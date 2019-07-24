PDP Flays APC’s S’Court Judgement Appeal

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has described as blasphemous the demand made by the All Progressives Congress (APC) on the Supreme Court to reverse its judgment on the Zamfara State elections.

The main opposition also said the move was an attempt to blackmail and set a landmine for the apex court, with intent to ambush and destroy the integrity of the court.

The APC had approached the Supreme Court pleading with the court to reverse its decision quashing the validity of its victory in all elective positions in the last general election and awarding same to the PDP.

In a statement by the spokesman for the PDP, Kola Ologbondiyan, the PDP added that the motive of the APC was to sequester the institution of the judiciary and foist a totalitarian order on the polity.

“It is also instructive to note that by asking the Supreme Court to embark on a journey to nowhere, the APC clearly sought to subvert our democratic system and surreptitiously force on Nigerians, a system that is completely alien to our constitutional democracy and outside the confines and dictates of the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

“APC’s demand is a direct threat to our democracy, peace and stability of our nation and shows its unwillingness, as a party, to abide by the rule of law,” the PDP spokesman said.