Commission Restates Commitment To Train LG Workers

Chairman, Rivers State Local Government Service Commission, Chief Azubike Nmerukini, has reiterated the commission’s committment to train local government workers. He explained that the workshop was organised to enrich the knowledge of the workforce and desire towards training and retraining of local government workers in the state for maximum performance.

Nmerukini gave the assurance while declaring open a two-day workshop

organised by the commission in conjunction with Daatim Nigeria Limited with

its theme, “Maximizing Social Intelligence and Diversity Management for Local Government Growth in Rivers State” held at the NULGE Consulate in Port Harcourt, recently.

According to him, such training would make local government workers understand the current programmes and knowledge of things in their various places of work.

He explained that the workshop was organised to enrich the knowledge of the workforce and assured that the commission would sustain the programme on regular basis.

In his lecture titled, “Introduction To Social Intelligence”, an Associate

Professor of Human Resources Management, Dr. Miebaka Tamunomiebi said socially intelligent person is one that possesses the ability to successfully build relationships and navigate social environments, pointing out that the importance of social intelligence could be attributed to the role played as they relate with others and build relationships that impact lives especially at workplace.

Dr. Tamunomiebi who elaborately highlighted the importance of social intelligence and its components, noted that processes would cease to function properly in their different local government areas if people started having issues while working with one another.

The university don expressed optimism that the workshop would be useful to participants, as it would aid their management of diversity, thereby leading to the growth of their local government areas.

In his paper titled, “Diversity Management: Key to Effectiveness in Local Government Administration,” Dr. Justin Mgbechi Odinioha Gabriel, hinted that no workplace can possibly operate in a state of homogeneity, because there is bound to be differences and similarities amongst the workforce.