Dream Star Ladies Unveil Players For 2018/2019 Season

Dream Star Ladies of Lagos have unveiled Twenty Nine players for the 2018/2019 Nigeria Women Premier League season.

The unveiling took place at JJT park in Lagos on Monday.

A total of Twenty nine players were unveiled, led by the Captain, Judith Nwaogu and Vice Captain, Anuoluwapo Salisu alongside three goalkeepers, eleven defenders, ten midfielders and five strikers.

Experienced playmaker and midfield maestro, Zirike Elizabeth and Ajibade Agnes who joined from Sunshine Queens and Osun Babes respectively top the list of new additions into the squad. Other new signings include Ochulor Rosemary, (former Abia Angels), Bakare Shukura (former Niger Amazons) and Kitka Nenrot (former Invincible Angels).

in the pool of youngsters who are ready to mount the bigger stage in the coming season appear Omilana Faith, Kareem Esther, Ogundeko Tosin, Bankole Sofiat, Oladeji Bunmi and Olehi Hope. Others are Obasi Precious, Eze Onyekachi, Adugbe Olamide, Ogunwa Celestina and Effiong Dorcas.

The players expressed their delight to be part of the Lagos based team as they look forward to the start of the new season.

“We had fun at the unveiling, we were all excited to be at the venue, it was really beautiful

“We are ready to give our best to achieve our objectives”

Goalkeeper, Onyekachi Eze told Dream Stars Ladies Media.

Similarly, Dream Stars Ladies Captain, Judith Nwaogu also praised the club for organizing the unveiling In a different wa

“It was a cool outing for all of us, we all had fun.

“We want to appreciate the management for putting it together”

We are ready to repay the management’s support by giving our best in the NWPL.

Dream Stars Ladies Chairman, Mr. Abolore AbdulRahmon expressed his optimism ahead of the new season and urged the players to comport themselves on the field in a manner befitting of “The Pride Of Lagos”

“We want to maintain a brand devoid of unprofessionalism as we believe that as footballers these girls are fashionable, can model and entertain.”

“We need to distinguish ourselves as “Pride of Lagos” to show a class in representing the state of excellence.

“I am happy that the players understand our objectives, vision and policy.”

“The culture that surrounds Dream Stars is unique for every brand to associate with.”

In his words, the General Manager of the club, Mr Doyin Ijiwola felt “honored to be part of the Dream Stars project. The jersey unveil is the first of many great things to come”.

Dream Stars Ladies will play host to Edo Queens, today in the NWPL 2018/2019 opener.