Probe ‘Secret Burial’ Of 1,000 Soldiers By Insurgents, Atiku Dares Buhari …Military Denies Existence Of Secret Grave Yard
The presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has challenged President Muhammadu Buhari to probe the reported secret burial of 1,000 Nigerian soldiers killed by Boko Haram and ISWAP.
In a statement he signed yesterday, Atiku said that the Wall Street Journal’s report on the matter was saddening, adding that the attempt to hide the true state of the war on terror was heartbreaking and shocking.
Atiku said: “Heartbreak for the families and friends of those soldiers who, if the report is true, have lost their loved ones, without being allowed to bury them or even to have any sense of closure as regards their fate.
“Shocking that such a thing could happen under a democracy, such as Nigeria is supposed to be. I shudder to think that the cover-up of such an event of epic proportions can be true.
“The men and women of our armed forces are our first, second and last defence against our domestic and foreign enemies and should be treated with love, respect, dignity and appreciation for the invaluable service they render to Nigeria.
“I cannot fathom that in the space of a year, 1,000 of these great patriots were killed and buried secretly without their families being told. I hesitate to believe that deceit on such a grand scale is even possible.
“To ensure that we get to the bottom of this matter, I urge that a Judicial Commission of Inquiry headed by a non-partisan and reputable jurist, be inaugurated to investigate the findings of the Wall Street Journal.
“While this is occurring, I also strongly urge that a panel of inquiry comprising distinguished former military officers be set up to investigate and report to Nigerians the true state of the war on terror and what must be done to ensure Nigeria brings a speedy end to the ongoing insurgency.
“Nigeria must ensure prudent use of finances, so we can redistribute national resources in such a way that ensures that our military and security forces are well armed and well remunerated.
“Even the death of one soldier affects me. But the alleged cover-up of the deaths of one thousand soldiers is a national emergency that should shock all statesmen and leaders of thoughts into action to save Nigeria.”
But in a reaction to the report, the Military High Command, yesterday, decried what it described as a misinformed publication and a figment of the imagination of Wall Street Journal alleging that secret burial sites where troops killed by Boko Haram are buried silently exist, noting that the writer of the publication lacks knowledge of military valued ethos, and traditions on treatment of fallen heroes.
This was contained in a statement titled ‘There Are No Secret Graveyards in the North East Theatre’, signed by the Acting Director, Defence Information, Col Onyema Nwachukwu.
It reads, “The Defence Headquarters has noted with dismay an Online Article by “Wall Street Journal” purporting that the Nigerian Military maintains secret graveyards in the North East theatre of operation.
“This insinuation can only emanate from an uninformed position of the author of the said publication.
“It, therefore, becomes necessary to inform the public that the Armed Forces of Nigeria have a rich and solemn tradition for the interment of our fallen heroes.
“Therefore, it must be unambiguously clarified that the Armed Forces of Nigeria does not indulge in secret burials, as it is sacrilegious and a profanity to extant ethos and traditions of the Nigerian military.
“In tandem with the traditions of the Armed Forces, fallen heroes are duly honoured and paid the last respect in befitting military funeral of international standard, featuring funeral parade, grave site oration, solemn prayers for the repose of departed souls by Islamic and Christian clerics, as well as gun salutes, aside other military funeral rites.
“The cemetery described in the publication, which is situated in Maimalari Military Cantonment is an officially designated military cemetery for the Armed Forces of Nigeria in the North East theatre, with a Cenotaph erected in honour of our fallen heroes.
“The official cemetery has played host to several national and international dignitaries, where wreaths were laid in honour of the fallen heroes.
“It is therefore a far cry from the sacrilegious impression being painted by “Wall Street Journal”.
“The Defence Headquarters, therefore, urges members of the Armed Forces and the general public to disregard such a misinformed publication and see it as a figment of the imagination of the writer, whose knowledge of military valued ethos and traditions is grossly misplaced.”
The Wall Street Journal had reported that at the northern edge of this city’s sprawling military base, a vast field of churned soil conceals the hidden toll of a deadly offensive by the allies of Islamic State.
After dark, the bodies of soldiers are covertly transported from a mortuary that at times gets so crowded the corpses are delivered by truck, according to Nigerian soldiers, diplomats and a senior government official.
The bodies are laid by flashlight into trenches dug by infantrymen or local villagers paid a few dollars per shift.
“Several of my comrades were buried in unmarked graves at night,” said a soldier from the Maimalari barracks, where more than 1,000 soldiers are based.
“They are dying and being deleted from history.”
The secret graveyard at Maimalari isn’t the only one in Nigeria’s troubled North-East, the senior government official said.
Front Pix
‘Rivers Tops Destination For Investments, Tourism’ As RSG Unveils …‘#OurStateOurResponsibility’ Campaign
As the Rivers State Ministry of Information and Communications kicks off its campaign in promoting the potentials and opportunities that are in the state, Parmenent Secretary, Paulinus Nsirim has affirmed that the state remains a top destination in investments and business in the country.
Nsirim made the assertion when he led directors and top staff of the Ministry in an advocacy visit on the campaign, “#OurStateOurResponsibility” at the Rivers State Newspaper Corporation yesterday in Port Harcourt.
The permanent secretary stated that the campaign is to further drive the milestones recorded by the Chief Nyesom Wike-led administration, which in the past four years, have transformed state infrastructure and security for better business climate.
Already, he submitted that efforts being made by government have yielded dividends with the state hosting over 20 local and international events cutting across sports events, conferences, conventions and fairs.
He listed some of the events hosted in Port Harcourt, the state capital, to include the 2016 Annual Conference and Gala Nite of 12th Africa Movie Academy Award (AMA), 2016 Annual General Conference of Magistrates Association of Nigeria, 2016 and 2017 editions of the Annual Nigerian Editors’ Conference (ANEC) of the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE), 56th Annual General Conference of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), two Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Conventions in 2016 and 2017, West African Architecture Fair, Rotary International Regional Meeting, Yobo Testimonial International Match in 2016, and African Bar Association (AfBA) Conference in 2017, all in Port Harcourt.
Others include the 12th General Synod of the Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion in 2017, 2018 PDP Presidential Primary, Retreat of the House of Representatives Committee on Banking and Currency, 6th Anniversary of the Science Teachers’ Association of Nigeria (STAN), Miss University Africa 2017, Port Harcourt Great Gospel Crusade by CFAN in 2018, Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) Holy Ghost Rally, Super Eagles versus Congo DRC in 2018, NAFEST 2018, African Wrestling Championships 2018, 2019 African Badminton Championship and the Turkish Airline flights from Istanbul, Turkey in 2019, among others.
Nsirim noted that all the events attracted both local and international participants from across all continents, who took time out to visit various tourists’ attractions, clubs, ancient monuments, historical museums and cultural centres, and enjoyed Rivers’ hospitality and cuisines without any security breaches and untoward incidents.
All these events, Nsirim opined, were pointers to the fact that the state was making progress as best investment and business destination in the country despite attempts by unpatriotic persons to de-market it.
He expressed regrets over efforts to gloss over those achievements, as the state was last year ranked as the second strongest economy after Lagos, insisting that “Business thrives here, and we are naturally a welcoming people. It has been our tradition”.
Besides the rating, the permanent secretary said that in the past four years, the state has continued to build on its economic potential, as the state now houses the biggest supermarket in West Africa – NEXT -, and the largest privately-owned gas processing plant at Rumuji in Emohua Local Government Area.
To further build on these gains, he emphasized that the state now has some of the best road and healthcare infrastructure, solid rating on ease of doing business, and improved security architecture with recent integrated “Operation Sting” to secure lives and properties.
Nsirim revealed that in the next few weeks, the ministry would take the campaign to private sector stakeholders, particularly in the media, as he called on the citizenry to promote the state, just as he explained that, “if the economy of the state gets better, all of us will benefit”.
Responding, General Manager of the Rivers State Newspaper Corporation, Mr Vincent Ake pledged the support of The Tide newspapers to the new campaign.
He gave knocks on those who have painted the state in bad light in the past, and assured that the corporation would do all in its powers to re-orientate the people for a better state.
In this light, he explained that the new campaign would give a new positive narrative of the state, emphasising, “We are saying that the people need to know all these, and if we don’t blow our trumpet, nobody will. We must put it out there for the people to know. We assure the ministry of our commitment to do the needful”.
By: Kevin Nengia & Beemene Taneh
Tribunal: Buhari, APC Closure Of Case, Tactical Withdrawal -PDP
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has reacted to the sudden closure of defence by President Muhammadu Buhari and the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal, yesterday.
The PDP described Buhari and the APC’s action as a tactical withdrawal and acceptance of defeat based on the overwhelming evidence provided by the opposition to prove its case.
It would be recalled that Buhari and APC had, yesterday, closed their defence before the tribunal.
Buhari’s lead lawyer, Wole Olanipekun (SAN) and lead lawyer to the APC, Lateef Fagbemi announced that the 2nd and 3rd respondents were closing their defence in the case.
Buhari was expected to produce more witnesses, yesterday, but his lawyer told the court that, having reviewed their case and evidence led so far, they were satisfied that they had done enough to earn victory.
In a tweet via its official Twitter handle, yesterday, PDP noted that while Buhari used only two out of six days allocated to him to present witnesses, the APC did not call any witness at all.
PDP wrote, “Breaking News! President @Mbuhari and his Party, the @OfficialAPCNg made a tactical withdrawal at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal.
“@Mbuhari used only 2 days of his 6 days while the APC did not present a single witness or evidence. It’s time to #RescueNigeria.”
However, President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, announced his decision to close his defence to the petition the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and its candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, filed to nullify his re-election.
Buhari, through his lead counsel, Chief Wole Olanipekun, SAN, said he took the decision after he carefully studied the case PDP and Atiku lodged against him before the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Abuja.
At the resumed proceeding on the matter, Olanipekun said his client, haven considered the totality of evidence before the tribunal, decided that there was no need to further waste the time of the court.
“My lords, we have studied the hardware, software and even hardcopy of the petition and evidence presented by the petitioners, vis-à-vis the issues, which in our humble view, are in contention and evidence.
“That is, issues that have been ventilated in this court and not outside. We have come to the decision that it is time that we restrict the legal dwell to the four corners of this court.
“We are very satisfied with the evidence we have led and will be closing the case of the 2nd Respondent within the four walls of this court, where we were trained to operate.
“I had indeed assured your lordships two days ago that when we start, there would be no going back”, Olanipekun stated.
Immediately after Buhari’s lawyer ended his submission, counsel to the All Progressives Congress (APC), Prince Lateef Fagbemi, SAN, also informed the tribunal that the party resolved not to call any witness in the matter.
He said: “In the normal course of events, it is the turn of the 3rd respondent to open its defence. I have ruminated over whether to talk now or later. I am eternally grateful to the petitioners for doing such a great work by providing us the ammunition for defence. Haven considered all the evidence, we believe there is no point in indulging in an over-kill exercise.
“In the circumstance, we will be closing our case. We, the 3rd respondent, announce that we are satisfied with the cross-examination and evidence proffered.
“In the circumstance, I, as leader of this team, announce the closure of the case of the 3rd respondent”.
However, he urged the tribunal to grant the respondents till Monday to procure some documents they would need to file their final written addresses.
“There are some documents that would be germane to our written address”, he added.
His request was further amplified by Buhari’s lawyer, who said the respondents would need time to look at some of the evidence already laid before the tribunal.
On his part, counsel to the petitioners, Dr. Livy Uzoukwu, SAN, thanked the tribunal for accommodating all the parties thus far.
He said his clients had premised the move by both APC and Buhari, saying all they did in the case was “to save face.
“I further thank them for neither wasting the time of the court nor that of the politicians”, Uzoukwu added.
He pleaded that since there are three respondents to the petition, the petitioners should be granted seven days to file their final written address.
In a ruling, the Justice Mohammed Garba-led five-member panel, granted Fagbemi’s request and directed the respondents to within three days from Monday, file their final written addresses.
The tribunal ordered that the petitioners should, upon receipt of the addresses, take seven days afterwards to file their own.
It held that the respondent are at liberty to within two days after the petitioners had filed their process, reply on points of law.
Garba ordered that filing and exchange of processes by the parties should be concluded before August 16, even as he adjourned further proceedings till August 21 for adoption of all the final written addresses.
After the adoption of addresses by all the parties, the tribunal will fix a date for judgement.
The president had between Monday and Wednesday, presented a total of seven witnesses that testified before the tribunal.
The petitioners had on July 19, closed their case after they called a total of 62 witnesses and tendered over 40,000 documents.
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), which is the first respondent in the matter, had informed the court that it would not call any witness to defend the petition, saying it would rely on responses of all the petitioners’ witnesses that were cross-examined.
It would be recalled that the electoral body had on February 27, declared that Buhari won the presidential contest with 15,191,847 votes to defeat his closest rivalry, Atiku, who it said polled a total of 11,262,978 votes.
However, in their joint petition marked CA/PEPC/002/2019, Atiku and his party, insisted that data they secured from INEC’s server, revealed that they defeated Buhari with over 1.6million votes.
They argued that proper collation and summation of the presidential election results would show that contrary to what INEC declared, Atiku, garnered a total of 18,356,732 votes, ahead of Buhari, who they said, got a total of 16,741,430 votes.
The petitioners alleged that INEC had at various stages of the presidential election, unlawful allocated votes to Buhari, saying they would adduce oral and documentary evidence to show that result of the election as announced by the electoral body, did not represent the lawful valid votes cast.
Atiku and PDP alleged that in some states, INEC deducted lawful votes that accrued to him, in its bid to ensure that Buhari was returned back to office.
Specifically, they are seeking the following reliefs: “That it may be determined that the 2nd Respondent (Buhari) was not duly elected by a majority of lawful votes cast in the said election and therefore the declaration and return of the 2nd Respondent by the 1st Respondent as the President of Nigeria is unlawful, undue, null, void and of no effect.
“That it may be determined that the 1st Petitioner (Atiku) was duly and validly elected and ought to be returned as President of Nigeria, having polled the highest number of lawful votes cast at the election to the office of the President of Nigeria held on 23rd February, 2019 and having satisfied the constitutional requirements for the said election.
“An order directing the 1st Respondent (INEC) to issue Certificate of Return to the 1st Petitioner as the duly elected President of Nigeria.
“That it may be determined that the 2nd Respondent was at the time of the election not qualified to contest the said election.
“That it may be determined that the 2nd Respondent submitted to the commission affidavit containing false information of a fundamental nature in aid of his qualification for the said election”.
In the alternative, “That the election to the office of the President of Nigeria held on 23rd February 2019 be nullified and a fresh election ordered”.
However, all the respondents had since filed processes wherein they urged the tribunal to dismiss the petition as lacking in merit.
Buhari insisted that every aspect of the petition grounded on or relating to electronic data purportedly retrieved or downloaded from INEC’s server were liable to be struck out, “same being incompetent and not rooted in any existing legislation”.
He said: “That there were no incidences of corrupt practices at the election of 23rd February, 20l9, as alleged by the Petitioners; and that the declaration and return of the respondent President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria is valid and in compliance with the provisions of the Constitution, the Electoral Act, and all other Laws, Rules, Guidelines and Regulations, regulating the election.
“That the election of the respondent as the elected President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria is valid and was conducted in substantial compliance with the provisions of the Electoral Act.
“Contrary to paragraph 17 of the petition, the respondent states that the petitioners scored a total of 11,262,978 votes, trailing far behind the respondent who scored a total of 15,191,847 votes, with a margin of 3.328.869 votes”.
Insisting that he validly earned the number of votes that were credited to him by INEC, Buhari, said there was “nothing affecting the integrity of the election as there was nothing untoward on the Form ECBDM and no calculation errors can he revealed by any genuine forensic examination or statistical analysis in respect of the election.
“The 1st respondent was duly elected by the majority of lawful votes cast at the election to the office of the President, and shall at the trial, rely on (NBC FORMS 3C8 MA) and ECBE, issued by the 1st respondent at the election.
“The respondent further states that he did not only score majority of lawful votes cast at the election into the office of President of Nigeria at the election of 23rd February, 2019, convincingly, but also had/has the requisite constitutional spread of one-quarter of the total number of votes cast in more than two-thirds of the States of the Federation”, Buhari argued.
Insecurity: Nigeria Fast Losing Its Reputation, NIPR Warns
The Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), yesterday, warned that Nigeria is fast losing its reputation as a result of the widespread insecurity and crisis fuelled by divisive elements across the country.
Speaking in Abuja, at the monthly meeting of the Federal Capital Territory Chapter of the NIPR, President and Council of the NIPR, Mallam Mukhtar Sirajo, disclosed that unless something was done to arrest the negative situation and protect Nigeria’s positive reputation, the country would fail to attract the much-needed capital that are needed to drive the country’s growth and development.
He advised that the leadership of the country should try as much as possible to present the country in good light and downplay the attributes that would give the country bad names, while efforts must be geared towards working on the negative attributes to transform them to positives.
He said, “As I am talking to you right now, we are worried about the reputation of this country at the moment. We need to tell ourselves the truth that we need to do something about our own reputation; and where do we start from; from telling ourselves the home truth. How do we get back to that cohesive Nigeria that we used to have in which we all believe that we are one; we did not care what religion we profess; what tribal or ethnic groups we belonged to.
“There was a time that this was the main thing in the country, but today you hear this crisis here, that crisis there; this stereotype here, that stereotype there. It does not do any good for our reputation.
“When a country does not have a good reputation, even investors are afraid to come there, because according to capitalists, capital is a coward; it does not go where there is no security.
“We need to work on our reputation, so that capital will not continue to flee from us. We should rather have a reputation that would be pulling capital into our country.”
Sirajo, who also commissioned a bus bought by the FCT Chapter, further stated that the national body of the NIPR was planning on organizing a reputation summit to address most of the challenges that beset the country with the aim of finding a lasting solution to them.
“What the national body is thinking of doing at the moment is to organise a reputation summit for the country. Where Nigerians of all hues, all shades would gather, talk to one another in a very honest but respectful manner; ask the necessary questions, where we missed it; so that we can begin to retrace our steps and go back to that Nigeria, with a view to making things better for ourselves,” he explained.
Also speaking, a lecturer at the Department of Mass Communication of Bayero University Kano, Dr. Bala Muhammad, highlighted the fact that reputation is the most important asset any country and organization can have.
According to him, the leadership of the country and public relations practitioner must try as much as possible to protect the good reputation of the country and businesses in the country, especially with the rising trend of fake news and hate speech, which according to him, are capable of destroying reputation within seconds.
He said, “When you have a good name, you want to protect it and want your children to protect your good name and that is reputation. Reputation is part of public relations and it is the duty of all public relations practitioners to ensure that they protect this reputation, because you cannot buy it in the market.
“You can buy technology in the market, you can buy capital in the bank; you can go to bank and borrow capital, but reputation is something money can never buy.”
Worried by the spate of reputation challenges presently confronting the nation, the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), said it would soon convene a national summit involving key stakeholders, with a view to dissecting the image problem of the country and chart a new way forward.
