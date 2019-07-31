Politics
Ambode Debunks APC Defection Rumour
Former Governor of Lagos, Akinwunmi Ambode, has spoken on his rumoured planned defection from the All Progressives Congress, APC, to the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.
There have been speculations in some quarters that Ambode was disappointed he did not make the ministerial list President Muhammadu Buhari submitted to the Nigerian Senate.
Many had thought the nation’s leader would compensate Ambode for losing his return ticket to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.
Buhari picked two nominees from Lagos and Ambode lost out.
Those picked were ex Lagos Governor and immediate past Minister of Works, Power and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, and the Managing Director of Nigeria Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), Sen. Olorunnimbe Mamora.
But Habib Aruna, Ambode’s spokesman, in a terse statement last Monday night, said any information of his principal leaving the ruling party was “totally untrue”.
While debunking the news as an attempt to malign former Lagos helmsman, Aruna appealed to the public to disregard mischievous persons and their sponsors.
He said: “We enjoin the general public, particularly Lagosians to disregard the planted news by some faceless and mischievous individuals in some unknown blogs, who are hell bent on creating acrimonious situation, spreading fake news that the immediate past governor of Lagos State, HE. Akinwunmi Ambode has dumped the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) for the PDP.”
Politics
2019 Polls: ‘How Whatsapp Strengthens, Undermines Nigeria’s Democracy’
WhatsApp, a cross-platform messaging and voice over service owned by Facebook, strengthens accountability and promotes inclusion in Nigeria’s democracy, particularly in the conduct of the 2019 general elections, according to Uk-Nigeria research findings.
It, however, also promotes the spread of “fake news” around the elections, the findings said.
The research which was jointly conducted by the Centre for Democracy and Development (Nigeria) and University of Birmingham (UK) presented key findings from a WhatsApp-sponsored research project on the role of WhatsApp in Nigeria’s 2019 elections.
Drawing on citizen surveys and interviews with political campaigns, the report underlines the ways in which WhatsApp has promoted the spread of “fake news” around elections but had also strengthened accountability and promoted inclusion in other areas.
WhatsApp is the most popular messaging app in 40 African countries, including Nigeria, due to its low cost, encrypted messages, and the ability to easily share messages with both individuals and groups.
The aim of the research project was to shed light on how the app is influencing Nigerian elections, particularly in light of concerns, in Nigeria, and across the globe, about social media usage and the spread of “fake news”.
The report, released on Monday in Abuja, titled, WhatsApp and Nigeria’s 2019 Elections: Mobilising the People, Protecting the Vote, highlighted how politicians and their aides deployed the app in reaching a large group of followers.
While presenting the report at the Yar’Adua Centre in Abuja, leader of the research team, Jonathan Fisher of the University of Birmingham, said the app helped less traditional power players to enter into the political arena, especially tech-savvy youth.
The team also included Idayat Hassan of CDD Centre, Jamie Hitchen (Independent Consultant) and Nic Cheeseman (University of Birmingham).
The research consisted of 50 interviews with political campaigns, activists, scholars and experts in Abuja, Oyo and Kano and a citizen survey (n=1,005) and focus groups in Oyo and Kano states.
In terms of organisation, the report noted that the political use of WhatsApp was increasingly sophisticated and organised at the presidential level.
It stated that by setting up multiple overlapping WhatsApp groups, organisations such as the Buhari New Media Centre (BNMC) and Atikulated Youth Force (AYF) – set up to support, respectively, the campaigns of President Buhari and his main opponent, Atiku Abubakar, could send messages to tens of thousands of people at the touch of a button by forming hundreds of groups of 256 members.
Politics
Atiku Urges Implementation Of Uwais C’ttee’s Recommendations
Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, has called for the implementation of the recommendations of Justice UwaisElectoral Reforms Committee and the creation of Electoral Crimes Commission.
Atiku made the call in a statement on Monday in Abuja.
He said that although he is still challenging the 2019 elections results at the tribunal, he believe that a real leader did not just entail getting justice for the past but knowing that “prevention is better than cure.”
“I have been pondering on the question, how can Nigeria have credible elections.
“Our electoral system needs not just to be brought up to date, by the acceptance of the amendments to the Electoral Act passed by the 8th National Assembly, we also need to be up to tomorrow.
“This is by taking steps today to ensure that the lapses that made it possible for the 2019 elections to be manipulated or rigged are addressed,” he added.
Atiku said that one way of addressing the lapses is to implement the salient recommendations of Uwais committee and setting up Electoral Crimes Commission.
He said one of such recommendations, which would enhance the independence of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), was that the power to appoint the Chairman and board of the INEC be taken away from the President and given to the Judiciary.
“Of all three arms of government, the Judiciary is the least affected by elections, meaning that it has the highest objectivity in matters relating to INEC.
“It is, therefore, in the best position of the three arms, to appoint a chairman and board members for the electoral body that are impartial, competent and patriotic.
“This recommendation may seem like a small change, but my experience in life has taught me never to underestimate the big difference small changes can make,” he said.
He pointed out that Nigeria currently faces insecurity and economic revival as its major challenges.
Atiuk said that he did not believe in blaming, but leadership must be solution-oriented, not blame focused.
“This is why I proffer this patriotic advice. Nigeria must be great again and all hands must be on deck to achieve that,” he said.
Politics
People Wth Disabilities Want Inclusion In Governance
By: Taneh Beemene
The Joint National Association of People With Disabilities has called on the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike to consider the association in the appointment of commissioners and Special Assistants to give them a sense of belonging and direct representation in the scheme of things.
The Niger Delta Regional Chairman of the association, Comrade David Enogho made the call during the general congress of the Rivers State chapter of the association held at Approved School, Borikiri in Port Harcourt, recently.
Comrade Enogho who commended the Rivers State Governor for appointing an SA on Disability Matters in his first tenure urged the Governor to give more appointments to the Disability Community in Rivers State to give effective representation and a sense of belonging in the scheme of affairs of the State.
He urged the Governor to give consideration to the clusters that constitute the Disability Community in the state, namely the Blinds,the Deaf and the Physically Challenged.
Also speaking, the South-South Coordinator of the association, Comrade Fatai Onifade who observed the congress commended members of the association for their peaceful conduct during the congress.
Comrade Onifade who was represented by Comrade Igbuzor at the meeting also assured the committment of the association to protect the interest of the resolutions reached at the congress, part of which was the dissolution of the Kie Obomanu-led executive in the state.
The congress accused the devolved executive of gross misconduct such as; “ The interference into national matters of the association, frivivilous taxation on members, lack of accountability and self serving motives,” and urged the general public to dissociate from the desvolved executive on matters affecting the association.
The congress also constituted an eleven-man Caretaker Committee, representative of the various clusters of the association to run its affairs in Rivers State, pendiing the formal election of a new executive in the state.
In his speech, the new chairman of the Rivers State Chapter of the Association, Comrade Peter Job Wota thanked the congress for giving him the opportunity to serve the association as chairman.
He assured the commitment to propagate the welfare of members of the association at all times. Other officials appointed by the Congress to run the affairs of the association, include Comrades Ngo Nubaridoo, Secretay, Collins Akpanah, PRO, Chinonso Ejimozor, Treasurer, among others.
