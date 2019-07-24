33-Month Allocation: Suspended LG Bosses Call For Amosun’s Probe

A faction of the suspended local government chairmen in Ogun State, under the aegis of the Association of Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON) in the state, yesterday, called on the Governor Dapo Abiodun to probe his predecessor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, on how 33 months of local government allocations were spent.

The faction of the association made this call at a press conference in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

The Eighth House of Assembly had suspended all the 20 local government and 37 local government development area chairmen on the grounds of alleged financial misappropriation.

Meanwhile, a faction of the association, believed to be loyal to former governor, has threatened to take legal actions against the Ogun State Assembly over their ‘unconstitutional’ suspension.

The factional Chairman, who is also the Chairman of Odeda Local Government, Semiu Lawal made the call to the governor after claiming that they had no access to the local government allocation for 33 months during the administration of Amosun, and would not answer questions on how the money was spent.

He said: “The issue of anti-graft agency; they know what to do but, the only thing we have to say about that, is that from 2016 up to date we have had no access to any fund coming from the Federal Government. We knew nothing about the funds. So, we are not answerable on how the funds were spent or what happened to it and if any question is to be answered, the former administration should be questioned.

“Council chairmen do not have official cars, no impress and were subjects to ridicule by the last administration of Senator Ibikunle Amosun.