Discipline, Hardwork, Antidote To Business Failure -Consultant
A business expert has blamed most small and medium enterprises (SME’s) failure on lack of discipline, hardwork and determination.
This was disclosed during an entrepreneurial seminar organised by the management of Rivers State Newspaper Corporation (RSNC), Publishers of The Tide for workers at the corporation in Port Harcourt recently.
The expert who is the Principal Consultant with VTB Consulting Limited, Mr Victor Briggs, said that most entrepreneurs found it difficult to separate their business fund from their personal/family funds.
Briggs reiterated that it takes a disciplined entrepreneur to do that, adding that indiscipline has limited the success of many businesses in Nigeria.
The consultant noted that some businesses also fail because “people lack the discipline to start small and grow big”, stating the need to undergo a training and also commence business with small money before putting all the capital into a new business.
Briggs also noted the place of hardwork in the success of any business as “nothing pays like hardwork and diligence on whatever anyone does”.
He stressed the need for every worker to determine to succeed in every step taken before retirement, adding that “the determination to never give up even in the face of challenges and business setbacks helps the business to grow to be the a biggest company like Dangote and others”.
On how to generate business idea, the resource person told workers that every business is expected to solve a particular problem in one’s environment.
He urged the workers to also discover their talents and skills which he said can also become a business idea that can be developed before retirement.
According to him, raising capital for a good business has been made simple by ways of forming co-operatives societies to access loans from government through banks.
Briggs encouraged the workers to utilize the opportunity provided by the seminar to plan ahead of time, adding that retiring without a plan leads to frustration and degeneration few months after retirement.
Funding, Major Factor Limiting Road Projects’ Completion -Fashola
The immediate past Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola, says funding is a major factor that limits the completion of strategic road projects across the country.
Fashola said this while responding to questions from senators at the ongoing ministerial screening by the Senate.
He said that the limited budget allocation for execution of critical infrastructure had resulted in government borrowing from multilateral corporations to fund the budget.
Fashola said that there was the need to explore other means of funding like raising infrastructure bond up to the tune of N10 trillion where Nigerians could also subscribe to the bond for critical infrastructure in the country.
He also said that there was the need to cash-back the budget to fund critical projects.
Fashola, however, said that in spite of the challenge of funding, his team had left the power, works and housing sectors better than they met it in 2015.
This, he said had resulted in the construction of some critical infrastructure on roads, housing and power.
He said that the ministry had secured the release of 720 stranded containers containing transmission equipment.
According to him, the equipment have been utilised to improve transmission lines across the country.
The former minster noted that the ministry had made significant efforts on off-grid electricity within the period of his stewardship.
Fashola listed the off-grid electricity executed by the government to include the electrification of Araria and Sura markets.
He said that a clear road map had been established for the electrification of other 350 markets and 37 federal universities using off-grid electricity.
The nominee also said that state governments were empowered by the constitution to generate, transmit and distribute power.
He explained further that there was the need for all stakeholders to support the regulators in the ministries to fully enforce the provision of the law in the discharge of their duties
In the road sector, Fashola said that the ministry was involved in the construction, rehabilitation of roads in the 36 sates of the federation.
He also said that construction of affordable housing projects were ongoing in 34 states, noting that some of the houses had been completed.
Fashola, who was questioned by senators on issues of power, works and housing sectors for almost an hour, was later asked to take a bow.
President of the Senate, Dr Ahmad Lawan in his submission, said there was the urgent need to evolve a comprehensive approach to raise fund for critical infrastructure in the country.
Abuja Set To Host Top 100 Professionals, Entrepreneurs
The LinkedInLocal Abuja host team yesterday said it was set to host the #LinkedInLocalAbuja, a strategic networking and gala to foster commercial connections and executive learning among top professionals, executives and entrepreneurs based in Abuja.
The Host Team Lead for FCT, Fifehanmi Bankole, said that the #LinkedInLocalAbuja would be held on Aug. 29, adding that the nominations were now open for the summit.
“Registration of Expression of Interest is to be received through an open, web-based process at www.linkedinlocalabuja.com.
“The probable participants, nominated from both the public and private sectors in recognition of their commitment to professional, career, commercial and national development are being pre-screened and pre-selected.
“This will be based on not only their LinkedIn affiliation but also on their level of expertise and experience and the ability to represent a range of local and global perspectives.
“It is generally about the future of work and specifically about the events on the theme: “Going Global: Creating Local Value for Global Relevance,” he said in a statement.
Bankole added: “In addition to an exclusive evening of robust dialogue, across-the-board networking and sumptuous dinner at the Rooftop of the luxurious Wells Carlton Hotel.
“Participants and organisations can subsequently request and be prioritised to benefit from expert guidance, evaluations and recommendations on how LinkedIn affiliation and engagement can impact and improve the results and productivity of their workforce – their most important asset.
“LinkedIn is the Worlds Number 1 platform for professional and corporate social networking and the premium global brand for strategic professional and commercial human capital engagement as well as a first-rate platform for executive learning and development.
“LinkedInLocal, launched by LinkedIn users is a global, open-source community of professionals, executives and entrepreneurs supported by LinkedIn.
Bankole said that guiding the development and implementation of this exclusive Strategic Networking and Dinner Gala were experienced subject matter experts and consummate LinkedIn users led by a Harvard University Certified Consultant and Executive Coach.
“The Host Team also include an erstwhile Director of Capability Development at the CBN, a Doctoral Researcher and veteran Learning Professionals.
“The LinkedInLocal Abuja Host Team whose remit is to ensure a unique, value-adding, elite and engaging experience believe that participants and premium partners will get immense benefits from the consequent connections and collaborations.
“This is as well as the comprehension of the overall LinkedIn value proposition in terms of Human Capital, Organisational and National Development.
“About 10 graduate volunteers are also given the opportunity to develop capacity, hone their employability skills and enhance their workplace readiness by assisting the Host Team for the execution of the project,” the statement said.
DPR Shuts 11 Petrol Outlets, Two Gas Plants In Delta
The Warri Zonal Office of the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) has sanctioned 11 petrol stations and two gas plants in Delta in two separate operations.
The erring petrol and gas stations were sealed in Warri and Asaba in the last one week.
Manager, Downstream of the DPR, Mr Nicholas Ogbe, told newsmen in Warri yesterday that the erring stations were shut over offences bordering on under-dispensing and operating without business names and valid licenses
The affected stations were:Total, Asholyn, Forte Oil, Mobil, Yins Petroleum, Pagson Limited, Esiton Oil, Vwede Oil, Hemson Gas plant and Esegbe Gas plant in the Warri axis.
Others were: Alpha Bykeez Limited and Dwell Pet both situated along the Okpanaun Road in Asaba.
Ogbe The Tide learnt, had led a team of the regulatory agency on surveillance in the Warri axis where nine filling stations and two gas plants were sealed.
Similarly Manager, Upstream of the DPR, , Mr Bright Ogbeni, had led the team to Asaba for a similar exercise and two erring petrol outlets were shut after inspecting several filling stations and gas plants amid heavy downpour.
Ogbe, who spoke on behalf of the Operations Controller, Warri Zonal office of the DPR, Mr Antai Asuquo, said the surveillance was to ascertain the marketers’ level of compliance with the agency’s rules of operation.
According to him, there are rules guiding the establishment and sales of petroleum and gas products.
He added that one of the statutory functions of the DPR was to monitor and regulate petroleum products, storage and sales.
“To operate gas plant and filling stations, you are expected to have a license, renew it when it has expired, if you don’t have, you need to come to DPR and get a license.
“You also need to have fire extinguisher, and train your staff. You cannot bring somebody to come and monitor the sales of gas without training the staff.
“If you train your staff, they will be able to dispense product, be it gas filling stations or petroleum filling stations,” he said.
Asuquo, who expressed joy at the level of compliance, said that the surveillance would be a continuous one so that consumers would always get value for their money.
“As required, we usually come out routinely to stations dispensing Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) to ensure they are dispensing the right quantities to the public.
“We go out on routine inspection, not only when there is fuel scarcity, to ensure the right quality and quantity of product is being delivered to the public at a good metre factor.
“We do this so that consumers can get value for their money.
“When you dispense PMS above the metre factor that is stipulated by the Federal Government, you are expected to pay a fine to the government.
“We do the surveillance weekly or bi-weekly. We do random check without notification because when the marketers know that we are not on the field, they readjust their dispensing pumps, ” he said.
The operations controller, who hailed the level of compliance, however, advised the marketers to follow proper channels while setting up gas or petrol stations.
He warned the defaulters that it was a criminal offence to remove the seal and dispense products without paying the necessary dues to the government.
“Before setting up a gas or filling station, you have to come to the DPR office for a license.
“There are processes, DPR officials will come for feasibility studies and others, if you meet the requirements, you will be issued a license,” he said.
Asuquo advised marketers to adhere strictly to the rules of the regulatory agency by acquiring valid licenses, renew it when necessary and dispense products at the right volume to the public.
