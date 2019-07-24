Ake Hails Rotary Club On Humanitarian Activities

The General Manager of Rivers State Newspaper Corporation (RSNC), Mr. Vincent Ake, has praised the Rotary Club of Port Harcourt District 9141 for its level of humanitarian activities in the society.

Ake, who made the commendation during a courtesy call by some members of the club in Port Harcourt said that the club’s activities were in line with the ideal of the corporation which is service to humanity.

The General Manager particularly praised the club for its vocational activities which he noted would reduce youth unemployment in the society.

He however stressed the need for the club to combine its humanitarian activities with public enlightenment campaign on the importance of a clean environment, stressing that people need to know that indiscriminate dumping of refuse into the environment was not in their interest.

Ake also assured the club of continuous partnership with a view to publicising the club’s activities to the society.

Earlier, the President of the Rotary Club of Port Harcourt District 9141, Rotarian Adaure Odu said that the courtesy call was meant to seek the support of the corporation towards publicising the activities of the club.

She said that the club’s emphasis was now focusing on the media with a view to letting people know of what it is doing for them.

Odu said that the club had embarked on a number of humanitarian activities, stressing that 15 youths were undergoing training in shoes production as well as fashion and designing.

She also said that free Hepatitis B screening was on going while water and sanitation facilities had been provided to some communities.

Odu solicited the support of the corporation for the coverage of its induction ceremony this Saturday.