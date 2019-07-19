Nwfl: Management Shifts Commencement Date To July 24

The earlier scheduled date for the 2018/ 2019 Nigeria Premier Women league,( NWPL) opening match fixture between Rivers Angels and Robo Fc Lagos has been shifted to next week.

This was due to the recent announcement made by the Nigeria Women Football League (NWFL) management.

The NWFL has postponed the kickoff of the Nigeria Women Premier League 2018/2019 season by one week.

According to the Chief Operating Officer, Alhaji Ayo Abdulrahman, the postponement was necessary following the failure of five of the Premier League clubs to register for the season.

The clubs that are yet to register include: defending champions Bayelsa Queens of Yenagoa, Dream Stars of Lagos, The Invincible Angels of Gboko, Heartland Queens of Owerri and Abia Angels.

The NWFL Chief Operating Officer has declared that, the erring clubs have been given until Friday, July 19, 2019 to complete their registration. “Those who fail to meet the fresh deadline of July 19, 2019 will be termed ineligible and the NWFL Secretariat will be forced to hold a fresh draw and prepare new League fixtures only for those eligible.”

Meanwhile, July 24, 2019 is now the new kick off date for the League.

It would be recalled that the earlier fixed date for the commencement of the League was. 17 of this month across the federation.