the state Attorney General to officially approach the Chief Judge of Rivers State for the appointment of Magistrates for the Mobile Courts.
He said: “We have six mobile courts. So, as they arrest offenders, they will be tried and sentenced by the courts. We didn’t start implementation because there was no law”.
Wike said that the state government has employed workers to fully implement the law.
He noted that the 400 workers would work in shifts till 8pm everyday to ensure that nobody engages in street trading, illegal markets and illegal motor parks.
On the environmental law, Wike said that the state government would work towards improving the environmental sanitation of the state.
He said: “We are spending N6billion to evacuate waste annually. Even at that, people still carelessly dump refuse on the roads.
“This time, if you generate refuse, you will pay government to clear it. I have directed the Honourable Attorney General to prepare a bill to be sent to the House of Assembly over these environmental issues”, he said.
In his remarks, the Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Ikuinyi-Owaji Ibani said that the state lawmakers were pleased with the achievements of the Rivers State governor, and assured that they would continue to support his administration.
He said that the three laws were focused on enhancing the living standard of Rivers people.
Ibani also said that what the Rivers State governor was doing in collaboration with the House of Assembly would lift the state ahead of others.
Earlier, the Majority Leader of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Hon Martins Amaewhule, had presented the three bills to Governor Wike for assent.
Those who witnessed the signing into law of the bills, are top government functionaries, the leadership of the state House of Assembly, the leadership of the state Judiciary, some permanent secretaries, among others.
Also, the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has reiterated the important role traditional rulers could play in ensuring peace and sustainable development in the state.
Wike said this, yesterday, in Port Harcourt during a peace and security conference/reconciliation convened by King Disrael Bob-Manuel, Amanyanabo of Abonnema in Akuku-Toru Local Government Area of the state.
Wike, represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Dr Tammy Danagogo, said that the state would continue to encourage and support peace building efforts by community leaders as government alone could not provide security for the people.
He expressed concern over the absence of major political gladiators during the last elections in the peace and security conference that was aimed at achieving reconciliation.
“The discussion of peace and security cannot be complete without the involvement of all, especially the political class in local government areas.
“During the last elections, Akuku-Toru LGA alone had up to 10 governorship aspirants whom I expected to see here with their supporters contributing to the issue of peace, security and development of the local government.
“All persons, politicians, men, women, youths, boys and girls should be part of the peace building process in this community,” he said in a statement by the Media Officer in the office of the Secretary to State Government, Miss Juliet Masi.
According to Wike, security agencies such as the military which played a vital role and increased the tension and crisis in the area during the last election were not also represented.
“If we must x-ray what went wrong in the last election, any discussion that does not highlight the role of the military is cowardly as we must face reality to make progress.
“The conference’s intention to see youths shun cultism, political/election violence, use of illicit drugs, thuggery/rape should as well be extended to the security agents that caused mayhem in the community,” he added.
Wike urged the conference convener and Amanyanabo of Abonnema, King Disrael Bob-Manuel to ensure the involvement of the council of chiefs in his domain to put all hands on deck in the establishment of the peace in the council.
Earlier in his presentation titled, “Strategic Response to Sustainable Peace and Security in Akuku-Toru LGA”, Pastor Christopher Briggs, discussed the immediate causes of violence and criminality in the area and presented recommendations to sustainable peace.
Also speaking, the Chief Superintendent of Police in the local government, Mr Uzota Chidi, advised youths and political leaders to be law-abiding and peace-loving.
Uzota said that even when only a few people cause the crisis, all members of a community would suffer its consequences.
The Amanyanabo of Abonnema, King Disrael Bob-Manuel said the peace and security conference was organised to mend the community which was divided along with political differences and chieftaincy disputes.
News
SERAP Drags Akpabio, Misau To ICPC, EFCC Over Alleged Fraud
The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has petitioned the Chairman, Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), Prof Bolaji Owasanoye; and the Acting Chairman, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Mustafa Magu; urging them to “jointly and urgently invite senators Godswill Akpabio and Isa Misau for interrogation and further questioning over alleged diversion of constituency projects.”
The organization said: “If the ICPC and EFCC consider the recovered hospital equipment and six tractors allegedly diverted for the personal use of the senators as relevant and sufficient admissible evidence, we urge you to promptly begin prosecution of the former senators.”
The ICPC had last week stated that it recovered from the premises and farmland allegedly belonging to the senators’ equipment meant for constituency projects in some local government areas of Akwa Ibom and Bauchi states.
In a petition dated August 2, 2019, and signed by SERAP Deputy Director, Kolawole Oluwadare, the organization said: “Inviting those suspected to be involved for interrogation and further questioning, and for them to promptly face prosecution as appropriate, would show that no one is above the law. It would be entirely consistent with the exercise of your mandates to combat corruption, and with both the spirit and the letter of the UN Convention against Corruption to which Nigeria is a state party.”
SERAP expressed: “concern that these cases illustrate the growing allegations of massive corruption in constituency projects and the importance of not only monitoring the projects but thoroughly and effectively investigating reported cases of corruption and promptly bringing suspected perpetrators to justice.”
According to the organization, “When members of the National Assembly divert constituency projects for personal use, the essence of such projects is defeated, and the integrity of the mechanism compromised.”
The petition, copied to the Chairman, Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption, Prof Itse Sagay, read in part: “Corruption in the provision of public services such as healthcare affects and distorts the delivery of services and the right to the highest attainable standard of health. As the recoveries by the ICPC have shown, cases of corruption in constituency projects cause under-provision, divert public resources, or simply limit access to public services or make them unavailable.
“SERAP notes Section 15(5) of the Constitution of Nigeria 1999 (as amended) to the effect that ‘The State shall abolish all corrupt practices and abuse of power.’
“Similarly, the UN Convention against Corruption to which Nigeria is a state party requires the authorities to ensure effective, proportionate and dissuasive sanctions and penalties for corruption.
“The allegations of diversion of constituency projects by public officers have weakened public confidence in the effectiveness of the mechanism as currently implemented to deliver essential public services to those most in need. Unresolved allegations of corruption in constituency projects would significantly contribute to impunity for grand corruption in Nigeria and pose a serious threat to probity in public life, the rule of law and respect for human rights.
“Allegations of corruption in constituency projects meant to be implemented for the common good and not the personal gains of lawmakers, would ultimately undermine the principles of representative and accountable government that acts in the public interest, and equality and fairness.
“Corruption in the health sector or provision of support to farmers unfairly punishes the poor, and depresses living standards and opportunities for the most vulnerable and disadvantaged population.
“Inviting those suspected to be involved for interrogation and further questioning, and prosecuting them if the recoveries by the ICPC indicate relevant and sufficient admissible evidence would show your agencies’ willingness to exert your authorities and act as a deterrent against breaches of Nigeria’s anti-corruption legislation and international standards.
“SERAP urges both the ICPC and EFCC to jointly act to continue to ensure greater level of transparency and accountability in the implementation of constituency projects and to name and shame those suspected to be involved, if Nigeria is not to continue to witness damaging allegations of diversion and other forms of corruption in the implementation of constituency projects.
“The ICPC reported that it recovered hospital equipment meant for constituency project on the premises of Mma Obot Foundation, which is allegedly owned by former governor of Akwa Ibom, Godswill Akpabio. Among the recoveries are dialysis machine, ECG monitor, oxygen regulator, anaesthetic machines, generators and other hospital equipment meant for a cottage hospital in Ukana, Essien Udim Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State.
Trending
-
Politics4 days ago
Tribunal Sacks PDP Ondo Reps Member
-
Politics4 days ago
Zamfara Assembly Suspends Council Chairman, District Head
-
Politics4 days ago
Bayelsa Guber Aspirants Sign Non-Violence Agreement
-
Politics4 days ago
Akeredolu Starves Us Of Fund Since Inception -Lawmakers
-
Politics4 days ago
PDP’ll Take Over Kogi Govt, Melaye Boasts
-
Politics4 days ago
Bayelsa Guber Aspirants Sign Non-Violence Agreement
-
Politics4 days ago
Lawmaker Urges Constituents, Security Agencies’ Collaboration
-
Politics4 days ago
Ministerial List: Nominees Are Who Is Who In Corruption -Omokri