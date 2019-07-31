Front Pix
Senate Confirms Buhari’s 43 Ministerial Nominees
By: Nneka Amaechi-Nnadi, Abuja
The Senate, yesterday, after five days screening exercise, confirmed President Muhammadu Buhari’s 43 ministerial nominees who appeared before it.
Those confirmed are Ikechukwu Oga (Abia), Mohammed Musa Bello (Adamawa), Godswill Akpabio (Akwa Ibom), Chris Ngige (Anambra), Sharon Ikeazor (Anambra), Adamu Adamu (Bauchi), Maryam Katagum (Bauchi), and Timi Sylva (Bayelsa).
Others are George Akume (Benue), Mustapha Baba Shehuri (Borno), Goddy Jedy-Agba (Cross River), Festus Keyamo (Delta), Ogbonnaya Onu (Ebonyi), Osagie Enakhire (Edo), Clement Agba (Edo), Adeniyi Adebayo (Ekiti), Geofrey Onyeama (Enugu), Ali Issa Fantami (Gombe), Emeka Nwajiuba (Imo), Suleiman Adamu (Jigawa), Zainab Ahmed (Kaduna), Mohammed Mahmoud (Kaduna), Sabo Nanunu (Kano), Bashir Salihi Magashi (Kano), Hadi Sirika (Katsina), Abubakar Malami (Kebbi), Ahmadu Tijani (Kogi), Lai Mohammed (Kwara), Gbemisola Saraki (Kwara), Raji Fashola (Lagos), Olorunnimbe Momora (Lagos), Muhammed Abdullahi (Nasarawa), and Zubeira Dada (Niger).
The rest are Olamilekan Adegbite (Ogun), Tayo Alasoadura (Ondo), Rauf Aregbesola (Osun), Sunday Dare (Oyo), Pauline Tallen (Plateau), Rotimi Amaechi (Rivers), Muhammadu Maigari Dingyadi (Sokoto), Saleh Mohammed (Taraba), Abubakar Aliyu (Yobe), and Sadiya Umar Farouk (Zamfara).
The President of the Senate, Dr Ahmad Lawan, had ratified the ministers’ nomination through a voice vote in favour of the nominees as he read out their individual names.
Meanwhile, a former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode, yesterday, faulted the screening process adopted by the Senate.
He said the screening of some ministerial nominees by simply asking them to “bow and go” was “a display of comic relief.”
In a series of tweets, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain insisted that the current screening was a “pitiful joke.”
He tweeted: “When I was nominated to be a minister by OBJ 13 years ago in 2006, I was screened by the Senate for no less than two hours and 30 gruelling and very difficult minutes on live television. There is no question that they did not ask me, and there is none that I did not answer.
“In those days, the Senate had great men and powerful intellectuals in its ranks. What we see today in the name of ministerial screening is a pitiful joke.
“Smile, show your teeth, bow and go” is NOT screening: It is a crass display of comic relief which is far below the Senate”, he lamented.
Since the commencement of the screening, last Wednesday, the Senate had asked several of the ministerial nominees to take a “bow and go”.
The Senate refused to quiz some ministerial nominees because they were former lawmakers.
Wike Queries RSU VC Over Shooting On Campus … Demands Written Explanation Within 24 Hours As Gunmen Kill Final Year Student, Injure Another
The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, has formally queried the Vice Chancellor of the Rivers State University, Prof Blessing Didia over reports of shooting within the school’s campus.
Wike also queried the vice chancellor over recent rampant complaints of ‘sorting’ within the university system.
A statement by the Special Assistant to the Rivers State Governor on Electronic Media, Simeon Nwakaudu, yesterday, quoted the governor as directing the vice chancellor of the Rivers State University to respond to the query in writing within 24 hours.
It would be recalled that the communities around the Rivers State University (RSU), Nkpolu-Orowurukwo in Port Harcourt City Local Government Area were thrown into anxiety and palpable fear, last Monday, following the killing of a final year student of the institution who was shot dead in front of the female hostel by unknown gunmen.
The victim, who was identified as Prince Tuaka, a final year student of the Faculty of Agriculture was reportedly shot in the head by unidentified cultists at the front of NDDC Female Hostel opposite the popular Love Garden in the university.
An eyewitness account has it that the gunmen, numbering over 10 and dressed in black attires, had positioned themselves within the routes to the NDDC Female Hostel and park in the school campus, unknown to the victim that his assailants were trailing him from the lecture hall where he was coming from.
The source further said that the hoodlums, on sighting their victim, opened fire on him, adding that the bullet hit him on the head, and he fell down.
He was rushed to the university hospital but later moved to Rivers State University Teaching Hospital where he was confirmed dead.
According to the source, the hoodlums shot sporadically for over an hour without any challenge from both police and the school security men in the campus, adding that students and lecturers within the vicinity of the incident scampered for safety and took to their heels to avoid being hit by stray bullets.
Our correspondent, who visited the scene of the incident in the university, reports that students were seen in their groups discussing the incident and their fate on the porous security situation in the university.
The students called on the university authority to address the deteriorating security situation in the school.
Our correspondent further reports that cultism, insecurity and other anti-social activities have become a recurring decimal in the university campus in recent times, and a major challenge confronting the university management led by Prof Blessing Chimezie Didia.
Speaking to journalists at the school campus on the incident, President of Students’ Union Government (SUG) in the university, Comrade Elvis Osima Gogo, said the incident happened at 4pm, adding that the students had rushed the victim to hospital.
He described the incident as very unfortunate, and urged students to go about their normal academic activities as the students’ leadership was on top of the situation.
The university’s Public Relations Officer, Mr Gonee as well as the Registrar, Mr Enyindah Sydney, refused to pick calls or respond to text messages from our correspondent in respect of the matter as at the time of filing this report.
When contacted, the Rivers State Police Command’s spokesman, DSP Nnamdi Omoni, who confirmed the incident, however, said that investigation has been launched to uncover the suspects and unravel the circumstances of the murder.
Buhari’s Ministers: What Deal For Rivers
After a long wait for President Muhammadu Buhari to pick ministers for his second term in office, he eventually did so with the presentation for screening by the Senate, a complement of 43 nominees, comprising 36 men and seven women; none of whom was less than 35 years of age. The list indicated that 11 of the previous ministers were returning, while 32 new ones are coming on board. Five states had two nominees each and the rest were availed just one nominee each. Expectedly, the list attracted mixed reactions from Nigerians and foreigners alike as some of its features were simply inexplicable even by the most intrepid political pundits in the country.
For the Rivers State, the story was not different as the sole nominee – Rotimi Chibuike Amaechi, did not attract less concern – both for his supporters and those who had crossed his path with bitter experiences in the past along his political trajectory, as one of the most privileged Nigerians to occupy public office serially, at both state and national levels. It was therefore not difficult for questions to arise over what the Rivers State will face in Buhari’s second term, with Amaechi as the minister representing the state.
Concern over Amaechi’s proclivities as minister in Buhari’ second term could not have been raised better than by the Senate Minority Leader – the erudite Senator Enyinnaya Harcourt Abaribe, (representing Abia East) who during the ministerial screening last week, and in very clear terms, advised the former that as Minister he is to serve the entire country “including Rivers State”. Abaribe went on to appeal to the nominee that as Minister from and representing the Rivers State, Amaechi should see himself as a critical stakeholder in the entrenchment and sustenance of peace and progress in the state. To round off his message to Amaechi, Abaribe urged him not to forget the revitalisation of the Eastern Corridor of the country’s railway system which starts from Port Harcourt and runs across the South East and all through to the North East of the country.
The circumstance under which the Senator from Abia State was constrained to lecture a ministerial nominee from Rivers State on the benefits of peace in the latter’s own state, may seem out of place.
However, at the risk of sounding immodest but with no pun intended, it can be stated here that Amaechi had by his acts of commission and omission in the past, wittingly earned for himself the odious image of an incubus, that is determined to destroy whatever he fails to control in the state.
This self-serving agenda of his, manifested at least in several areas of interface between the Federal Ministry of Transportation which he served as its head in the first term of President Muhammadu Buhari, and is likely to be re-posted there for the second term. While the universal homily holds that “Charity begins at home”, Amaechi seemed to have reversed it with a mindset of “Charity begins abroad and dies at home”.
As an individual who the good people of Rivers State honoured specially with the rare privilege of serving unprecedentedly as Speaker of Rivers State House of Assembly for two terms of eight years, and as governor for another two terms of eight years, the least to be expected from him was to lead in the transformation of the state to the next level in development, by utilising any opportunity he finds at his disposal, beyond his tenures in the previous elevated public offices. To accentuate his humongous indebtedness to the state was that even his elevation to the office of Minister, was facilitated during his tenure as governor of the Rivers State.
However, rather than meet public expectation with respect to building up the state as a partner in progress with the succeeding administration of Nyesom Wike, he elected to operate as a reducing agent as far as any of the goodies from the federal government that was designated for the Rivers State is concerned. A stock taking exercise on the ‘contributions’ to Rivers State by Amaechi as Minister of Transportation during Buhari’s first term will not exclude the avoidable collapse of the two major seaports of Port Harcourt and Onne, the blight of the Eastern Railway Corridor and the shenanigans surrounding the remodelling of the Port Harcourt Airport – all under his ministry.
Against the backdrop of the foregoing, Amaechi’s re-appointment by Buhari as minister representing Rivers State in the second term in office, does not just elicit concern, but is seen by many as essentially ominous, thereby putting the federal government on the block to assuage the fears around such a dispensation, within the state and elsewhere. It is not out of place to appreciate that even Abaribe’s Senate floor appeal to Amaechi, not to forget the revival of the Eastern Corridor of the country’s railway system, is associated remotely or otherwise, with this fear.
Yet, Amaechi does not need to carry, and has nothing to benefit from carrying continuously, the toga of a vindictive spoilsport in Buhari’s second term. All he has to do is to be friendly to the government and people of the Rivers State. In fact, by so doing, he will not only atone for his sins against the state, but also prove most eloquently, that President Buhari does not harbour any malevolent agenda for the state, in his second term.
