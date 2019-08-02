Front Pix
‘Rivers Tops Destination For Investments, Tourism’ As RSG Unveils …‘#OurStateOurResponsibility’ Campaign
As the Rivers State Ministry of Information and Communications kicks off its campaign in promoting the potentials and opportunities that are in the state, Parmenent Secretary, Paulinus Nsirim has affirmed that the state remains a top destination in investments and business in the country.
Nsirim made the assertion when he led directors and top staff of the Ministry in an advocacy visit on the campaign, “#OurStateOurResponsibility” at the Rivers State Newspaper Corporation yesterday in Port Harcourt.
The permanent secretary stated that the campaign is to further drive the milestones recorded by the Chief Nyesom Wike-led administration, which in the past four years, have transformed state infrastructure and security for better business climate.
Already, he submitted that efforts being made by government have yielded dividends with the state hosting over 20 local and international events cutting across sports events, conferences, conventions and fairs.
He listed some of the events hosted in Port Harcourt, the state capital, to include the 2016 Annual Conference and Gala Nite of 12th Africa Movie Academy Award (AMA), 2016 Annual General Conference of Magistrates Association of Nigeria, 2016 and 2017 editions of the Annual Nigerian Editors’ Conference (ANEC) of the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE), 56th Annual General Conference of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), two Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Conventions in 2016 and 2017, West African Architecture Fair, Rotary International Regional Meeting, Yobo Testimonial International Match in 2016, and African Bar Association (AfBA) Conference in 2017, all in Port Harcourt.
Others include the 12th General Synod of the Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion in 2017, 2018 PDP Presidential Primary, Retreat of the House of Representatives Committee on Banking and Currency, 6th Anniversary of the Science Teachers’ Association of Nigeria (STAN), Miss University Africa 2017, Port Harcourt Great Gospel Crusade by CFAN in 2018, Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) Holy Ghost Rally, Super Eagles versus Congo DRC in 2018, NAFEST 2018, African Wrestling Championships 2018, 2019 African Badminton Championship and the Turkish Airline flights from Istanbul, Turkey in 2019, among others.
Nsirim noted that all the events attracted both local and international participants from across all continents, who took time out to visit various tourists’ attractions, clubs, ancient monuments, historical museums and cultural centres, and enjoyed Rivers’ hospitality and cuisines without any security breaches and untoward incidents.
All these events, Nsirim opined, were pointers to the fact that the state was making progress as best investment and business destination in the country despite attempts by unpatriotic persons to de-market it.
He expressed regrets over efforts to gloss over those achievements, as the state was last year ranked as the second strongest economy after Lagos, insisting that “Business thrives here, and we are naturally a welcoming people. It has been our tradition”.
Besides the rating, the permanent secretary said that in the past four years, the state has continued to build on its economic potential, as the state now houses the biggest supermarket in West Africa – NEXT -, and the largest privately-owned gas processing plant at Rumuji in Emohua Local Government Area.
To further build on these gains, he emphasized that the state now has some of the best road and healthcare infrastructure, solid rating on ease of doing business, and improved security architecture with recent integrated “Operation Sting” to secure lives and properties.
Nsirim revealed that in the next few weeks, the ministry would take the campaign to private sector stakeholders, particularly in the media, as he called on the citizenry to promote the state, just as he explained that, “if the economy of the state gets better, all of us will benefit”.
Responding, General Manager of the Rivers State Newspaper Corporation, Mr Vincent Ake pledged the support of The Tide newspapers to the new campaign.
He gave knocks on those who have painted the state in bad light in the past, and assured that the corporation would do all in its powers to re-orientate the people for a better state.
In this light, he explained that the new campaign would give a new positive narrative of the state, emphasising, “We are saying that the people need to know all these, and if we don’t blow our trumpet, nobody will. We must put it out there for the people to know. We assure the ministry of our commitment to do the needful”.
By: Kevin Nengia & Beemene Taneh
Featured
25 Soldiers, 40 Jihadists Die In Fresh Boko Haram, Military Battle …130,000 Persons Displaced As UN, Others Parley Over Insurgency….Be Loyal To Buhari, Constitution, Burutai Charges Soldiers
Fierce clashes between a regional force and IS-affiliated fighters in northeast Nigeria left 25 soldiers and at least 40 jihadists dead, two military sources and a militia leader said yesterday.
Fighters from the Islamic State West Africa Province group launched a dawn attack on Monday against a base near the town of Baga on Lake Chad, setting off fierce gun battles that killed 20 Nigerian and five Chadian troops, the sources said.
“The terrorists killed 20 Nigerian troops and five Chadian soldiers in the intense fight in which soldiers killed 47 of the terrorists,” a military officer told AFP.
The head of a local anti-jihadist militia confirmed the military death toll and put ISWAP losses at “more than 40”.
In a statement on Monday, the Multinational Joint Task Force said 10 jihadists and a soldier were killed at the base while five troops were injured.
The MNJTF is a five-nation anti-military force headquartered in the Cha dian capital N’djamena, comprising troops from Nigeria, Niger, Chad, Cameroon and Benin set up to fight jihadists in the Lake Chad region.
The military is known to downplay its losses in the fight against the jihadists.
The sources said that the jihadist raid on the base was repelled and the fleeing fighters were then met by a convoy of Special Forces bringing supplies from the regional capital Maiduguri.
“They ran into Special Forces who had been alerted by the troops in the base and more of the terrorists were killed in a brief encounter,” a second military officer said.
ISWAP on Wednesday claimed that it had killed 15 soldiers in clashes near Baga.
The MNJTF base located four miles from Baga has been repeatedly attacked since 2014.
In December last year, ISWAP seized Baga and the base in an offensive that left several soldiers and militia fighters dead.
Although the MNJTF base was reclaimed weeks later, Baga and a separate naval base on Lake Chad remain under ISWAP control, according to locals and security sources.
The decade-long jihadist campaign of violence has killed some 27,000 people, displaced more than two million, and spilt into neighbouring countries.
ISWAP broke away from the main Boko Haram jihadist group in 2016 due to ideological differences.
Meanwhile, the UN Humanitarian Coordinator in Nigeria, Edward Kallon, has said that 130,000 people have also been newly displaced from their homes, as the insurgency took a new dimension with Islamic State of West Africa (ISWAP) emerging to supplant the Boko Haram, in lethal attacks.
“Rising insecurity in recent months has pushed over 130,000 newly displaced people on a long trudge. Arriving en masse to displaced camps, they are looking upon us for aid and protection,” a statement signed by Kallon said.
Boko Haram, whose agenda is to maintain a virtual caliphate in Nigeria, had also spread its tentacles to neighbouring countries including Chad, Niger, and northern Cameroon.
The UN office in Abuja expressed the humanitarian community’s willingness to assist in abating the crisis while organizing on Wednesday a remembrance of 10 years of the security crisis in Borno, Adamawa, and Yobe — the three most-affected north-eastern states in Nigeria.
Humanitarian aid workers, school boys and girls, women, and security operatives, among others, have either been killed or abducted by Boko Haram during the decade of violence.
The Nigerian government has consistently declared winning the war against the Boko Haram militants, despite growing concerns by citizens.
Over 27,000 people were killed since the outbreak of Boko Haram militancy in Nigeria in 2009, according to data supplied by the United Nations (UN).
On Tuesday, a presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu, had maintained that the group’s agenda had been largely defeated by government forces.
However, at least 70 people were killed last weekend in an attack by Boko Haram on three villages in Borno.
Meanwhile, the United Nations, international and local non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and representatives of the Federal Government, yesterday morning at the UN House in Abuja, met to mark the tenth year of the Boko Haram crisis in the North-East.
In attendance were Governor of Yobe, Mai Mala Buni, Chairman of the North East Development Commission, Paul Tarfa, Director General of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Mustapha Maihaja, among others.
The humanitarian community emphasised the immense humanitarian needs caused by the crisis and the necessity to continue scaling up life-saving assistance.
They reiterated their commitment to alleviate the suffering of the most vulnerable in Borno, Adamawa and Yobe states.
They also reaffirmed their commitment to work together to help people not only survive but also rebuild their lives and their communities.
The United Nations Humanitarian Coordinator in Nigeria, Mr. Edward Kallon, stressed that, “The crisis that started ten years ago is still far from over.
“We are here today to remember those who have lost their lives in the conflict, and to remind of those still struggling to survive and rebuild their lives.
“Ten years on, it is not the time for us to spare any effort. In this very critical period, we must collectively redouble efforts, with support at all levels – locally, nationally and internationally.”
Over the last decade, the conflict has claimed the lives of some 27,000 civilians and devastated entire communities, villages and towns across the three most-affected states.
“We have to pay attention to the needs and rights of people, especially those of women and children, and support local organisations to play a more visible role in the response.
President of the Nigeria NGO Network on Humanitarian Development Initiative (NINGONET), Ms. Josephine Habba, said, “The protracted crisis in the north-east is of matter to the entire country. We don’t want this crisis to last another 10 years”.
Nigeria’s humanitarian crisis remains among one of the most severe in the world with 7.1 million people in need of life-saving assistance and 1.8 million people uprooted from their homes – the vast majority of them women and children.
In the meantime, fierce clashes between a regional force and IS-affiliated fighters in North-East Nigeria have left 25 soldiers and, at least, 40 jihadists dead, two military sources and a militia leader said, yesterday.
The sources said that fighters from the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) group had launched a dawn attack on Monday against a base near the town of Baga on Lake Chad, setting off fierce gun battles that killed 20 Nigerian and five Chadian troops, the sources said.
“The terrorists killed 20 Nigerian troops and five Chadian soldiers in the intense fight in which soldiers killed 47 of the terrorists,” a military officer told AFP.
The head of a local anti-jihadist militia confirmed the military death toll and put ISWAP losses at “more than 40”.
In a statement on Monday, the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) said 10 jihadists and a soldier were killed at the base while five troops were injured.
The MNJTF is a five-nation anti-military force headquartered in the Chadian capital N’djamena, comprising troops from Nigeria, Niger, Chad, Cameroon and Benin set up to fight jihadists in the Lake Chad region.
The military is known to downplay its losses in the fight against the jihadists.
The sources said that the jihadist raid on the base was repelled and the fleeing fighters were then met by a convoy of special forces bringing supplies from the regional capital Maiduguri.
“They ran into special forces, who had been alerted by the troops in the base and more of the terrorists were killed in a brief encounter,” a second military officer said.
ISWAP on Wednesday claimed that it had killed 15 soldiers in clashes near Baga.
The MNJTF base located four miles from Baga has been repeatedly attacked since 2014.
In December last year, ISWAP seized Baga and the base in an offensive that left several soldiers and militia fighters dead.
Although the MNJTF base was reclaimed weeks later, Baga and a separate naval base on Lake Chad remain under ISWAP control, according to locals and security sources.
The decade-long jihadist campaign of violence has killed some 27,000 people, displaced more than two million, and spilt into neighbouring countries.
ISWAP broke away from the main Boko Haram jihadist group in 2016 due to ideological differences.
Also, the Chief of Army Staff, Lt-Gen Tukur Buratai, has warned officers and men of the Army that it is non-negotiable for military professionals to be loyal to the sitting President and the Nigerian Constitution.
Buratai stated this while declaring open the fifth edition of a three-day procurement seminar for commandants, bursars and administrative officers of command security schools, held in Abuja with the theme, ‘Enhancing the Capacity of Personnel for Efficient Procurement and Financial Management in Command Secondary Schools’.
He urged officers to remain non-political, take right actions and show commitment to work.
“We need to remain absolutely loyal to Mr. President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces and the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. This is a non-negotiable part of our profession.
“Commanders at all levels must continue to provide requisite leadership and ensure that their personnel are continually reminded of the need to be apolitical and continue to uphold the tenets of military professionalism,” Buratai said.
The COAS had earlier spoken on the establishment of the schools with special interventions and renovation of classrooms, provisions of ICT centres as well as the vehicles to meet trainings and operational requirements.
“We shall continue to look inward in upgrading our schools and collaborate with the relevant stakeholders towards their effective development. I will want to mention, however, that the maintenance of facilities and equipment in our schools rest really on those saddled with the responsibility to administer the schools at any given time” he said.
“This important duty requires us all to be alert at all times and to be prudent. It is a challenge to us all and mark of responsibilities, and ensures accountability which requires a change in attitude from all personnel.
The seminar was the fifth of the series which has continued to provide the avenue to imbue participants with the requisite knowledge in procurement procedures and ethics.
Front Pix
NUPENG, NNPC Meet To Avert Strike, Fuel Scarcity
Representatives of the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and leadership of the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) are presently meeting in Abuja to avert industrial action as a result of the seven-day ultimatum issued to the Federal Government, last Wednesday, by NUPENG.
NUPENG had asked the Federal Government to compel Chevron Nigeria Limited to honour the agreement it reached with the union on June 20, 2019, saying its members would embark on strike if the agreement was not respected in seven days.
President of the union, Williams Akporeha, told our correspondent in Abuja, yesterday, that NNPC had intervened and a meeting had been scheduled.
He said, “Because of the ultimatum we issued Wednesday, NNPC has stepped in as a mediator in the issues we raised. A meeting was scheduled and we are at the meeting venue and discussion is on now. Further directives will be issued after the meeting.”
A statement signed by Akporeha and General Secretary of NUPENG, Afolabi Olawale, on the ultimatum said, “NUPENG, with deep frustration and worries, would like to alert the general public and all relevant authorities of the blatant violation of agreement reached between Chevron Nigeria Limited and unions in the industry.
“It is public knowledge that unions in the oil and gas industry had a protracted negotiation with Chevron Nigeria Limited over 70 per cent labour manpower reduction which it (Chevron) claimed was required in view of reduction in their operations in the oil and gas Industry.
“After up to one year negotiation, brokered by Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC); National Petroleum Investment Management Services (NAPIMS), and Ministry of Labour and Productivity, it was agreed that considering the intervention of all the institutions mentioned above and the various justifications made, only 30 per cent of the labour manpower contract workers will be relieved.
‘’Of the 1,856 contract workers in the company, NUPENG has 1,120; PENGASSAN, 213; and non-unionised, 523. It was agreed that the 30 per cent reduction shall be spread in equal percentage among the three groups.
“It was also agreed that union executives (NUPENG and PENGASSAN) will not be affected by the reduction, that Chevron Nigeria Limited will not in any guise change the labour manpower to service contracts.
“Unfortunately, immediately after the agreement was reached, Chevron started executing the exercise in blatant violation of the agreed terms, ostensibly to either put NUPENG in bad light as troublesome or for extinction because only NUPENG members have been exited from work, leaving behind the Non- Unionised workers and PENGASSAN members.
“From our record, over 500 of NUPENG members are being sacked. Having been pushed to the wall, NUPENG, hereby, puts all our members on red alert should Chevron Nigeria Limited and its contractors fail to honour or comply with our demands within the next seven days, we would also not hesitate to take all necessary legal options available to us, including industrial actions, to press home our legitimate demands.”
Featured
Wike Queries RSU VC Over Shooting On Campus … Demands Written Explanation Within 24 Hours As Gunmen Kill Final Year Student, Injure Another
The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, has formally queried the Vice Chancellor of the Rivers State University, Prof Blessing Didia over reports of shooting within the school’s campus.
Wike also queried the vice chancellor over recent rampant complaints of ‘sorting’ within the university system.
A statement by the Special Assistant to the Rivers State Governor on Electronic Media, Simeon Nwakaudu, yesterday, quoted the governor as directing the vice chancellor of the Rivers State University to respond to the query in writing within 24 hours.
It would be recalled that the communities around the Rivers State University (RSU), Nkpolu-Orowurukwo in Port Harcourt City Local Government Area were thrown into anxiety and palpable fear, last Monday, following the killing of a final year student of the institution who was shot dead in front of the female hostel by unknown gunmen.
The victim, who was identified as Prince Tuaka, a final year student of the Faculty of Agriculture was reportedly shot in the head by unidentified cultists at the front of NDDC Female Hostel opposite the popular Love Garden in the university.
An eyewitness account has it that the gunmen, numbering over 10 and dressed in black attires, had positioned themselves within the routes to the NDDC Female Hostel and park in the school campus, unknown to the victim that his assailants were trailing him from the lecture hall where he was coming from.
The source further said that the hoodlums, on sighting their victim, opened fire on him, adding that the bullet hit him on the head, and he fell down.
He was rushed to the university hospital but later moved to Rivers State University Teaching Hospital where he was confirmed dead.
According to the source, the hoodlums shot sporadically for over an hour without any challenge from both police and the school security men in the campus, adding that students and lecturers within the vicinity of the incident scampered for safety and took to their heels to avoid being hit by stray bullets.
Our correspondent, who visited the scene of the incident in the university, reports that students were seen in their groups discussing the incident and their fate on the porous security situation in the university.
The students called on the university authority to address the deteriorating security situation in the school.
Our correspondent further reports that cultism, insecurity and other anti-social activities have become a recurring decimal in the university campus in recent times, and a major challenge confronting the university management led by Prof Blessing Chimezie Didia.
Speaking to journalists at the school campus on the incident, President of Students’ Union Government (SUG) in the university, Comrade Elvis Osima Gogo, said the incident happened at 4pm, adding that the students had rushed the victim to hospital.
He described the incident as very unfortunate, and urged students to go about their normal academic activities as the students’ leadership was on top of the situation.
The university’s Public Relations Officer, Mr Gonee as well as the Registrar, Mr Enyindah Sydney, refused to pick calls or respond to text messages from our correspondent in respect of the matter as at the time of filing this report.
When contacted, the Rivers State Police Command’s spokesman, DSP Nnamdi Omoni, who confirmed the incident, however, said that investigation has been launched to uncover the suspects and unravel the circumstances of the murder.
Trending
-
Politics3 days ago
Imperative Of Transcendent Minds
-
Sports3 days ago
Africa Cup Track: Nigeria Leads Table With 21 Medals
-
Opinion3 days ago
Appraising The Mercenary Culture
-
Business2 days ago
Abuja Set To Host Top 100 Professionals, Entrepreneurs
-
Politics2 days ago
2019 Polls: ‘How Whatsapp Strengthens, Undermines Nigeria’s Democracy’
-
Featured2 days ago
Wike Queries RSU VC Over Shooting On Campus … Demands Written Explanation Within 24 Hours As Gunmen Kill Final Year Student, Injure Another
-
Featured4 days ago
Buhari’s Ministers: What Deal For Rivers
-
Editorial2 days ago
Insecurity: Time For National Dialogue