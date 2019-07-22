NYSC Donates Relief Materials To IDPs In Katsina

The National Youths Service Corps (NYSC) has donated relief materials to some Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Katsina State.

This is contained in a statement signed by its Public Relations Officer, Mr Alex Obemeata, and made available to newsmen yesterday in Katsina.

It said that the State NYSC Coordinator, Alhaji Ahidjo Yahaya, who presented the items, said the gesture was part of the scheme’s Corporate Social Responsibility and Community Development Services to the less privileged in the society.

According to the statement, Ahidjo expresses dismay over the circumstances that made the people to become IDPs.

He urged the IDPs to consider the incident as act of the Almighty Allah, saying that they would soon be out of the situation and continue to live normal lives in their various communities.

One of the IDPs, Malama Wasila Zailani, in tears thanked NYSC for the gesture.

She urged the government and security agents to continue to ensure that they protect people’s lives and property.

The items distributed included bags of rice, cartons of detergents, soap, water and clothes, among others.