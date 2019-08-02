REVEALED: Top 3 TalentsShowcased in the Just Concluded AFCON Who Could Be Shortlisted for English Transfers

With the premier league being one of the most famous and prestigious tournaments around the world, its key source of players is the just concluded AFCON. Truly, the African Cup of Nations had great talent showcased, and this makes it a viable platform for the English premier league teams to source for upcoming football stars.

Transfer committees had a lot to analyze, and there could be a number of top players joining the English premier side. This move could be the perfect chance for players from the African continent to earn a big name according to sports news. Therefore, you would probably wish to get the top African profiled players who could join the English side this summer.

Samuel Chukwueze, Villareal

This Nigerian left-footed attacker is one of the fast-rising stars. Currently signed to Spain’s Villarreal, Samuel is agile and fast-paced; thus can score lots of goals. His inventiveness in the right-wing can be a spice most premier league clubs are missing and can be a great ingredient for clubs looking for a talented left-footed player.

It is right to say it loud that West African players have over time shone in the premier league. Their records have proven that African football stars can be game-changers in the top league. In the meantime, Leicester City and Everton have shown strong interest, and you could soon witness any of them make a move towards the Nigerian-born star.

Ishmael Bennacer, Empoli

Bennacer is a great Empoli midfielder who possesses great skills in pass range, unrelenting energy and full control. He would be a huge plus for a club that needs a midfield controller. You could be thinking that Riyad is the man to go for since he scored most of the goals. However, Ishmael has been the key player behind Mahrez’s success. During the first round o the AFCON, the 21-year old was announced the best player as his domination against Tanzania, Kenya, and Senegal earned him the tag.

Adam Ounas, Napoli

Ounas, the Algerian winger, is one of the key players whose exposure during the AFCON has been great. His pace is one that most premier league clubs would wish for. He is a potential candidate for the English game, especially on either pitch wings. He earned himself a number of goals though Nigeria’s Ighalo did more goals than him.

However, he is a perfect fit for a mid-table English game with his vast experience in AFCON. The Algerian media said JaviGracia, Watford boss had his men after him during the semi-final battle where they emerged the winners. He would surely be a huge plus for a club that scouts him since at 22; he has been a good player in most of his matches- local and international tournaments.

Conclusion

For most English clubs that would want to introduce top talents into their current squad Samuel Chukwueze, Ishmael Bennacer, and Adam Ounas can be the perfect fits. However, there could be other players whose potential and unparalleled skills during the AFCON wowed the premier scouting committees. This means that there could be many of them joining the English side this summer.