Kidnappers Demand N700m Ransom On Siasia’s Mother

The kidnappers o f Mrs Ogere Siasia, mother of Coach Samson Siasia has requested a whopping sum of N700million ransom.

A source close to the family hinted newsmen that the gunmen made contacts Wednesday, demanding the huge amount for the release of the coach’s mother and two other members of the family.

We gathered that Siasia’s brother’s daughter and mother in-law were also in captivity.

“It is unfortunate that the family is going through hard times again. Things are really tough for the family. Where will a poor family get sum of N700million for the release of their mother and others?,” our source queried.

“Samson (Siasia) is said to be out of the country sorting out other issues. It’s really sad tale. These people should have mercy on the family and release the old women and the little girl,” the source appealed.

It was further gathered that Madam Siasia complained bitterly about ordeal when the gunmen contacted the family, urging them to ensure her release in good time.

Other members of the family in captivity are Florence Dounana and Selekere Dounana.

In November 2015, Madam Siasia spent 13 days in the kidnappers’ den before she was released after the family paid a ransom of 600,000 naira.