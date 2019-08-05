Niger Delta
CAN Sues For Peace In Rivers
The Chairman of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Rivers State Chapter, Apostle Stanley Dimkpa, has called on Rivers people and those living and doing business in the state, mostly the political class, to support the government to fight insecurity.
He stated that politicians should have forgiven heart and work in oneness to move the state forward.
Dimkpa made the call at the 57th birthday lecture presentation of Apostle Eugene Ogu, at the weekend, in Port Harcourt.
According to him, it is important for everybody living in the state to join hands with the Governor of the state, Chief Nyesom Wike, to stop the cult killings and foster the existing peace and unity.
“Enough of this political tussle and propaganda, let us have a forgiven heart, and jointly work towards the progress and interest of the state”, Dimkpa said.
The association further described Ogu as a father of faith, who has nurtured many young ministers and as well reached out to the less privileged in the society.
“This man of God is well recognized as a unique minister of God who separated himself for the divine service of the Most High God.
“I also say that Apostle Ogu, is indeed, an epitome of ecumenism, a leader in the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFM) as well as the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN)”, he stated.
The man of God used the opportunity to pray God Almighty to destroy every established evil altar that is working against the peace of Rivers State, adding that the Lord would accomplish the good thing He has started in the state in Jesus name.
Tonye Orabere
Niger Delta
Monarch Decries Dearth Of Values, Culture In Communities …Lauds Wike On ‘Operation Sting’
A monarch and Paramount Ruler of Okori in Eleme Kingdom, Rivers State, HRH. Appolus Chu has decried the dearth of values and culture in communities, saying it as a source of insecurity; just as he commended Governor Nyesom Wike for the recent launch of ‘Operation Sting’.
Chu who stated this during a traditional festival of the Eleme people called ‘Ogbon-ja’ meaning coming together and eating together held in his compound in Eleme, explained that exposure to western civilization have somewhat made the people to forget some aspects of their culture; noting that any society without custom and tradition was bound to experience crisis.
“The way we eat, dress and coordinate ourselves, even the way we do our intelligence gather and security protection is different from the western world. In Nigeria we have a constitution that guides us a people. Even corporate establishments and religious bodies do have rules. I believe that because we have neglected what our values stand for. That sense and value of morality that checkmates us is dying.
“Otherwise, when one think of the consequences for you and your family, it translate into morality. And where there is strong morality, there will be harmony, love, unity and development in any society. But we are in trouble because many things are going wrong in our communities. The Eleme man is very proud. Even our language and our dressing is going.
“We (Eleme people) don’t even know ourselves anymore. I find out that this disregard for custom and culture is one of the major source of insecurity in our environment because that custom that checkmate us and bring us together are being forgotten,” he said.
“Like what you are seeing today, there are many faces that have not seeing themselves for ten years or more. But this reunion ‘Ogbon-ja’ means coming together and eating together. If our forefathers can set this kind of platform, this kind of programme and we enjoyed it. Personally I think I witnessed this even when I was about ten years old, “Chu who is the Egbere Emere 1, Okori in Eleme Kingdom stated.
He further said, “So I conceive a thought that let me revive it (Ogbon’ja). Then let us go back to where we come from. Our custom, our culture is our identity that makes us different from the other kingdom. As a traditional ruler and as a king my primary duty is to promote the custom and the culture of the people and maintain peace in my domain. I promise to always do that.”
Asked how he brought the various communities together, he said, “Every kingdom must have a leader, and the leader they will choose is a leader they have value and respect for. Any king that has no influence over his people cannot achieve anything. So the beauty of a kingship is the influence you have over your subjects.
“And you can only have influence over your subjects when you have a very high level of discipline. Any king that lost loyalty from his subjects is becoming a ceremonial king. And when you are a ceremonial king, government will not enjoy you. Because when they communities go into a level of restiveness, government want to count on the king. And the king is one that can call the people to order,” he said.
He commended the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom WIke for his outstanding efforts in developing the state and also lauded him for continually interacting with monarchs across the state, saying it is a noble step that will constantly remind them of their roles, especially in terms of ensuring that peace reigns in ‘our various communities at all times.
Dennis Naku
Niger Delta
Edo Govt Replicates Emergency Mgt Agency For LGAs
Edo Government last Thursday inaugurated the Local Government Disaster Management Committee (LEMC) saddled with the responsibility of providing prompt responses to disasters/emergencies at the local level ahead of the state government officials.
The inauguration took place at the Oredo Local Government Headquarters, Benin City.
Speaking at the event, Mr Salami Luqman, the Senior Special Adviser to Gov. Godwin Obaseki on State Emergency Management Agency, said the initiative was to have robust grassroots merceneries on ground to tackle any form of disaster or emergency as it occurred.
Luqman said: “I recognise the invaluable support of our amiable governor in setting up such an emergency outfit that will tackle any form of emergency in the state.
“Edo, with a total land mass of 19,187 square kilometre, is highly vulnerable and exposed to many risk factors and hazardous conditions.
“These conditions have the potential to disrupt the socio-economic and ecological system of the state, thus causing damage and creating casualties.”
He listed some of the man-made hazards faced by the state to include fire, pipeline vandalism, building collapse, road, rail, and sea accidents, uncontrolled waste disposal, communal clashes and climate change.
Others, according to him, are ocean surge, flood, drought, erosion, tsunami, typhoon, landslides and earthquake.
Also, Chairman, Oredo council, Mr Jenkins Osunde commended the state government for replicating emergency management agency in local councils.
“This is a demonstration of the governor’s concern about the plight of disaster victims in the state.
“It is important to place emphasis on prevention than waiting for disasters to happen. This is exactly what the governor has done with the inauguration of this agency,” Osunde said.
Niger Delta
UNIPORT Honours OPM Over Humanitarian Services
The Department of Religious and Cultural Studies, University of Port Harcourt, has conferred an honorary Crusader Of Social Gospel award on the General Overseer of Omega Power Ministries (OPM), Apostle Chibuzor Gift Chinyere.
Speaking during the three-day Academic Conference with the theme: “Pentecostalism And African Pastorate Profile”, organised in honour of the G.O., recently, the Vice Chancellor, UNIPORT, Prof Ndowa Lale, said that the cleric has impacted lives in virtually in all sections of the society.
He pledged the continued support of the university management to partner the OPM, noting that they should follow up with his stated academic programme.
Lale stressed that the university awarded the honourary title in line with the school’s stated academic content targeted at preachers and those who promote the gospel in building the society.
In his remarks, the OPM General Overseer, Apostle Chibuzor Gift Chinyere, expressed gratitude to God for giving his the wisdom to help under privileged Nigerians to find succour, shelter and meaningful livelihoods, and promised that the church would continue to assist those in need with available offerings and tithes.
He called on other men of God to do more to help indigent ones in the society overcome poverty, helplessness, and ignorance through their earnings from the work of God, rather than enriching themselves while at the expense of the poor and vulnerable in the country.
In his goodwill message, the Deputy Governor, Abia State, U.O.E. Oko Chukwu noted that if all pastors follow the G.O’s examples, the world would be a better place for all, and assured him that he was not alone in the provision of humanitarian service to humanity.
The deputy governor pleaded with the G.O. to continue to pray for active politicians so that they can improve the lives of Nigerians, adding that if all politicians follow the cleric’s examples, there would be no need for Nigerians to complain.
He congratulated the G.O. for the wonderful honour accorded him with the award by UNIPORT.
Susan Serekara-Nwikhana
