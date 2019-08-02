Sport
REVEALED: Top 3 TalentsShowcased in the Just Concluded AFCON Who Could Be Shortlisted for English Transfers
With the premier league being one of the most famous and prestigious tournaments around the world, its key source of players is the just concluded AFCON. Truly, the African Cup of Nations had great talent showcased, and this makes it a viable platform for the English premier league teams to source for upcoming football stars.
Transfer committees had a lot to analyze, and there could be a number of top players joining the English premier side. This move could be the perfect chance for players from the African continent to earn a big name according to sports news. Therefore, you would probably wish to get the top African profiled players who could join the English side this summer.
You’re probably anxious for the betting promotions. Truly, the season will have the best betting odds ever. Actually, you’ll be eligible for bonuses, free bets, and many other freebies once you sign up on betting sites. That’s the shortest way to enjoy football further than watching the action unfold.
Thus, you should not wait for the bid day. Make your move today. The same way you win a lot during the AFCON, you can get more this time round. See, you will simply be required to make the correct prediction and walk away with bucks in your wallet. It is that simple. Live bets have come up. Freebies will be more than you think and easily accessible. That said; here are the top talents analyzed from the AFCON and could earn a transfer to the top league.
Samuel Chukwueze, Villareal
This Nigerian left-footed attacker is one of the fast-rising stars. Currently signed to Spain’s Villarreal, Samuel is agile and fast-paced; thus can score lots of goals. His inventiveness in the right-wing can be a spice most premier league clubs are missing and can be a great ingredient for clubs looking for a talented left-footed player.
It is right to say it loud that West African players have over time shone in the premier league. Their records have proven that African football stars can be game-changers in the top league.In the betting aspect it means that if more of such players are signed by those clubs, punters will have a lot to leverage on https://www.freebets.com/bookmakers during this season. In the meantime, Leicester City and Everton have shown strong interest, and you could soon witness any of them make a move towards the Nigerian-born star.
Ishmael Bennacer, Empoli
Bennacer is a great Empoli midfielder who possesses great skills in pass range, unrelenting energy and full control. He would be a huge plus for a club that needs a midfield controller. You could be thinking that Riyad is the man to go for since he scored most of the goals. However, Ishmael has been the key player behind Mahrez’s success. During the first round o the AFCON, the 21-year old was announced the best player as his domination against Tanzania, Kenya, and Senegal earned him the tag.
Adam Ounas, Napoli
Ounas, the Algerian winger, is one of the key players whose exposure during the AFCON has been great. His pace is one that most premier league clubs would wish for. He is a potential candidate for the English game, especially on either pitch wings. He earned himself a number of goals though Nigeria’s Ighalo did more goals than him.
However, he is a perfect fit for a mid-table English game with his vast experience in AFCON. The Algerian media said JaviGracia, Watford boss had his men after him during the semi-final battle where they emerged the winners. He would surely be a huge plus for a club that scouts him since at 22; he has been a good player in most of his matches- local and international tournaments.
Conclusion
For most English clubs that would want to introduce top talents into their current squad Samuel Chukwueze, Ishmael Bennacer, and Adam Ounas can be the perfect fits. However, there could be other players whose potential and unparalleled skills during the AFCON wowed the premier scouting committees. This means that there could be many of them joining the English side this summer.
Sport
Real Madrid Academy Ready To Groom Stars
The Real Madrid Football Academy, initiated and developed by Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, is now set to start the grooming of international football stars, following the completion of the facility in Port Harcourt.
The President of Confederation of African Football (CAF), Ahmad Ahmad laid the foundation stone on May 28, 2018 after the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike reached agreement with officials of Real Madrid Football Club.
Wike and officials of Real Madrid Football Club addressed the sporting media at the Government House, Port Harcourt to kick-start the initiative to develop football.
The governor had earlier cemented the construction of Real Madrid Football Academy in Port Harcourt after meeting with officials in Spain.
Today, the Real Madrid Football Academy is set for operation. All the facilities have been completed by the contractors. The coaching and other technical staff have been trained in Madrid.
Wike had directed the admission of all the players of Banham Model Primary School Port Harcourt into the Real Madrid Football Academy when the Academy opens later in the year.
Banham Model Primary School won this year’s Channels Television Kids Cup.
Further admissions are ongoing.
Representative of Ministry of Sports at the Real Madrid Football Academy Project Site, Mr Allwell Braide said that the contractor has done well.
He said that the football academy is ready, awaiting commissioning by the Rivers State governor.
He said that the administrative building, classrooms, football training field and the basketball court have been completed.
Mr Sunday Odungweru said that the Real Madrid Football Academy will give Rivers youths the opportunity to excel.
He said the institution will create the platform for football lovers in the South-South and South-East to interact for the development of the game, which will lead to the emergence of new international stars.
Head Coach of S. K. E. Football Club, Port Harcourt, Mr Tunde Sanni said that the Real Madrid Football Academy will make youths to be more committed to life as they now have an avenue to become super stars and millionaires.
He said: “It is a good gesture from Governor Wike. We want him to maintain it. The very best of footballers can emerge from the Academy. Even after his time in government, we will remember him”.
A football administrator, Frank Baridakara described the completion of the Real Madrid Football Academy as a dream come true for Rivers State.
He said the Academy will boost sports development in Rivers State.
“Graduates from the Academy will make the state proud. They will excel in international football. This Academy will produce the likes of Ronaldo that we have been hearing about”, he said.
Chinonso Uka said that the Rivers State governor’s initiative has developed a platform for more youths to be groomed as successful professional footballers.
A player, Musa Kundi said that by building the Real Madrid Football Academy, Governor Wike has encouraged upcoming footballers to aspire to the highest level.
He said that the Academy will create the avenue for Rivers youths to become International Stars.
Sport
Osimhen Savours Egypt 2019 Experience
Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen says he is happy to have gained some valuable senior tournament experience at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.
The Sporting Charleroi forward featured in just 45 minutes, the second half of the third-place playoff against Tunisia, but insists that the AFCON was a major learning curve for him.
“Everyone is still in the process of learning,” said the 2015 U-17 World Cup Golden Boot winner.
“I’m grateful I was at the AFCON, we own this space and in the future we are going to dominate this place so the experiences I gathered are going to help me.
“For me, to play at the AFCON, the biggest stage in Africa is a massive achievement.
Most times, the pressure is high but the experienced players stay calm because they know the game and they’ve been in it for years.”
Osimhen is set to be a key man in the future for the Super Eagles, and is being touted as the likely long-term replacement for Odion Ighalo following the latter’s retirement from international football.
The 20-year-old Belgian-based forward will hope to be called for Nigeria’s opening 2021 AFCON qualifier against Benin in November.
Sport
‘Ighalo Is Best African Striker’
Former Nigeria international, Jude Aneke has lauded Odion Ighalo as the best African striker.
The China-based striker helped Nigeria finish third in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) finals in Egypt.
Ighalo scooped the Golden Boot accolade having netted five goals in the continental tournament.
However, the 30-year-old player announced his retirement from international football after the competition.
“Ighalo’s decision to retire is best known to him, in anyway Nigeria must move on,” Aneke noted.
Aneke, who played for Nigeria once, was the Nigeria league top scorer in 2012 with Kaduna United with 20 goals.
“Ighalo is an experienced striker and arguably the best in Africa going by his top scorer award in the AFCON,” he added.
“And the qualifiers before that however we must encourage younger strikers to aspire to be like Ighalo.”
In a related development, Nigeria Professional Football League, NPFL legend and player advisor, Victor Ezeji has voiced his displeasure with clubs in the country playing in the NPFL just looking to always qualify for continental football, but not wanting to meet the criteria in order to do so which he says is really affecting the league negatively.
In a chat with www.brila.net, Ezeji also added that the NFF needs to come in and set down rules for clubs who qualify, with the qualified clubs meeting those requirements before they are allowed to represent Nigeria at the continental level.
“The NFF has to come in, there has to be laid down rules. If you ask every club, it’s all about wanting to play in the continent. It’s not just wanting to play on the continent, there needs to be laid down rules and criteria to be met,” Ezeji said.
Trending
-
Politics5 days ago
2019 Polls: ‘How Whatsapp Strengthens, Undermines Nigeria’s Democracy’
-
Politics5 days ago
INEC Repositions For Future Challenges
-
Politics5 days ago
Ambode Debunks APC Defection Rumour
-
Featured5 days ago
Wike Queries RSU VC Over Shooting On Campus … Demands Written Explanation Within 24 Hours As Gunmen Kill Final Year Student, Injure Another
-
Politics5 days ago
Jega Charges Political Parties On Use Of Social Media
-
Business5 days ago
Abuja Set To Host Top 100 Professionals, Entrepreneurs
-
Politics5 days ago
Ogunlewe, Duke Chart Path To Ministerial Nominees’ Screening
-
Politics5 days ago
Atiku Urges Implementation Of Uwais C’ttee’s Recommendations