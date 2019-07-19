Police Arraign Two For Sodomy In Abuja

The Nigeria Police yesterday arraigned two men in a Kabusa Grade I Area Court Abuja for allegedly engaging in the act of sodomy.

John Samuel and Mohammed Sani, who reside in Dakwa, FCT are charged with two counts of unnatural offence and gross indecency. The Prosecution Counsel, John Ijagbemi told the court that the defendants committed the offence on June 18.

Ijagbemi alleged that on June 18 around 1.30 a.m., the two defendants were caught in the act by a team of police officers from Garki Divisional Headquarters while on patrol within Garki.

He also told the court that in the course of police investigation, it was discovered that the defendants had been engaging in the act since 2018.

The prosecution further alleged that during police investigation, the defendants confessed to the crime.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 284 and 285 of the Penal Code Law. After the charges were read to them, the defendants pleaded not guilty. The Judge, Aliyu Kagarko, admitted the defendants to bail in the sum of two million Naira each with one surety each in like sum.