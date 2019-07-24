Ayade’s Aide Dismisses Call For Gov’s Impeachment

An aide to Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River State, Linus Obogo, has reacted to a call by the defeated governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Eyo Ekpo for the impeachment of the governor.

The former Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice under Donald Duke, Barr Eyo Ekpo had called for the impeachment of Governor Ayade.

But Obogo has described the call as absurd and ludicrous.

Reacting to EyoEkpo’s call in a statement to our correspondent yesterday, Obogo who is the Deputy Chief Press Secretary to the Governor said, “The defeated SDP governorship candidate’s call is borne out of interminable frustration, having misapplied his life savings on a wild goose chase of becoming a governor in the March governorship election.”

He described Ekpo’s call as “an outright hate speech against Governor Ayade. The call is totally anti-democratic and an attempt to pitch a responsible organ of government such as the House of Assembly against a responsible leadership of another organ of government.”

Insisting that EyoEkpo should not remind the people of Cross River of the ignoble role he played that culminated in reducing the state to an orphan among the comity of states in Nigeria, Obogo added, “Characters like EyoEkpo are indicators of how generously forgiving Cross Riverians are, otherwise, people like him should not be walking the street, much else expressing views on how the state should be run.

“It would be recalled that under a government he served, Bakassi Peninsular was ceded to Cameroon. It was still under their watch, that Cross River amassed the most humongous debt than any state in Nigeria, which this current government is not only grappling to offset but has made it rather impossible to access any loan facility from the financial institution.”

Continuing, the Deputy Chief Press Secretary quipped: “Were it not in a society like ours where we forget and forgive so easily, People like Ekpo who as the Attorney-General looked the other way while the state chapter of the Nigerian Union of Journalist’s (NUJ) land was expropriated by individuals for the building of castles should be answering questions as to the propriety or otherwise of the action of displacing NUJ from its property.”