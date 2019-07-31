Opinion
‘Operation Sting’ And Rivers Security
By: Sylvia ThankGod-Amadi
Apart from States in the North-Eastern part of Nigeria that have become synonymous with incessant terrorists’ attacks, Rivers State is one state that has faced major security challenges in recent time, especially in the areas of kidnapping, brutal killings, cultism, armed robbery and community conflicts.
Insecurity, we know, irrespective of the level and nature of manifestation, remains an insidious threat to our individual and collective development and prosperity. The State, of course, is yet to take stock of its social and economic losses as a result of this ugly situation.
This was why when the news of the inauguration of a new security outfit by the Executive Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, was aired last week, residents of the State felt an air of relief.
Such feeling, I believe, may not have been borne out of any conviction of total suppression of crime in the state, I suppose that people were relieved because a road map towards the eventual suppression of crime in the state had been charted. And for me, it is a renewed effort to stamp out criminality.
At least, it was an indication of His Excellency’s desire and resolve to “effectively tackle both the sources and drivers of insecurity in their diverse criminal manifestations and operations and nip them in their buds”.
This, he confirmed, when he said at the inauguration on Friday that the outfit was a major move to improve the security of lives and property “with the aim of tackling criminal elements and reducing crime and criminality in all parts of the State.”
Actually, Rivers people had contemplated a dawn of a more localized security outfit like such that is obtainable in Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area, ONELGA. It is believed that membership of such localised group would be drawn from among those who have borne the brunt of the criminals’ activities and are more likely to put in their best in the fight against criminality.
For this reason, while some people applaud the initiative as a good one, others are already expressing fears about the security operatives that will be in charge of these assignments, especially the police.
There are, therefore, insinuations that the police will definitely frustrate the effort of the government by turning it into a money-making venture. They call for proper measures to be put in place so as to checkmate the activities of the security operatives on the road if success must be recorded at the end of the day.
On the contrary, the initiative of the state government, irrespective of who steers it, if properly harnessed, has the potential to rout criminality out of existence and create, sustain the right social environment to drive our development.
This is quite possible and achievable if members of the Rivers State security outfit, ‘Operation Sting’, can borrow a leaf from other successful crime-fighting outfits. They can go far if only they can maintain strict facelessness. Original and Special Anti-Robbery Squad succeeded because of its adoption of facelessness and mode of operation.
‘Operation Sting’ members can as well operate in plain clothes, use plain vehicles that cannot be associated with a security or any government agency. Avoidance of unnecessary exposure, yet fully combatant and combat-ready at all times remains a sure way in which the element of surprise is hardly destroyed.
They are to respond instantly to cases as they occur. For it to be effective, it needs to be under someone who will instantly call them out as incidents occur; someone who will monitor and modify their operations as they progress. Such functions can’t be performed by a leader from a distance.
Given the extent of the state government’s commitment to making sure that every nook and cranny of the state is covered by the project, it behoves every hand to be on deck to ensure its workability.
I think that what is important in this regard is the realization of the fact that “Operation Sting is our own specialised and dedicated security initiative, fully funded by the Rivers State Government,” according to the State governor.
Therefore, it must be imprinted in the minds of all the operatives that it is compelling on all to bring all elements of power to bear against every security threat to our state, our persons and our property, hence attempts to deviate from the original concept must be avoided.
Opinion
Towards Better Marine Transportation
Transportation which involves the movement of goods and people from one area to the other can be aptly described as the life-wire of any society. This is because the optimal utilisation of available resources and the level of socio-economic advancement depends on the efficiency of this sector.
In a place like Rivers State where we have the upland and riverine communities, the people depend on road and marine transportation for their various businesses. But while the government has given attention to road transportation by building more roads, flyovers and repairing of bad ones, as well as providing more commercial vehicles at subsidised rates, the same cannot be said in the area of marine transportation.
For years, riverine communities like Bonny, Opobo, Okrika, Andoni, Kalabari etc, whose means of transportation has mostly been canoes and speed boats, have had many woes to tell. Many families have lost their beloved ones to the depths of the sea.
One of the causes of this loss of lives and property which has become recurrent event is the recklessness of boat drivers, who always throw caution to the wind. It is a common sight for those familiar with A.T.C jetty in Okrika to see drivers in the wee hours of the day, loading passengers into their boats without checking the working condition of the engine, thus leaving the passengers stranded in the middle of the sea most times.
The Nigerian Maritime and Safety Administration (NIMASA) should organize campaigns to sensitise boat drivers on safety measures such as the need to avoid overloading and overspeeding. This is because water transportation could be accident-prone as a result of the upsurge of passengers.
As a matter of safety, the use of life-jackets should be made compulsory for passengers. It is important these “little life-savers” are made available at every jetty, while passengers who fail to use them should be punished. This is because the security of life should be seen as a collective responsibility.
Also, NIMASA and Nigeria Inland Waterways Authority should discourage night movement. This is because it has been observed that most of the accidents occur in the night. A situation where drivers only make do with faint light provided by their small torchlights leaves much to be desired.
In addition, passengers should be enlightened on precautionary measures to be taken when faced with emergency situations. It is a wrong assumption that all riverine people are good swimmers.
It is noteworthy that the State government, under the leadership of Governor Nyesom Wike, has done a lot in the area of road transportation. The construction of several roads and the “operation zero potholes”, just to mention a few, are commendable. However, there is the need to replicate these developmental strides in other sub-sectors of transportation such as the marine. In this regard, the government should, through a PPP initiative, provide speed boats in order to subsidise water transportation fares. Government’s intervention in this will not only create employment opportunities for youths in these areas, but will also stem criminality in the State.
In the area of security on our waterways, it is quite unfortunate that several people have had many woes to tell. The worse hit are the people of Bonny, who suffer several attacks from sea pirates. Many ladies have been raped in such attacks, while some have lost their lives, money and other valuables. This is because in most of the attacks, the pirates always struggle to make away with the boat engines, leaving the passengers stranded at the mercy of the sea.
It is believed that the concept of government is a social contract between the people and the leaders.The people surrender their individual rights to the government and in turn deserve security from the government. This is why every eligible government is mandated to secure its citizens.
Even though, the security agents mount surveillance at strategic places on the sea, the State government still has more work to do to protect the lives and property of its citizenry. Opobo Unity Road should be completed for the people of Bonny, while NIMASA and other relevant authorities should ensure that boat drivers get adequate training on safety measures.
It is also imperative that our seas are devoid of endangering substances such as badges, pieces of burnt ships etc to avoid accidents on the waterways.
Ichi wrote from Port Harcourt.
Opinion
Appraising The Mercenary Culture
Bright Amirize
“Our values must be tested against fact and experience, so long as we recall that they demand deeds and not just words” – Barak Obama, in the Audacity of Hope.
A mercenary is one whoseactions, performances or duties do not derive from personal conviction, volition, or commitment, but largely from hope of personal gains or fear of penalty or exposure. To carry out a duty with some mask over the face points in that direction. Mercenaries operate not only in the battle fields but even in university lecture halls, sacred places and political terrains. Any duty in private or official capacity which does not flow from personal volition, conviction and commitment is a duty that would not yield lasting value to the performer.
The question of value has much to do with what an individual holds sacred as an ideal that he embraces with conviction, commitment and loyalty. From such platform arises what gives meaning to the individual in life and the motivating force in what he does or seeks.
Those who do not have such cherished orientation in life qualify to be classified as mercenaries or occupational misfits. Individuals find joy, satisfaction and personal fulfillment doing what gives them value and meaning, not derivable from pecuniary gains.
It is quite dehumanizing for any individual to function like a robot or automation, teleguided by an alien force, for sale or purchase, given the polite name of mercenary. It’s mere hypocrisy!
Nation-building is a sacred duty which cannot be undertaken without qualitative personal values that bear the stamp of conviction, commitment and loyalty, which we call patriotism. Those who go into politics without such personal orientation can be classified as mercenaries.
Wherever the aforementioned core values and personal orientations become the driving force in what an individual does, duty becomes not only a pleasure, but a mission. Unfortunately, many developing nations are usually infested by mercenaries in various callings and activities, arising from many factors. The situation becomes more pathetic for nations that discard merit and the principles of selectiveness and justice in public appointments. Nigeria chose that way, the harvest is here.
No matter what material gains that mercenaries make, they are usually short-changed and de-valued on the long-run. Human life on earth is not a cheap bargain or a one-sided cash-and-carry affair.
The mercenary culture had arisen in the Nigerian political activities largely because of foundational and structural imbalances which cannot be unshed away or whose existence cannot be denied. What we call corrupt practices, including election rigging and defection from one political party to another, are parts of the manifestations of what we fear to address, but postpone.
Patriotism in its true meaning derives from a purpose-driven and value-based national ideology, whereby service rather than wealth and fame drive and define political career. So far, this foundation or orientation is lacking in our political culture. The evolution of a personal or national political culture demands the articulation of enduring and qualitative values to which politicians must remain committed with unwavering loyalty. Perhaps, Nigeria is yet to develop a true national identity. When would that be?
Arising from unresolved national issues, defection is one evidence of political shenanigans which makes the average politician a mercenary who can put a price-tag on what he represents or the value he holds. He goes into the market perhaps not for himself alone but at best to make himself a commodity for and on behalf of his “constituency”. In a situation where personal merit and integrity do not count, a rat-race coupled with ruthless scrambles would win rather than honesty. A mere pyrrhic victory in the true sense!
There is a psychological law which stipulates that the mind works against an individual when, behind his activities and engagements, there are some fears, doubts, guilt-feeling or crisis of the conscience. In many cases, things would work out well on the short-term, but on the long-run, the individual would pay some sad prices for the wound inflicted on the conscience. Wherever there is a gap between good conscience or personal conviction and the duty or activity that one performs, there is a sad price to be paid, sooner or later. Wherever decisions and actions stray from personal conviction, derailment follows, in spite of hypocritical self-righteousness.
Dr. Amirize is a retired lecturer at the Rivers State University, Port Harcourt.
Opinion
Kidnapping: Approved By Default?
What are these, so withered, and so wild in their attire. That look not like inhabitants of the earth. And yet on it? – Banquo in Shakespeare’s Macbeth.
Often times, the society
rests its evils on the mantelpiece and cartel of the youth, and even sterotypes the youth in the manner of a wastrel.
Like Banquo who paints youth in the above pretty grim picture and confuses youth with something else, clothing it even in tattered garbs, the older generation of our society today, while trying to exonerate itself always, rambles round the wild excitement of the youth and lays all the bad deeds in the society on the totem pole of the youth.
The youth has been so turned into a mantra of fear, such that whenever armed robbers menace a neighbourhood, it is the youth; when a pipeline bursts in the Niger Delta, the youth is fingered; whenever PHED equipment get missing, it is the youth that steals them.
Nobody bothers to think about the innocence of youth, or make excuses for this special specie of mankind, which Dan Agbese describes as the dew on the blade of its grass; the mankind at its pristine, unspoilt best; the torch that guides mankind in its journey through the tunnel of life from one generation to another; the link between today and tomorrow, the age without care and responsibilities; the time approved by nature itself for everyone to sow bushels of wild oats.
The only time perhaps that the society remembers that youth for the good is during a football match when Nigeria manages a victory over poor Gabon or has a draw with Brazil. No more, no less.
Sometime ago, I was at a friend’s birthday party when an old man in his early sixties began to pour verbal venoms on the youths over criminal acts of kidnapping in the Niger Delta. Given the fact that kidnapping is a crime against humanity with the youths as the major culprits, most of us could not but share in his disappointment. But his attempts to paint his own generation in pretty terms, as well as absolving it of odious and retroactive complicity in the on-going maladies called kidnapping, drew reactions from some of us, who believe the new generation of youths is what the old approved by default.
The truth is that while the gales of kidnapping and the currents of terror that sweep through the Niger Dellta and different parts of the country, are by all standard, condemnable, it is hardly fair and self-deceptive for the older generation to excuse itself from the debaunchery of the youth that now constitutes a morbid speck on our society. To do so would amount to scratching the issue on the surface.
There is more to the myth surrounding this criminal act than what the older generation wants us to believe. I want to believe that the bushels of wild oats called kidnapping being sown by the youths would have been easier to uproot if they were not being nurtured by the older generation.
It is a known fact today that only a handful of our political leaders are not members of one secret cult or the other, or better still mentors of gangsters groups. In other words, the youths that carry out this dastardly act of kidnapping hardly operate all alone without the support and backing of the older generation, who often times manipulates the youth to act out a Hollywood Movie or American Ninja to protect their own selfish interest.
The society uses the youth for as many things as the number of atrocities in the society. Politicians use them for electoral manipulations and rigging, political thuggery and even murder of political opponents. Lecturers and school authorities exploit the youths’ skills, muscle and sinew to settle scores on campus. Land owners and warring communities use them for land internecine. Even common landlords use the youth to eject their tenants.
Hardly do we know that this habit of using the youth for nothing other than violence represents natural and logical progression down that precipice. The older generation has pushed the Humpty-Dumpty down the wall, all hope that he could be put together has always ended in vain.
How convenient now to wonder why the youths, the supposedly mankind’s morning, have invented their own world, the world of violence, kidnapping and secret cult? Pity.
Boye Salau
